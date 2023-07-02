AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:46 p.m. EDT

Sabonis and Clarkson get extension deals done with Kings and Jazz, sources tell AP

All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis wasn’t a free agent this summer. And he won’t be for the next few summers, either. Sabonis has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Sacramento Kings, one that will keep him signed through the 2027-28 season, according to a person with knowledge of the talks. Utah was finalizing an extension for guard Jordan Clarkson on Sunday as well, according to a second person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it had not been signed.

Short contracts and bonus money prove to be popular in NHL free agency this year

Short contracts with some including performance bonuses were popular early in NHL free agency. Players and teams all know the salary cap that went up just $1 million for a second consecutive year is set for a much bigger leap next summer. That meant being comfortable with taking risks that aren’t common among hockey players and executives and a willingness to kick money down the road to 2024-25. All of it set up a fascinating season of motivated players in contract years and potentially a bigger free agent frenzy next July 1.

Damian Lillard asks the Trail Blazers for a trade, team confirms

Damian Lillard has asked the Portland Trail Blazers for a trade. Two people familiar with the matter say the request will end the seven-time All-Star’s tenure with that team. The people say Lillard is generating interest from the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets, among others. The Trail Blazers later confirmed that Lillard made the request but provided no details. He is coming off a season in which he averaged 32.2 points. Lillard is a seven-time All-NBA selection and was selected to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team. But he has never been close to a title in his 11 seasons in the league.

Novak Djokovic’s bid for Wimbledon title No. 8 and Grand Slam trophy No. 24 starts on Monday

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic will begin his pursuit of a fifth consecutive Wimbledon championship and eighth overall on Monday. He also will be attempting to claim an Open era-record 24th Grand Slam trophy over the coming two weeks. And there is also this in the offing: Djokovic is halfway to the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969. Djokovic’s opponents will credit his success to various talents. Those include his serve returns, his two-handed backhand and his mental strength. Djokovic himself also will point to the self-belief he has. He credits his parents and two early coaches with helping build that.

Nick Kyrgios has played 1 match in 2023 heading to Wimbledon. He almost dreaded returning

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Nick Kyrgios’ first-round match at Wimbledon will be just the second singles contest since last October for the 2022 runner-up at the All England Club. He missed time because of an injury to his knee and surgery. He said he did not miss tennis at all while he was sidelined and was almost dreading coming back. Kyrgios said there are still question marks about his body and whether he is ready to be able to withstand the rigors of best-of-five-set matches at a Grand Slam tournament. The 28-year-old Australian will face David Goffin in the first round at the All England Club on Monday.

Gooch birdies final hole to beat DeChambeau and win his 3rd LIV Golf title

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Talor Gooch is a winner for the third time this year in the LIV Golf League. The former Oklahoma State player made a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a one-shot victory over Bryson DeChambeau in LIV Golf-Valderrama. Gooch also has won in Australia and Singapore this year on the Saudi-funded circuit. That makes him the first player with three LIV Golf titles. Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson each have two titles. Gooch shot a 67 in the third and final round. DeChambeau started with a one-shot lead and led by two at the turn.

65-year-old Bernhard Langer takes a 2-shot lead in the US Senior Open at SentryWorld

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) — Bernhard Langer took a two-stroke lead Saturday in the U.S. Senior Open at difficult SentryWorld in the 65-year-old German star’s bid to break the PGA Tour Champions’ career victory record. Fan favorites Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly —both from Madison, 100 miles to the south — were right behind, with Retief Goosen and Y.E. Yang the only other players under par. Langer shot his second straight 3-under 68 to reach 6 under. The 2010 U.S. Senior Open winner at Sahalee outside Seattle, Langer won the Chubb Classic in Florida in February to tie Hale Irwin for the Champions’ career victory record of 45. Kelly and Stricker, paired together Saturday, each shot 68, with Kelly second at 4 under and Sticker third at 3 under.

Fowler leads the Rocket Mortgage Classic at 20 under in a bid to end drought

DETROIT (AP) — Rickie Fowler birdied six of his last eight holes Saturday to surge into the Rocket Mortgage Classic lead at 20 under, giving him another chance to end a four-year PGA Tour victory drought. Fowler had an 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead over Adam Hdwin at Detroit Golf Club. Two weeks ago in Los Angeles in the U.S. Open, Fowler squandered a chance with a closing 75 in a fifth-place tie. Hadwin had a 63 to tie the tournament record. Fellow Canadian Taylor Pendrith was third at 18 under after a 67. Pendrith bogeyed two of his last four holes. Play was suspended for 1 hour, 42 minutes because of lightning in the area.

Conor Daly is replacing Simon Pagenaud for the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio

Simon Pagenaud was not cleared to run Sunday’s IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio after a spectacular wreck in practice in which his car flipped seven times through a gravel trap. Pagenaud was uninjured in Saturday’s crash but did not receive the clearance needed to start the race. Conor Daly is stepping into his car for Meyer Shank Racing. He had a full-time ride with Ed Carpenter Racing earlier this season before parting ways following the street race in Detroit. Daly has made eight starts at Mid-Ohio and has finished as high as sixth as a rookie in 2016.

NASCAR contractor dies after being electrocuted at Chicago Street Race

CHICAGO (AP) — A NASCAR contractor has died after being electrocuted while setting up for the Chicago Street Race. The Cook County Medical Examiner says 53-year-old Duane Tabinski died on Friday. He was hired to install audio equipment for the race. NASCAR said it is working with police and sent condolences to Tabinksi’s family. The Chicago Street Race is the first street race in NASCAR Cup Series history and will run through the city’s downtown on Sunday evening.

