AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:52 a.m. EST

Dodgers not counting on Ohtani to pitch at the start of next season following left shoulder surgery

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers aren’t counting on Shohei Ohtani to pitch at the start of next season and will wait to see how his rehabilitation progresses following shoulder surgery on his non-throwing arm. Ohtani had a procedure Tuesday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, an injury sustained while sliding during a stolen base attempt in Game 2 of the World Series on Oct. 26. The two-way star did not pitch this year while recovering from elbow surgery on Sept. 19, 2023. General manager Brandon Gomes says the Dodgers are “going to let the rehab process play out.”

Calling Soto ‘Mona Lisa of the museum,’ Boras indicates client may try to top Ohtani’s record $700M

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Agent Scott Boras indicated Juan Soto may be seeking to top Shohei Ohtani’s record $700 million contract because he is three years younger than the Japanese two-way star was when he reached his deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Boras gave a pun-filled, 48-minute assessment of the market at the general managers meetings on Wednesday, calling Soto “the Mona Lisa of the museum.” Boras said only a handful of players have matched Soto’s accomplishments at age 26, mentioning Willie Mays, Hank Aaron and Ted Williams. Boras says Soto is “in an age category that separates him from all.”

Jayden Daniels’ breakout season with Washington is no surprise to those who knew him before the NFL

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Jayden Daniels has not thought much about his rookie year. The rest of the NFL has plenty to say about his breakout season. Daniels has quarterbacked the Washington Commanders to their first 7-2 start since 1996 and is now not only the favorite for the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award, but in the conversation as league MVP. And it’s not all that surprising for those who knew the Southern California native at Arizona State and at LSU, where he blossomed into the Heisman Trophy winner and second pick in the draft.

Cavaliers mark historic 9-0 start by getting coach Kenny Atkinson all wet

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers are returning home in rare air. They’re 9-0 for the first time in the franchise’s 55-year history after a 131-122 victory in New Orleans. First-year coach Kenny Atkinson says players celebrated by dumping water bottles over his head in the locker room. Although the Cavs have their sights set on bigger things, Atkinson says it’s important to recognize and enjoy such accomplishments because it’s a long season and it’s hard to win in the NBA. The Cavaliers are shooting an NBA-best 52.6% after making 54.2% of their shots in New Orleans. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell says the vibes and energy around the Cavs are great and that Atkinson has done a “phenomenal job” in his first season running the team.

Fan’s death overshadows Bayern’s win in Champions League as fans refrain from singing

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich is mourning the death of a fan who attended the team’s 1-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League. Bayern fans chose not to sing or chant during the game out of respect for the person. The atmosphere in Bayern’s stadium was noticeably muted some minutes after kickoff when it became apparent there was an incident requiring the attention of paramedics and police officers. The Bayern supporters’ group Club Nr. 12 said its members would “not be supporting as usual today because of an emergency medical intervention. Life comes before sport.” Bayern later said it received the news that the fan had died on their way to the hospital.

Paul George gets booed in his return to LA for the 1st time since leaving Clippers to join 76ers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Paul George was booed in his return to Los Angeles for the first time since leaving the Clippers last summer for the Philadelphia 76ers. Fans booed George when he was introduced at Intuit Dome, the Clippers’ new arena that wasn’t close to being full. They got vocal each time he touched the ball in the opening minutes, and he responded by hitting back-to-back 3-pointers that pulled the Sixers into an early tie. George was playing just his second game of the season after a left knee injury kept him out. The Clippers honored him with a tribute video in the first quarter and George waved to acknowledge the polite applause.

John Calipari wins Arkansas debut as 16th-ranked Razorbacks beat Lipscomb 76-60

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — John Calipari won his debut as Arkansas coach when the 16th-ranked Razorbacks held off a second-half rally by Lipscomb and pulled away for a 76-60 victory. Freshman guard Boogie Fland scored 17 points and Florida Atlantic transfer Johnell Davis added 15 for Arkansas. Calipari, who left Southeastern Conference rival Kentucky after last season, had previously been booed incessantly whenever stepping foot in Bud Walton Arena. That changed when Eric Musselman, who coached Arkansas to three Sweet 16s in five seasons, departed last spring and Calipari bolted from the bluegrass of Kentucky for the foothills of the Ozarks. His new team looked a lot like his old ones.

Barcelona, Inter and upstart Brest win again in Champions League. Bizarre penalty dooms Aston Villa

Barcelona and Inter Milan won again in the Champions League on Wednesday though both former title holders are looking up in the standings toward upstart newcomer Brest. Barcelona carried on its hot goalscoring form in a 5-2 win at Red Star Belgrade. Inter Milan stifled Arsenal in a 1-0 win at San Siro sealed by Hakan Çalhanoğlu’s penalty in first-half stoppage time. Brest is in fourth place in the 36-team standings after winning 2-1 at Sparta Prague. Aston Villa started the week leading the table but a bizarre penalty for handball led to a 1-0 loss at Club Brugge.

Faking It? SEC teams warned by league about a practice to slow down high-tempo offenses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A real injury or a fake? It’s almost always hard to tell these days in college football. That’s why Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey recently sent around a memo to his membership that if they’re feigning injuries to cause a time out, knock it off. Coaches throughout the league have backed Sankey’s stance even if they’ve been accused of their players faking it on the field. Mississippi acknowledged critics who complain they use the tactic and have shared relevant information with the SEC for review.

Which move is better when down 1 late? Kick the extra point or go for 2?

Whenever a team is trailing by seven points late in an NFL game and driving, the talk quickly turns to whether it will go for 2 and the win if it happens to score a touchdown. Tampa Bay, New England and Seattle all opted against it in Week 9 and ended up as overtime losers. The situations weren’t entirely identical, with the Seahawks scoring with 51 seconds left, the Patriots on the final play with an exhausted Drake Maye and the Buccaneers with 27 seconds left and Patrick Mahomes on the other side. But the decisions and the outcomes were the same.

