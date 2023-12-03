AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:48 p.m. EST

Michigan vs Alabama, Washington vs. Texas in College Football Playoff; unbeaten Florida St left out

Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama are in the College Football Playoff. Florida State is not and is the first unbeaten Power Five conference champion to be excluded from the four-team field in its 10-year history. The Seminoles lost star quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending injury two weeks ago. They continued to win but the committee passed them over. Michigan will face Alabama in the Rose Bowl and Washington will play Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. The winners will play for the national championship Jan. 8 in Houston.

AP Top 25: Michigan is No. 1 for first time in 26 seasons, Georgia’s streak on top ends at 24 weeks

Michigan is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since its won its last the national championship in 1997, and Georgia slipped to No. 6 after its 29-game winning streak was snapped by Alabama. Michigan received 51 first-place votes. No. 2 Washington had 11 first-place votes. Texas was No. 3 and Florida State No. 4. Alabama moved up three spots to No. 5. The Bulldogs had their string of 24 straight weeks at No. 1 snapped. It is the second longest in AP poll history behind Southern California’s 33 straight from 2003-05.

Washington to play Texas in semifinal at Sugar Bowl. Huskies beat the Longhorns in 2022 bowl meeting

Washington will meet Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Jan. 1. It will be a rematch of last year’s Alamo Bowl. This time the stakes are much higher. No. 2 seed Washington won the Pac-12 championship with a 34-31 win over Oregon. No. 3 seed Texas jumped four spots from No. 7 in the CFP rankings after winning the Big 12 championship with a 49-21 win over Oklahoma State. No. 1 seed Michigan will play No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. The championshipo game is Jan. 8 in Houston.

Top-seeded Michigan returns to Rose Bowl to face Alabama in College Football Playoff semifinal

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Top-seeded Michigan will face Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal to be played as the 110th edition of the Rose Bowl Game. When the lineup for the final four-team playoff was announced, the unbeaten Wolverines ended up booking another bowl appearance in the Southern California sun against the Crimson Tide. Jim Harbaugh’s team will make a long-anticipated return to Pasadena, its home for so many New Year’s Days in the past. The Wolverines will be playing in their 21st Rose Bowl, more than any school except USC, but Michigan hasn’t been to the Granddaddy of Them All since 2007.

Houston hires Tulane coach Willie Fritz to replace the fired Dana Holgorsen

HOUSTON (AP) — Willie Fritz has been hired as Houston’s coach, replacing Dana Holgorsen, who was fired a week ago after five seasons with the Cougars. Fritz spent the last eight seasons at Tulane, where he was named American Athletic Conference coach of the year in the last two seasons. Fritz has led Tulane to consecutive AAC championship games. The Green Wave lost to SMU 26-14 in the AAC title game Saturday to end the regular season 11-2. Fritz’s 54 coaching victories at Tulane ranks second all-time for the Green Wave. Fritz’s departure comes less than two months after former Tulane Athletic Director Troy Dannen left for Washington. Now newly hired Tulane A.D. David Harris will begin his tenure with a coaching search.

The NBA’s in-season tournament quarterfinals are here. Next stop: Las Vegas

It’s four regular-season games in early December. Ordinarily, they’d be forgotten shortly after the final buzzer. That likely won’t happen this time. The NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament has reached the knockout stage. Quarterfinal games on Monday and Tuesday will decide which four teams go to Las Vegas later this week to play for the NBA Cup and the bulk of a prize pool that will total about $18 million. Monday’s games have Boston visiting Indiana and New Orleans going to Sacramento. On Tuesday, it’ll be New York at Milwaukee and Phoenix at the Los Angeles Lakers.

With Jones struggling, Patriots go with 3 QBs vs. Chargers. Cunningham promoted from practice squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots dressed three quarterbacks for their game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Bailey Zappe started in place of the benched Mac Jones and rookie Malik Cunningham was promoted from the practice squad. Jones has been pulled from four games this season. In mop-up duty this season, Zappe has completed 48.7% of his passes for 158 yards, with two interceptions and zero touchdowns. The Chargers had receiver Keenan Allen in uniform. He was limited in practice this week with a quadriceps injury.

Thunder rally after allowing late 30-0 run and defeat Mavericks 126-120

DALLAS (AP) — Jalen Williams scored 23 points and Oklahoma City rallied after allowing Dallas’ NBA-record 30-0 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Mavericks 126-120. The spurt took the Mavericks from a 111-87 deficit to a 117-111 lead with 4:18 to play. The NBA said the previous record in the play-by-play era was a 29-0 run by Cleveland against Milwaukee on Dec. 6, 2009. Dallas led 120-118 before the Thunder scored the game’s final eight points. Luka Doncic, who missed Dallas’ previous welcoming a newborn daughter, recorded his 59th career regular-season triple-double with 36 points, 18 assists and 15 assists in a season-high 46 minutes.

No. 2 Michigan beats No. 18 Iowa 26-0 for Big Ten title, likely to claim top playoff seed

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Blake Corum scored twice, tying the school record for touchdown runs with 55, and No. 2 Michigan beat No. 18 Iowa 26-0 on Saturday night in the Big Ten championship game to likely take the top seed in the College Football Playoff. With coach Jim Harbaugh back on the sideline for the first time in four weeks, the Wolverines (13-0, No. 2 CFP) routed Iowa (10-3, No. 16 CFP) to win three straight outright conference crowns for the first time in school history. And with No. 1 Georgia falling to No. 8 Alabama in the Southeastern Conference title game, Harbaugh and the Wolverines are poised — finally — to claim the top playoff seed and reach No. 1.

No. 4 Florida State beats No. 15 Louisville 16-6 for ACC title, but could miss playoff at 13-0

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Florida State made things as difficult as possible on the College Football Playoff selection committee, using a dominant defensive performance to beat No. 15 Louisville 16-6 on Saturday night for the fourth-ranked Seminoles’ first Atlantic Coast Conference championship since 2014. The Seminoles moved to 13-0, but even that doesn’t guarantee a spot in the four-team playoff. No Power Five team has ever gone unbeaten, won its conference title and failed to make the playoff. But with starting quarterback Jordan Travis out for the season with a leg injury, Florida State is in danger of becoming the first. Down to their third-string QB, the Seminoles stuck to a conservative game plan against Louisville.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.