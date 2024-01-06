AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:49 a.m. EST

Strength vs. strength for CFP title: Michigan’s stingy pass D faces Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

The College Football Playoff national championship game between No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington is a contrast in styles and a matchup of strength versus strength. Michael Penix Jr. and Washington’s prolific passing game faces a Wolverines defense that thrives on pressuring and stressing quarterbacks. On the other side of the ball, Blake Corum and Michigan should find success against a Huskies defense that has soft spots but has often come through in the clutch.

Column: Pac-12 has that rare chance in sports to go out on top

In sports, going out on top is a rarity indeed. It’s far more common to hang on for one game too many, one season too long. In that sense, the Pac-12 can leave with its head held high. This was not the path it would’ve chosen, of course. Head-in-the-sand decisions, bungled negotiations and an insatiable quest for the almighty buck spelled doom for the “Conference of Champions,” Stunningly over the past year, it collapsed into a heap like a game of Jenga. But Washington has reached the national championship game, providing the Pac-12 with one more shot at gridiron glory.

Warriors guard Chris Paul fractures left hand, will require surgery

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State guard Chris Paul fractured his left hand Friday night in the Warriors’ 113-109 victory over the Detroit Pistons and will have surgery next week. The Warriors made the announcement after the game regarding Paul, who had eight points, six rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes. He’s expected to return this season. The 38-year-old Paul, acquired from Washington on draft day for Jordan Poole after earlier going to the Wizards from Phoenix, had started the past four games but has also guided the reserves so far this season. Paul came into the game Friday averaging 9.0 points, 7.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Dominican judge orders conditional release of Rays shortstop Wander Franco while probe continues

PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (AP) — A judge in the Dominican Republic has ordered the conditional release of Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco. He is still facing allegations that he had a relationship with a 14-year-old girl and gave her mother a car and thousands of dollars in exchange for her consent, according to court documents obtained by The Associated Press. The 22-year-old All-Star is accused of commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering. The girl’s mother faces the same charges as Franco. She was placed under house arrest.

Haliburton has 18 of Indiana’s team-record 50 assists, Pacers rout Hawks 150-116 for 6th win a row

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 18 of Indiana’s franchise-record 50 assists and the Pacers routed the Atlanta Hawks 150-116 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory. Haliburton, the NBA assists leader at 12.8 per game, also had 10 points and eight rebounds in just over 25 minutes. Myles Turner led Indiana with 27 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 18 and Bruce Brown 17. The NBA’s highest-scoring team, Indiana reached 150 points against the Hawks for the second time this season after setting a league season high in a 157-152 victory in Atlanta on Nov. 21. Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 30 points. Trae Young missed his first seven shots and finished with 13 points on 4-of-18 shooting. He was 1 of 11 from 3-point range.

Connor Bedard departs after big hit as Chicago Blackhawks lose 4-2 to New Jersey Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard departed after he was leveled in the first period of a 4-2 loss to Simon Nemec and the New Jersey Devils. Bedard was hit by Devils defenseman Brendan Smith after the 18-year-old center carried the puck into Chicago’s offensive zone. Bedard then skated to the bench holding his face as Nick Foligno, Brett Seney and several teammates ignited a skirmish behind the Devils net. After the All-Star departed, there was a series of skirmishes before New Jersey rallied for its fifth win in six games. Nemec and Alexander Holtz each had a goal and an assist as the Devils improved to 13-5-1 in their last 19 games.

Trey Kaufman-Renn’s breakout night helps No. 1 Purdue hold off No. 9 Illinois 83-78

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Trey Kaufman-Renn scored a season-high 23 points, Lance Jones added 17 and top-ranked Purdue held off a late comeback bid to beat No. 9 Illinois 83-78. The Boilermakers won their seventh straight game as Zach Edey grabbed 15 rebounds to became the second player in school history with 1,000 in his career. Marcus Domask had 26 points while Quincy Guerrier finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Fighting Illini, who had won four in a row. Purdue never trailed but Illinois cut a 21-point deficit to three in the waning seconds.

Mario Zagallo, the World Cup winning player and coach for Brazil, dies at age 92

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Mario Zagallo, who won two World Cups as a player, one as a coach and another as an assistant coach for Brazil, has died. He was 92. The first person to win the World Cup both as a player and a manager, Zagallo is for many Brazilian soccer fans a synonym of patriotism, grit and glory. Brazilian soccer confederation president Ednaldo Rodrigues said in a statement confirming Zagallo’s death that Zagallo “is one of the biggest legends” of the sport.

New year, same Scottie Scheffler. He has 64 to build a 1-shot lead at The Sentry

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Scottie Scheffler keeps motoring right along in the new year. He won his last event of 2023 in the Bahamas. Then he received the PGA Tour player of the year award for the second straight time. He had eight birdies and an eagle for a 64 on Friday at The Sentry. That gives Scheffler a one-shot lead going into the weekend at Kapalua. Low scoring is to be expected with minimal wind. Tyrrell Hatton is still recovering from jet lag from his trip from England. Hatton shot a career-low 62. He was one back along with Brendon Todd and Sungjae Im.

Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa enters transfer portal, but it’s unclear if he’ll have eligibility left

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has entered the transfer portal and is pursuing an additional year of eligibility at the college level. Tagovailoa is the younger brother of NFL star Tua Tagovailoa. He became the Big Ten’s career leader in yards passing this season. This was his fourth season playing for the Terrapins. Although one of those was the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he also played in five games for Alabama in 2019 before transferring to Maryland. Tagovailoa has applied for a waiver from the NCAA for another year of eligibility. Elsewhere, Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter announced Friday night he has left the portal and will return to the Flames.

