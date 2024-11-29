AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:47 a.m. EST

Love connects with Reed on 2 TDs as Packers use fast start to beat Dolphins 30-17

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Love threw two touchdown passes to Jayden Reed and the Green Bay Packers capitalized on a fast start to beat Miami 30-17 and snap the Dolphins’ three-game winning streak. Green Bay has won three straight and seven of its last eight. Miami continued its recent history of struggling in cold weather. The kickoff temperature at Lambeau Field was 27 degrees with 10 mph winds, light flurries and a wind chill of 18. The Dolphins have lost their past 12 regular-season or postseason games in which the temperature at kickoff has been below 40 degrees.

Overshown’s flashy pick-6 boosts Cowboys in 27-20 Thanksgiving win over Giants

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — DeMarvion Overshown returned an interception 23 yards for a touchdown, Rico Dowdle ran for a score in his first career 100-yard game and the Dallas Cowboys held on for a 27-20 Thanksgiving Day victory over the New York Giants. Cooper Rush threw a TD pass, and Dowdle finished with 112 yards. The Cowboys ended a six-game home losing streak going back to a wild-card loss to Green Bay last season. Drew Lock started in place of the injured Tommy DeVito and lost a fumble after Overshown’s dynamic pick-6 in a seventh consecutive loss for the Giants. New York’s eighth consecutive loss to Dallas also eliminated the Giants from playoff contention..

Lions extend win streak to 10 games, hold off Bears for 23-20 victory

DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two touchdown passes to Sam LaPorta, Jake Bates made three field goals in the first half and the Detroit Lions held off the Chicago Bears 23-20 to extend their winning streak to 10 games. The Lions snapped a seven-game losing streak on Thanksgiving. The Bears had the ball in Lions territory late in the game with a chance to drive for a game-tying field goal or go-ahead touchdown, but they blew the opportunity. Caleb Williams threw an incomplete pass as time expired from the Detroit 41 after being sacked with about 30 seconds left, allowing time to run off the clock even though Chicago had one more timeout.

San Jose State is disappointed Boise State forfeited but looks forward to volleyball final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — San Jose State says it’s disappointed that Boise State forfeited its semifinal match in the Mountain West women’s volleyball tournament but is focused on the future. Boise State pulled out of the conference tournament Wednesday night after securing a spot in Friday’s semifinals against the Spartans earlier that day. The Broncos didn’t announce explicitly say why they withdrew. But a lawsuit was recently filed in Colorado by players from various schools against the conference and San Jose State officials calling for a Spartans player not to be allowed to participate in the tournament. They cited unspecified reports asserting there was a transgender player on the San Jose State volleyball team. San Jose State has not confirmed the school has a trans women’s volleyball player.

Why did Iga Swiatek get a one-month doping ban? What did she test positive for?

Iga Swiatek is the second high-profile tennis player to test positive for a banned substance this year. Her case follows that of Jannik Sinner, currently the No. 1 ranked man. He was fully cleared. Swiatek, who slid from No. 1 to No. 2 last month, accepted a one-month suspension that was announced Thursday. The International Tennis Integrity Agency said it determined that Swiatek’s tainted urine sample was because of a contaminated medicine she took and so she bore a low level of responsibility. The head of the ITIA said these were not cases of intentional doping and so she does not think they are cause for concern among tennis fans.

Lions injured DE Aidan Hutchinson surprises 20-year-old Marine with 4 tickets to game against Bears

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Jacob Rinehart, who was injured while training to be a Marine, was surprised recently when Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson knocked on his door and gave him four tickets to the Thanksgiving game against the Chicago Bears. Rinehart watched warmups at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday morning along the sideline, where team owner Sheila Ford Hamp told him he had two tickets for the Super Bowl and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown stopped by to autograph his jersey.

Desrosiers scores 3 TDs as Memphis tops No. 18 Tulane 34-24 to end the Green Wave’s faint CFP hopes

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Greg Desrosiers Jr. caught two scoring passes and ran for a touchdown, and Memphis defeated No. 18 Tulane 34-24 to knock the Green Wave out of contention for a berth in the College Football Playoff. While Tulane was not likely to make the new 12-team CFP, it had to win its regular-season finale and next week’s conference title game to have any chance. Instead, the Green Wave turned the ball over three times deep in Memphis territory as their streak of regular-season conference victories ended at 17. Memphis’ Mario Anderson Jr. rushed for 177 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown. Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah passed for 317 yards and two scores and was intercepted once.

Bill Battle, former Tennessee coach and Alabama AD who founded licensing company, dies

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Bill Battle III, who was athletic director at his alma mater, Alabama, where he played for Paul “Bear” Bryant’s first national championship team, coached the Tennessee Volunteers and also founded the Collegiate Licensing Company, has died. He was 82. Alabama released a statement Thursday saying that Battle had died. No details were provided. Athletic director Greg Byrne said in a statement it’s tough to put into words just what Battle means to the Crimson Tide and college athletics as a whole as a true visionary. Battle made Condredge Holloway the first Black quarterback to start for any Southeastern Conference team, which Holloway did for Tennessee in 1972. Battle also founded the Collegiate Licensing Company and was president and CEO until 2002.

Female racing pioneer ‘Motorcycle Mary’ McGee dies a day before documentary on her is released

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Female racing pioneer Mary McGee has died at the age of 87. Her family says McGee died of complications from a stroke at her home in Gardnerville, Nevada, on Wednesday, the day before a documentary on her career was released globally. “Motorcycle Mary” was released Thursday on ESPN’s YouTube channel. Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton was an executive producer on the film. Its premiere was at the Tribeca Festival in June. McGee had an accomplished racing resume, first in auto racing and later in motorcycle racing. She became the first person — man or woman — to complete solo the grueling Baja 500 off-road race in Mexico. She did that in 1975.

Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek accepts a one-month suspension in doping case

The International Tennis Integrity Agency says five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek has accepted a one-month suspension after testing positive for the banned substance trimetazidine. That is a heart medication known as TMZ. The ITIA says Swiatek failed an out-of-competition drug test in August, and it accepted her explanation that the result was unintentional and caused by the contamination of a nonprescription medication, melatonin, that Swiatek was taking for issues with jet lag and sleeping. It was determined her level of fault was “at the lowest end of the range for no significant fault or negligence,” according to the ITIA.

