AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:51 p.m. EST

NFL trade deadline: Commanders acquire Lattimore; Lions get Za’Darius Smith

The NFC East-leading Washington Commanders made a move to help them stay in first place. The Detroit Lions got their edge rusher. The injury-plagued Dallas Cowboys added a receiver. Hours before the NFL’s trade deadline at 4 p.m. EST on Tuesday, the Commanders got four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the struggling Saints, three people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the deal. The NFC North-leading Lions kicked off deadline day by acquiring defensive end Za’Darius Smith from the Cleveland Browns.

Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott likely out at least 4 games with IR move because of hamstring injury

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says quarterback Dak Prescott is likely to miss at least four games with a move to injured reserve because of his strained hamstring. Prescott sustained the injury in the second half of a 27-21 loss to Atlanta. The Cowboys play NFC East rival Philadelphia on Sunday. Cooper Rush will replace Prescott, just as he did when the Cowboys went 4-1 in 2022 with Prescott out after breaking a thumb in a loss in the season opener.

Browns trade DE Za’Darius Smith to Lions needing help after Aidan Hutchinson injury, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the trade tells The Associated Press the Cleveland Browns are trading defensive end Za’Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions, who were looking for an edge rusher following star Aidan Hutchinson’s leg injury. The Browns are already looking to rebuild in a disappointing season and are sending Smith and a seventh-round pick in 2026 to the Lions. In return, Cleveland is getting a fifth-round pick in 2025 and a sixth-round pick in 2026, the person said. Smith’s move has been rumored for weeks. The Lions are legitimate Super Bowl contenders and were looking to bolster their pass rush after Hutchinson broke his leg.

Mahomes throws 3 TD passes, Hunt scores TD in overtime as Chiefs beat Buccaneers 30-24

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns, and Kareem Hunt pounded into the end zone from 2 yards out in overtime to give the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs a 30-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mahomes was 5-for-5 passing on the decisive drive in overtime, and Hunt finished with 106 yards rushing. DeAndre Hopkins had eight catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns and Travis Kelce had 14 catches for 100 yards. Mayfield had 200 yards and two TDs passing for the Bucs, who have lost four of their last five games.

First College Football Playoff rankings set for reveal with host of unbeaten and 1-loss teams in mix

The College Football Playoff selection committee will release its first rankings of the season on Tuesday night. It is the first glimpse at how the 12-team bracket might look when it is finalized on Dec. 8. Oregon, which is undefeated and a unanimous No. 1 in the latest AP poll, is expected to get top billing. There are questions about how the committee will handle other unbeaten teams like, Miami, BYU and Indiana alongside some of the one-loss bluebloods like Georgia, Ohio State, Texas and Notre Dame.

PGA Tour has big changes on the horizon. What doesn’t change is players having to earn it: Analysis

The PGA Tour is likely to change eligibility for how many players get full cards. It sounds like a big change, but it’s not much different from 40 years ago. Back then only the top 60 players kept their cards. The PGA Tour went to top 125. So now the plan is to reduce that to 100 starting in 2026. The reason behind both changes is essentially the same. The tour is trying to be more competitive. The idea in 2026 and in 1983 was for players who had a tour card to be assured of playing most any tournament.

Carr’s return to the Saints’ lineup is horrendous as he loses his top target, the game and his coach

Nothing went right in Derek Carr’s return to the New Orleans Saints’ lineup in Week 9. He lost No. 1 receiver Chris Olave to a concussion that drew heated criticism from a former teammate for throwing the ball too high and subjecting his top target to a scary hit. He lost to the NFL’s worst team when he couldn’t lead the Saints to a game-winning field goal in the closing seconds against the Panthers. And a day later, he lost his head coach when Dennis Allen was fired following the team’s seventh consecutive loss.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes says he’s sore but OK after hurting ankle in win over Bucs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had to be helped off the field after hurting his left ankle while throwing a tying touchdown pass to Samaje Perine early in the fourth quarter of their game against the Buccaneers on Monday night. But the injury did not turn out to be serious and Mahomes returned for the Chiefs’ next possession. Mahomes planted his left foot awkwardly while flipping a tying TD pass to Perine alone in the end zone. He came back to lead a touchdown drive in regulation, then led Kansas City on the decisive drive in overtime for the 30-24 victory.

Jason Kelce apologizes for cellphone incident at Ohio State-Penn State before Bucs-Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Retired Eagles center Jason Kelce has apologized after grabbing the phone of an unruly fan and spiking it to the ground before the Ohio State-Penn State game last weekend. Kelce was attending the Big Ten matchup between the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions in State College, Pennsylvania, when the incident occurred. Video on social media showed him walking through a crowd near Beaver Stadium and fans asking for photos and fist bumps when one fan began to heckle him. He said on ESPN Monday night that “in a heated moment, I decided to greet hate with hate” and that “I fell short this week.”

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney challenged at poll when out to vote in election

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — It has been a rough few days for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. First, his Tigers fell at home to Louisville on Saturday night. Then, the longtime Tigers coach was challenged at his polling place when he went to vote on Tuesday. Swinney’s name is William and when he arrived, he was told that a William Swinney had already voted. Swinney explained the confusion was his eldest son, Will, had voted last week and locked the older Swinney out of the system. Officials had him fill out a paper ballot and told him there would be a hearing Friday.

