AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:50 p.m. EST

Cubs hire manager Craig Counsell away from Milwaukee in surprising move, AP sources say

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have hired manager Craig Counsell away from Milwaukee in a surprising move, replacing David Ross after the team slipped out of a playoff spot in the last part of the season. Two people with knowledge of the situation confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there had been no announcement by the Cubs. There was no word on the status of Ross, a favorite of President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer. Ross could move into the front office after Craig Breslow left to run the Boston Red Sox.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones out for the season with torn ACL in right knee

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has a torn ACL in his right knee and is going to miss the rest of the season. Coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Jones had an MRI Monday and it showed the season-ending injury. The second-year coach had no information on when surgery would take place or whether any other parts of the knee were hurt. The No. 6 overall pick in 2019 was meeting with team doctors to talk about treatment and he was not immediately available for comment. Undrafted free agent Tommy DeVito will probably start next weekend with Tyrod Taylor on injured reserve.

James Harden set to make his Clippers debut against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden “definitely” plans to make his Los Angeles Clippers debut on Monday night at Madison Square Garden. Harden joined the Clippers last week after finally getting the trade he sought from the Philadelphia 76ers since the summer. He spent recent days watching film of the Clippers and participating in some 5-on-5 workouts with his new teammates. The 2018 NBA MVP shares the opponent scoring record at the current Madison Square Garden with Kobe Bryant, having scored 61 points for Houston on Jan. 23, 2019.

AP survey finds 55 of 69 schools in major college football now sell alcohol at stadiums on game day

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — For many years in college football, the booze flowed only outside the stadiums at tailgates. Not anymore. Selling beer and wine has become the norm. According to a survey by The Associated Press of Power Five conference schools and Notre Dame, 55 of 69 of them sell alcohol in the public areas of their stadiums on game days. That’s up dramatically over the past decade. Experts say it is a reliable revenue stream. The trend picked up in 2019 after the Southeastern Conference cleared the way for alcohol sales at football stadiums.

Cody Dorman, who watched namesake horse win Breeders’ Cup race, dies on trip home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Kentucky teenager who watched his namesake horse Cody’s Wish win at the Breeders’ Cup has died. Cody Dorman died Sunday after suffering what his parents said was a “medical event” on the family’s trip home from Southern California. They had attended the world championships at Santa Anita, where Cody’s Wish won the $1 million Dirt Mile by a nose. Dorman was born with a rare genetic disorder and he used a wheelchair. He first met Cody’s Wish in 2018 during a Make-A-Wish event at a Kentucky horse farm. The horse walked over to Dorman’s wheelchair and put his head in Dorman’s lap. Cody Dorman was 17.

Guardians hire former All-Star catcher Stephen Vogt as their new manager to replace Terry Francona

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have hired Stephen Vogt, a journeyman catcher with no managerial experience, as their new manager to replace Terry Francona. Vogt was Seattle’s bullpen coach last season. Although the 39-year-old Vogt has never been a manager, he checked every other box for the Guardians, who also spoke with Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell last week. A two-time All-Star, Vogt played for six teams in 10 seasons before retiring with Oakland in 2022. He homered in his final at-bat for the Athletics. The Guardians are beginning a new era following 11 successful seasons with Francona, the winningest manager in the club’s 123-year history.

Column: Ryan Blaney adds to Ohio family legacy with 1st NASCAR championship

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Blaney name has long been renowned in motorsports throughout the Midwest, where the Ohio-based family won in sprint cars, won on dirt tracks and racked up championships for three generations. Ryan Blaney wanted to be just like his dad and he wanted to be the one to give the family a championship on asphalt. Over the weekend, he won his first career NASCAR championship. Not bad for a guy criticized earlier this season as the epitome of unfulfilled potential.

Reign and Rapinoe, Gotham and Krieger advance to NWSL championship game before retiring

Veronica Latsko scored the lone goal on Sunday as OL Reign defeated the San Diego Wave in the National Women’s Soccer League playoff semifinals. The Reign will face Gotham FC, which took down the Portland Thorns in the other semifinal match. Th NWSL championship game will be Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. Katie Stengel scored the lone goal in the 107th minute to put Gotham through to its first NWSL final. The wins ensure Megan Rapinoe and Ali Krieger will end their careers in a championship match. Both longtime NWSL and U.S. women’s national team players will retire after the final.

LeBron James, back in Miami with the Lakers, reflects on his 4 Heat seasons

MIAMI (AP) — LeBron James couldn’t help but notice the new floor in Miami on Monday, the one with the word “Culture” splashed across midcourt and with team president Pat Riley’s long mantra painted in each of the lanes. James and the Los Angeles Lakers were the first opponent to hit the new court on Monday. It’s part of the team’s marketing scheme for 2023-24, with plans calling for the Heat to use the court and the Culture uniforms that debuted Friday several times throughout the season. James said he still sees parallels with the way he thinks and the way Riley thinks.

Russian Olympic officials appeal to sports court against suspension by IOC

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Russian Olympic Committee has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports against a suspension by the IOC last month for incorporating Ukrainian sports councils. The court says “it is not possible to indicate a time frame” for its judges’ verdict. The legal dispute should have no effect on Russian athletes preparing to qualify for and compete at the Paris Olympics next year. The International Olympic Committee previously said any Russian athletes accepted as neutral individuals to compete in Paris could be invited directly via their sport’s world governing body.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.