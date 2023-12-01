AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:46 a.m. EST

Dak Prescott throws for 3 TDs, Cowboys extend home win streak to 14 with 41-35 win over Seahawks

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw three touchdown passes, and the Dallas Cowboys extended their home winning streak to 14 games by rallying for a 41-35 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Prescott’s 12-yard pass to Jake Ferguson put Dallas in front with 4 1/2 minutes remaining. The Cowboys set up a rematch with NFC East rival Philadelphia by escaping what would have been their first loss since falling to the Eagles 28-23 to start November. Geno Smith threw three touchdown passes to D.K. Metcalf, including a 73-yarder, as the Seahawks got their offense going again. But Seattle couldn’t avoid a third consecutive loss to drop to .500.

Bills linebacker Von Miller turns himself in on felony domestic violence charge

DALLAS (AP) — Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has turned himself in to police in a Dallas suburb after he was charged in a warrant with domestic violence against the mother of his children, who is pregnant. Dallas police confirmed that the 34-year-old Miller surrendered to police in the suburb of Glenn Heights to face a charge of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman. The offense is punishable by 2 to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Police wrote in an affidavit that Miller twice put his hands on the neck of the woman, pulled out a chunk of her hair and threw her onto a couch. Miller did not return a text message seeking comment. He is free after posting bond.

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers still focused on playing again this season and perhaps before Dec. 24

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers fully intends to play again this season for the New York Jets and he hasn’t ruled out being back on the field in a few weeks. The quarterback has been making a remarkably quick recovery since tearing his left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with the Jets on Sept. 11. Rodgers spoke to local reporters Thursday and said he’s not yet close to being able to play. But he also left open the door for him to be back under center before his initial goal of Dec. 24, saying he plans to ramp up his practice activities next week.

Tiger Woods has a sloppy finish for a 75 in his return in the Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Tiger Woods made a solid return to golf until he limped home in the Bahamas. That was more about his golf than his fused right ankle. Woods dropped four shots in a three-hole stretch toward the end and shot 75 in the Hero World Challenge. That left him eight shots behind leaders Brian Harman and Tony Finau. Woods’ score was better than only two players in the 20-man field at Albany. He attributed his results to being rusty and lacking commitment. The big trouble came on the par-5 15th. He tried to punch out of a bush and made a double bogey.

USC’s Bronny James cleared by doctors for return to basketball 4 months after cardiac arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James has been cleared by doctors for a full return to basketball four months after suffering a cardiac arrest. The Southern California freshman is expected to make his collegiate debut soon, with father LeBron James saying he wouldn’t miss it even if he has to skip a Lakers game. A James family spokesperson says the 19-year-old will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week and resume practice next week. He will be able to play in games “soon after.” The Trojans play No. 11 Gonzaga in Las Vegas on Saturday. Their next home game is Dec. 10 against Long Beach State. He suffered a cardiac arrest in July during a workout.

LSU’s Angel Reese returns, says she wants people to realize she is not just an athlete

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU forward Angel Reese helped the Tigers beat Virginia Tech in her return from a four-game absence. Reese rejoined her teammates at practice this week as the seventh-ranked Tigers prepared to host the ninth-ranked Hokies. Her departure from the team stemmed from unspecified “locker room issues” that coach Kim Mulkey has said should remain a private internal matter. But Reese made some general references to her mental health and not wanting her behavior to be detrimental to the team.

Memphis recruit Mikey Williams reaches plea deal in gun case; no jail time expected

EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) — Star Memphis basketball recruit Mikey Williams has pleaded guilty to one felony charge in a gun case, and one of his attorneys said he does not expect the 19-year-old to face jail time. Williams had faced nine felony counts and up to 30 years in prison stemming from a shooting at his home on March 17 in which no one was injured. Attorney Randy M. Grossman says Williams pleaded guilty to one felony count of making a criminal threat and to a special allegation of using a firearm during the threat. In exchange, the other eight counts were dismissed.

Corey Perry says he’s seeking help for alcohol abuse after the Blackhawks terminated his contract

Corey Perry says he has begun working with mental health and substance abuse experts to discuss his struggles with alcohol after the Chicago Blackhawks terminated his contract for engaging “in conduct that is unacceptable” and against team policies. Perry emailed a statement to The Associated Press and other outlets on Thursday apologizing for behavior he called inappropriate and wrong. Perry’s agent confirmed his client sent the statement. The 38-year-old NHL veteran says he is embarrassed and hopes to regain the trust of those who believed in him throughout his career. Perry says he’ll discuss his struggles with alcohol.

Brunson scores 42, Knicks send Pistons to franchise-record 16th straight loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 42 points, Julius Randle had 29 points and 10 rebounds, and the New York Knicks sent the Detroit Pistons to their franchise-record 16th consecutive loss with a 118-112 victory Thursday night. The Pistons (2-17) completed a winless November, having not won a game since a victory over Chicago on Oct. 28 left them 2-1. RJ Barrett had 15 points and Donte DiVincenzo added 12, including two crucial 3-pointers down the stretch for the Knicks, who have won their last two games. Cade Cunningham scored 31 points and Killian Hayes chipped 23 in for the Pistons. They have also lost 13 in a row against the Knicks.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces $1B class-action lawsuit after promoting for Binance NFTs

NEW YORK (AP) — Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a billion dollar class-action lawsuit over his role in promoting cryptocurrency-related “non-fungible tokens,” or NFTs, issued by the beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange Binance. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in the Southern District of Florida Monday, accuses Ronaldo’s promotions of Binance of being “deceptive and unlawful.” Binance’s partnership with high-profile figures like Ronaldo, the plaintiffs claim, caused them to make costly and unsafe investments. Ronaldo launched his inaugural NFT “CR7” collection with Binance back in November 2022. Representatives for Ronaldo and Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, did not immediately return The Associated Press’ requests for comment.

