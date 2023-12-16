AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:53 p.m. EST

Tyler Glasnow traded to Dodgers from Rays after agreeing to $136.5 million, 5-year contract

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their second major move this offseason, acquiring Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays in a four-player trade after the pitcher agreed to a $136.5 million, five-year contract. Los Angeles also received outfielder Manuel Margot and sent the Rays young right-hander Ryan Pepiot and outfielder Jonny DeLuca. A week after signing free agent Shohei Ohtani to a record $700 million, 10-year contract to bolster an already potent lineup, the Dodgers addressed a need for pitching help with the addition of an often-injured, hard-throwing right-hander with a track record of being a dominant performer when healthy.

Dodgers, Ohtani got creative with $700 million deal, but both sides still have some risk

PHOENIX (AP) — Once the intial shock wore off on the price tag of Shohei Ohtani’s record-shattering $700 million, 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, details about the contract emerged that were nearly as stunning. A total of $680 million — 97% of the money — was deferred until 2034-43 with no interest. The contract structure could benefit Ohtani and the franchise, but it comes with risk for both sides.

Chargers fire coach Brandon Staley, general manager Tom Telesco in midst of disappointing season

Coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco have been fired by the Los Angeles Chargers after one of the worst losses in franchise history. The Chargers made the playoffs last season but are one of this year’s biggest disappointments at 5-9, with losses in five of their last six games. They dropped into last place in the AFC West after Thursday night’s 63-21 loss at Las Vegas. It was the most points allowed in franchise history and the 42-point margin was the third-worst. Staley had an overall record of 24-25. He is the third NFL coach to be fired this season. Telesco had been the general manager since 2013.

Browns star Myles Garrett fined $25,000 by NFL for criticizing officials after game, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the penalty tells The Associated Press that Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was fined $25,000 by the NFL for “public criticism of officiating” after he made pointed remarks following last week’s game against Jacksonville. Garrett was informed of the fine on Saturday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the league has not made this week’s player fines public. Angered by the Jags not being penalized for holding him, Garrett called the officiating a travesty following Cleveland’s 31-27 win and said it’s time for the officials to be held to a higher standard.

Vassell, Wembanyama help Spurs snap 18-game skid, topple James, Lakers 129-115

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 36 points, Victor Wembanyama had 13 points and 15 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs snapped an 18-game losing skid with a 129-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James had 23 points and 10 rebounds in his return after missing Wednesday’s Lakers game with a bruised left calf. Anthony Davis sat out with a hip injury after scoring 37 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the Lakers’ 122-119 victory over the Spurs on Wednesday. The victory was San Antonio’s first since beating Phoenix on Nov. 2. It was the longest losing streak in franchise history, topping the 16-game skid last season.

Brunson scores career-high 50, hits all 9 of his 3-point shots to help Knicks top Suns 139-122

PHOENIX (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 50 points while hitting all nine of his 3-point attempts, Julius Randle added 23 and the New York Knicks beat the Phoenix Suns 139-122. It was a brilliant shooting display from Brunson, who made 17 of 23 shots. His final 3 got him to 50 points for the night. He also had five steals. Brunson is the first Knicks player in franchise history to score 50 points while making nine 3s. Kevin Durant scored 29 points to lead the Suns. Devin Booker added 28.

Michigan coach Juwan Howard cleared to resume regular duties for matchup with Eastern Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard will be back on the job Saturday for the Wolverines’ game against Eastern Michigan. Howard has been building up to his regular duties since he had heart surgery Sept. 15 that successfully resected an aortic aneurysm and repaired his aortic valve. The 50-year-old Howard was on the bench as an observer for a 71-67 loss to Memphis in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 22. He served as an assistant to acting head coach Phil Martelli during an 86-83 loss at Oregon on Dec. 2. The matchup with Eastern Michigan will be Howard’s first game as head coach since his surgery. The Wolverines are 5-5.

Tiger Woods and son get another crack at PNC Championship. Woods jokingly calls it the 5th major

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods jokingly refers to the PNC Championship as his fifth major. Maybe he’s not joking. It’s a chance to play a 36-hole tournament with his 14-year-old son Charlie. They’re part of the 20 teams of major champions and family members. They finished runner-up two years ago. Charlie is big enough now and hits it far enough that he’s been moved back to the same tees Steve Stricker and Jim Furyk are using. Justin Thomas jokes that Charlie is leading the tournament in inches grown. Woods chose to walk during the pro-am. He says it makes his back feel better.

No regrets for Ja Morant over suspension with actions, not words, proving lesson learned

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time All-Star Ja Morant says being suspended by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver for the first 25 games this season has been tough with “some horrible days.” The Memphis Grizzlies point guard wouldn’t say he regrets being suspended for the second time in the span of four months. Morant says he feels it made him better and he learned more about himself. Morant also says he knows he can’t make anyone believe him outside of how he acts and words won’t mean anything to anyone. Morant will make his season debut Tuesday night in New Orleans. He says he has been counting down the days.

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers ‘looks normal’ to coach during practice in comeback attempt

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers took more steps in his comeback from a torn left Achilles tendon. Coach Robert Saleh said Friday the 40-year-old quarterback “pushed it a little bit” at practice Thursday when Rodgers was listed as a limited participant after sitting out Wednesday. Saleh said Rodgers took some snaps under center, ran some bootleg plays, jogged and has participated in 7-on-7 drills. His next step is to participate in 11-on-11 team drills. The Jets opened the 21-day practice window for Rodgers on Nov. 29 and it expires next Wednesday. The Jets must activate him from injured reserve or Rodgers will be outfor the rest of the season.

