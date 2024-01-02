AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:46 p.m. EST

CFP championship game matches Penix’s prolific passing against Michigan’s best-in-nation defense

Michael Penix Jr. hasn’t faced a defense like Michigan’s and the Wolverines certainly haven’t faced a quarterback like the Heisman Trophy runner-up from Washington. The matchup will be the most intriguing in the College Football Playoff championship game in Houston on Jan. 8. That much was assured after the performances of Penix and Michigan’s best-in-the-nation defense in the CFP semifinals. Penix threw for 430 yards and two touchdowns in the Huskies’ dramatic 37-31 win over Texas in the Sugar Bowl. Michigan stopped Jalen Milroe short on fourth-and-goal at the 3 to finish a 27-20 overtime win in the Rose Bowl.

Washington gives Pac-12 chance to be conference of champions in football 1 more time before leaving

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The curtain will close on the Pac-12’s final season as a Power Five football conference on the biggest stage in the sport. Washington, one of 10 schools leaving the conference this coming summer, beat Texas 37-31 in the Sugar Bowl to earn a spot in College Football Playoff national title game against No. 1 Michigan on Monday. Lack of playoff success, or even participation, was one of several issues that brought upon the Pac-12’s demise. The second-ranked Huskies snapped a six-year CFP drought for the Pac-12, winning the conference in its most entertaining and competitive season in years.

Michigan’s defense ready for CFP title game after rising up with Rose Bowl goal-line stand

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — All those 9-on-7 drills paid off for Michigan. The No. 1 Wolverines built their return to national relevance on a live tackling, good-on-good, run-blocking vs. run-stopping drill that became the cornerstone of their practices. And when that very situation came up on fourth-and-goal at the 3 in overtime of the Rose Bowl, Michigan’s defense turned preparation into reality. Michigan will need another resolute showing from its rugged defense to win its first national championship since 1997 in the College Football Playoff championship game next Monday against No. 2 Washington and its high-powered passing offense. Coordinator Jesse Minter’s unit allowed 288 yards to No. 4 Alabama on 66 plays, a miserly average of 4.3 yards per play.

Hermoso testifies in sexual assault case after kiss at Women’s World Cup

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish player who was kissed on the lips by the soccer president after the Women’s World Cup final has appeared in court to testify in the sexual assault case against the former official. Jenni Hermoso was at the Madrid court to give her version of the kiss by Luis Rubiales following Spain’s victory over England in the final in Sydney in August. The incident sparked outrage across the soccer world and ignited one of the worst crises in the history of the sport in Spain. It also led to Rubiales’ resignation despite his denial of wrongdoing.

Analysis: officials, coaches had crucial Week 17 calls that could have huge playoff ramifications

There were several consequential calls by coaches in the NFL’s Week 17, including benching Russell Wilson in Denver. But the call with the biggest ramifications came in the Lions-Cowboys showdown in Dallas on Saturday night. Referee Brad Allen’s crew negated a go-ahead 2-point conversion by the Lions in the waning seconds after ruling the tackle who caught Jared Goff’s throw hadn’t reported as eligible. Only, the Lions insisted he had reported as eligible and it was the officials who were confused and got the call wrong. The Cowboys escaped with a one-point win that shook up the playoff picture.

Michael Penix Jr. leads No. 2 Washington to 37-31 victory over Texas and spot in national title game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. passed for 430 yards and two touchdowns as No. 2 Washington beat No. 3 Texas 37-31 in the Sugar Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff championship game, earning the beleaguered Pac-12 one more game this season. The unbeaten Huskies will face No. 1 Michigan next Monday night in Houston, looking for their first national championship since 1991 and the Pac-12’s first since Southern California in 2004. Washington is one of 10 schools fleeing the Pac-12 for other Power Five conferences next year, with the Huskies headed to join Michigan in the Big Ten.

Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines to play for national title after stopping Alabama 27-20 in OT

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Blake Corum rushed for a 17-yard touchdown on the second snap of overtime, and top-seeded Michigan advanced to its first College Football Playoff championship game with a 27-20 victory over fourth-seeded Alabama in the Rose Bowl. Michigan’s defense ended only the second overtime game in the 110 editions of the Rose Bowl when Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was emphatically stopped when he attempted to sneak up the middle on fourth down from the Michigan 3. Coach Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines will play for their school’s first national title since 1997 against Washington on Jan. 8 in Houston.

Jalen Milroe nearly rallies Alabama back, but falls 2 yards short in OT against Michigan

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Milroe helped rally Alabama with his legs and put the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide on the verge of its seventh appearance in the College Football Playoff championship game. The dynamic quarterback was denied at the very end. With the Crimson Tide needing a touchdown and facing fourth-and-goal from the Michigan 3-yard line in overtime, Milroe tried to go up the middle on a draw, but was stopped by Josaiah Stewart for a 1-yard gain, giving the top-ranked Wolverines a 27-20 victory in the 110th Rose Bowl. Milroe finished with 63 yards on 21 carries despite being sacked six times, but most of those yards came after halftime.

Frank Ryan, the last quarterback to lead the Cleveland Browns to an NFL title, has died at 87

CLEVELAND (AP) — Frank Ryan, the quarterback who led the Cleveland Browns to their last NFL title in 1964, has died. He was 87. Ryan threw three touchdown passes to Gary Collins as the Browns shocked Hall of Famer Johnny Unitas and the heavily favored Baltimore Colts 27-0 on Dec. 27, 1964. Ryan was a three-time Pro Bowler during seven seasons with the Browns. The team said Ryan died at a nursing home in Connecticut. After his playing career, Ryan, who earned a doctorate degree in mathematics from Rice, worked for the U.S. House of Representatives and helped develop the body’s first electronic voting system.

Column: Questions to contemplate for a new year on PGA Tour

The start of a new year on the PGA Tour feels a lot like last year. The golf landscape is just as fractured. LIV Golf is not going anywhere after it lured away Masters champion Jon Rahm with the Saudi riches. The PGA Tour’s commercial agreement with the backers of LIV Golf still has not been finalized. But there’s golf to be played. Among the questions to contemplate for 2024 is which star might slump like Justin Thomas. Another is for the players who complain that there’s a separate tour for the elite. Adam Schenk joined that group this year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.