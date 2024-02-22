AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:53 a.m. EST

With 12-team playoff set, CFP already discussing possibly more teams for 2026 and beyond

DALLAS (AP) — There are already discussions about possibly expanding the College Football Playoff again. A day after the yearslong process was finalized for how the 12 teams for the expanded playoff will be selected for the next two seasons, the potential of a 14-team bracket for 2026 and beyond was brought up during a meeting of the CFP management committee in Dallas on Wednesday. Governance of the playoff, the format and the distribution of growing revenue after the next two seasons were all discussed in the meeting that lasted nearly nine hours. ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips says it was a productive and collegial meeting.

The stretch run of the NBA season has arrived. It’s time for the playoff push

There’s no NBA player who is a bigger fan of harness racing than Denver’s Nikola Jokic. He owns horses, goes to tracks whenever he can and even accepted one of his MVP awards while riding around at his farm in Serbia. He knows the stretch run often decides races. And the same holds true in the NBA, which is entering its stretch run. The All-Star break is over, games resume on Thursday and the defending champion Nuggets are hoping that this is the time when they can start hitting their best stride.

Maple Leafs’ Matthews scores 50th goal in 54th game, fastest to mark in 28 years

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his 50th and 51st goals of the season Wednesday night in the Toronto Maple Leafs star’s hometown return, breaking a tie as the fastest U.S.-born player to reach 50 goals at 54 games. Matthews scored the milestone goal on a power play at 5:01 of the first period in a 6-3 victory over Arizona. Matthews added his 51st — giving him 350 career goals in 535 games — late in the second period. Matthews shared the previous U.S.-born mark with Kevin Stevens at 62 games. Matthews is the fastest to 50 since Mario Lemieux since did it in 50 games in 1995-96. Wayne Gretzky holds the record, scoring his 50th in his 39th game in 1981-82.

Tyrell Ward’s last-second shot lifts LSU over No. 17 Kentucky 75-74

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tyrell Ward capped a 17-point performance with a short floater as time expired, and LSU pulled out a second straight comeback victory over a ranked team with a 75-74 victory over No. 17 Kentucky. Wright and Jalen Reed each scored 13 points for LSU, which erased a 15-point, second half deficit. That was after overcoming a 16-point, second-half hole in a 64-63 victory at then-No. 11 South Carolina on Saturday. Antonio Reeves scored 25 points for Kentucky, which has now stumbled to five losses in its past nine games. Rob Dillingham scored 22 of his 24 points in the second half.

Mets pitcher Kodai Senga is dealing with some arm fatigue after throwing at spring training

New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga has experienced some arm fatigue after throwing a side session during spring training. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Senga was being examined by the team’s trainers. Mendoza wasn’t sure if the Japanese pitcher would have an MRI. The Mets are looking to the 31-year-old Senga to help anchor their rotation after he put together an impressive rookie season. He went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA in 29 starts. At the Los Angeles Dodgers’ camp, Shohei Ohtani told reporters he is feeling good at the plate and seeing the ball well. He wants to get 50 at-bats during spring training to prepare for the regular season.

Tiger Woods’ son is taking his first step toward trying to play on the PGA Tour

HOBE SOUND, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Woods is taking the first step toward trying to play on the PGA Tour. The 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods is in the pre-qualifier Thursday for the Cognizant Classic. Roughly the leading 25 players advance to the Monday qualifier. Only four players get into the tournament. Charlie Woods is no stranger to the spotlight. He’s been playing with his father in the PNC Championship the last four years. That’s the 36-hole event in which major champions team up with a family member. Charlie Woods will be on his own this time at Lost Lake Golf Club.

Lionel Messi gets an assist, Inter Miami opens MLS season with 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi had an assist and Inter Miami opened the Major League Soccer season with a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night. It was the first match of MLS’ 29th season. Robert Taylor and Diego Gomez had the goals for Inter Miami. Messi was in midseason form, darting through and around defenders, almost giving the sellout crowd what they wanted to see by nearly scoring on a free kick and then a corner kick midway through the first half.

Christian Horner with Red Bull team at start of F1 testing in Bahrain despite ongoing investigation

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Team principal Christian Horner was with Red Bull as Formula 1 preseason testing began even as he faces an ongoing investigation by the team’s parent company into an alleged claim of misconduct. Horner was in the team garage alongside car designer Adrian Newey as Max Verstappen drove the team’s new car at the start of the Dutch driver’s campaign for a fourth consecutive world title. The Red Bull parent company said Feb. 5 it was investigating allegations of misconduct toward a team employee. Horner denies any wrongdoing and has continued in his role as team principal during the investigation.

Chicago Bears add Jennifer King as their 1st ever female assistant coach

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have hired Jennifer King as the first female assistant coach in franchise history. She will be an offensive assistant working with running backs. Coach Matt Eberflus filled out his staff by announcing the final six members Wednesday. Chris Beatty will be the wide receivers coach, Chad Morton will be in charge of running backs with Thomas Brown the offensive passing game coordinator. Jason Houghtaling will be the assistant offensive line coach. Robbie Picazo will be an offensive assistant working with quarterbacks and receivers.

Many players from the 2022 Beijing Olympics are making an impact in the NHL

It has been two years since hockey at the Beijing Olympics went ahead without NHL players because of COVID-19 pandemic-related scheduling issues. Since then, nearly 30 players from that tournament have played in the league, including several making big impacts. Seattle’s Matty Beniers, Toronto’s Matthew Knies and Minnesota’s Brock Faber have grown into substantial NHL roles after starring for the United States in Beijing. Canada also had a handful of prospects turn into pros, from Buffalo’s Owen Power to Anaheim’s Mason McTavish. Juraj Slafkovsky of Slovakia was the No. 1 pick several months after being the Olympic MVP and now is growing his game with Montreal.

