AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:52 p.m. EST

NFL disability program leaves retired Saints tight end hurting and angry

Former Saints tight end Boo Williams needs surgery, medicine and doctors to make the pain in his injured neck subside. But he can’t afford any of it. The 44-year-old was recently awarded $5,000 a month by the NFL’s disability benefit plan. But Williams tells The Associated Press the plan and the league have repeatedly mishandled his claims and should really have paid him $500,000 or more over the past 14 years. His story is not unlike those of dozens of retired players in similar positions, who spend their days picking through a web of lawyers, paperwork and bureaucracy in a fight against the NFL and a disability plan they argue is unfair and broken.

Typical NFL also-rans surge toward playoff position in topsy-turvy season

The way this NFL season is going so far, there’s a decent chance there could be a first-time Super Bowl participant for the first time since the 2008 season when Arizona became the 28th franchise to reach the big game. That left four franchises without a Super Bowl berth and all of them currently have winning records and are off to some of their best starts in years. Detroit, Cleveland, Jacksonville and Houston are currently in playoff position with a chance to end their droughts.

College Football Picks: What if there was a 12-team playoff this season? Triple the contenders

If this was next year and the College Football Playoff had already expanded from four teams to 12, games involving No. 13 Oklahoma, No. 12 Mississippi, No. 11 Penn State and No. 10 Missouri would be a lot more interesting. All four enter this rivalry weekend with a chance to earn an invite to a New Year’s Six bowl, which is nice. But in 2024 they’d be jockeying for a playoff spot. For now, the stakes are more confined on rivalry weekend. Though the big games such as No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Michigan are undeniably bigger than they will be in a 12-team CFP.

Pro Picks: 3 favorites should have a feast in division matchups on Thanksgiving Day

These aren’t the same old Detroit Lions everyone is used to watching on Thanksgiving. The Lions enter Thursday’s game against the Green Bay Packers with their best record through 10 games since 1962. A turnaround that started with a 7-2 finish after a 1-6 start in 2022 carried over into this season and the Lions hold a 2 1/2 game lead over Minnesota in the NFC North. The Packers-Lions kick off a holiday football feast that features three divisional matchups. Dallas hosts Washington in the late afternoon game and San Francisco visits Seattle in the nightcap.

Messi’s Argentina beats Brazil in a World Cup qualifying game delayed by crowd violence

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Many fans went to the Maracana Stadium to watch Lionel Messi in his likely last match in Brazil, a superclasico in World Cup qualifying against the hosts. Instead, they saw Nicolás Otamendi score the only goal in a 1-0 win for Argentina after a brawl between fans that delayed the start of the game. The World Cup champions inflicted the first home defeat on Brazil ever in World Cup qualifying. It was Brazil’s third consecutive loss in the round-robin tournament _ another negative mark for new coach Fernando Diniz.

Tiger Woods and son Charlie to play in PNC Championship again

Maybe the reason Tiger Woods is returning to competition next week in the Bahamas is to prepare for what really matters: The father-son appearance in the PNC Championship. Woods and 14-year-old Charlie are confirmed to be play the PNC Championship for the fourth straight year. It’s the only tournament he hasn’t missed since 2020. They were runner-up in 2021. The 36-hole event starts Dec. 16 in Orlando, Florida. New to the 20-team field of major champions and their relatives is Steve Stricker. He’ll be playing with daughter Izzi, a high school state champion in Wisconsin.

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers still aiming to return to practice around his 40th birthday next month

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers hopes to celebrate his 40th birthday by returning to practice. The New York Jets quarterback continues to recover from a torn left Achilles tendon suffered four snaps into his debut with the team on Sept. 11. But Rodgers confirmed Tuesday during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” he has his sights set on getting back on the field in two weeks and says he’s “way ahead of common protocol.” The four-time NFL MVP turns 40 on Dec. 2, which Fox Sports reported over the weekend is a target date for Rodgers and he confirmed that.

Washington jumps Florida State to move into College Football Playoff position. Georgia still on top

Washington moved ahead of Florida State and into College Football Playoff position, coming in fourth in the latest rankings. The selection committee’s top three remained the same with Georgia first followed by Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Michigan. The Buckeyes and Wolverines face-off Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Washington had been stuck in fifth for the first three weeks of the rankings behind Florida State, but the Huskies added another victory against a ranked team last week at Oregon State. Florida State stayed unbeaten, too, though the Seminoles lost quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending left leg injury.

Russia and IOC clash at the UN before member states pass Olympic Truce for Paris Games

Russia has clashed with the International Olympic Committee on the floor of the United Nations before 118 member states voted to adopt a traditional truce around the Paris Summer Games next year. Russia voted for the previous Olympic Truce resolution then flagrantly breached it by invading Ukraine four days after the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. The IOC has eased its initially tough stance of excluding Russia from international sports. Some Russian athletes could compete in Paris as neutral individuals with no national identity. Russian diplomat Maria Zabolotskaya says those conditions are “completely unacceptable.” She accused the IOC of hypocrisy.

NFL’s look changing as more women move into prominent roles at teams across league

CLEVELAND (AP) — The NFL has never been so balanced — off the field. Once reserved for men only, America’s most popular sport is being changed by women. In recent years, they’ve moved into prominent positions throughout the league with several rising to decision-making executive roles to redraw pro football’s hierarchy. From front offices to coaching staffs, the league is finally beginning to mirror society as women get jobs that once went only to men. This season, 223 women are working in full-time coaching or football operations roles in the NFL, a modest jump from 199 last year but a massive 141% gain since 2020.

