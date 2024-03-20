AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:43 p.m. EDT

The four Grand Slams, the two tours and Saudi Arabia are all hoping to revamp tennis

Tennis could be on the verge of massive structural change if one of two separate proposals formulated by the four Grand Slam tournaments and the WTA and ATP professional tours ends up moving forward. There is plenty of discussion happening now behind closed doors about the sport’s future. Negotiations involve the various governing bodies, tournaments, players, agents and Saudi Arabia’s Private Investment Fund. The idea set forth by the four majors would get rid of the current WTA-ATP structure and create a new Premier Tour for roughly 100 women and 100 men and a lower-level Contenders Tour for roughly 200 women and 200 men. All events would have women and men and pay equal prize money.

Ohtani and Dodgers rally to beat Padres 5-2 in season opener, first MLB game in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s RBI single capped a four-run eighth-inning rally in his Dodgers debut, and Los Angeles beat the San Diego Padres 5-2 in the season opener. The game turned when a routine grounder went through the webbing of first baseman Jake Cronenworth. Ohtani went 2 for 5 in his first game since leaving the Los Angeles Angels for a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers. A crowd of 15,952 was on hand to watch at the Gocheok Sky Dome for Major League Baseball’s first game in South Korea.

No explosives found at Seoul stadium in police search following bomb threat against Ohtani

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police say they’ve found no explosives at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome after searching the site following a reported bomb threat against Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani. Police say about 150 officers used sniffer dogs and X-ray detectors to search through the stadium but no suspicious objects have been discovered. Police officers said they acted on a tip that there was a threat targeting Ohtani but didn’t elaborate. Major League Baseball’s opening game between the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres is scheduled to start later Wednesday at the stadium.

Caitlin Clark, freshmen JuJu Watkins and Hannah Hidalgo top AP women’s All-America team

Iowa star Caitlin Clark has been honored for the third straight season as a first-team Associated Press All-American. She is just the 11th player to earn that distinction three times. The NCAA’s all-time leading scorer was joined by Stanford’s Cameron Brink, UConn’s Paige Bueckers and two freshmen: JuJu Watkins of USC and Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame. They are only the fourth and fifth freshmen to make the first team since the AP began the awards in the 1994-95 season.

Purdue faces the ghost of a shocking March Madness loss. Virginia has some advice on how to move on

Purdue is back in the NCAA Tournament with a No. 1 seed with the goal of regrouping from last year’s shocking upset loss to Fairleigh Dickinson. The Boilermakers became the second top seed to lost to a No. 16 seed. The first was Virginia in 2018. The Cavaliers lost to UMBC but regrouped to win the championship a year later. The Cavaliers’ journey offers a March Madness roadmap for the Boilermakers before their opener Friday. Former Virginia player Ty Jerome was part of that title winner. He says going through the loss together can make Purdue stronger for this year.

Analysis: Despite low trade value, Justin Fields still has potential to be a special player

Justin Fields went from being considered a franchise quarterback to disregarded by the Chicago Bears in just three seasons. It’s quite a fall for a former first-round pick who showed promise. After more than a dozen QBs switched teams last week in the opening days of the NFL’s free-agent frenzy, the Bears traded Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a conditional sixth-round pick in 2025. The pick becomes a fourth-rounder if Fields ends up playing more than expected. It’s not surprising that Fields was traded, but it was a shocker that the Bears basically gave him away.

ESPN will remain the home of the College Football Playoff through 2031 under $7.8 billion deal

The College Football Playoff and ESPN have announced a deal that will give the network exclusive rights to the expanded postseason through the 2031 season. The agreement puts the national championship game on ABC starting in 2026. Financial terms were not announced, but as previously reported the new six-year agreement will pay the CFP and participating conferences $1.3 billion annually and nearly $8 billion in all. The major conferences and Notre Dame agreed on a new revenue-sharing plan last week that allowed the CFP to finalize the deal with ESPN.

March Madness as we know it could be on the way out amid seismic changes in college sports

Tracking the changes upending college sports can be as frenetic as keeping up during the first week of March Madness. Ultimately, those changes could impact what America’s favorite basketball tournament looks like in the future. News about athlete compensation, player unions and realignment dominate discussions. Everything in college sports is open for discussion, interpretation and adjustment. That includes the industry’s most hallowed tradition, the NCAA basketball tournaments, which begin this week and will stretch from coast to coast. The bottom line behind it all is money.

Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. ruled out of NCAA Tournament with bone bruise on knee

Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. has been ruled out of the NCAA Tournament because of a bone bruise on his knee that caused him to miss six of the past 12 games, including the Jayhawks’ one-and-done ouster in the Big 12 Tournament. Kansas coach Bill Self told reporters Tuesday upon the team’s arrival in Salt Lake City that McCullar would be out. The news comes two days before the fourth-seeded Jayhawks play No. 13 seed Samford in the first round. The Jayhawks at least get second-team All-American Hunter Dickinson back. He dislocated his shoulder in their regular-season finale against Houston.

Mexican League rules allow Bauer to pitch for the Diablos Rojos

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Trevor Bauer was cleared to play in the Mexican League because he was not convicted for charges of sexual assault, according to the executive president for the Diablos Rojos club, Othón Díaz. Bauer, the 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner, is slated to play five games for Diablos Rojos that included a weekend exhibition against the New York Yankees. The 33-year-old Bauer served a 194-game suspension from MLB after a San Diego woman said Bauer beat and sexually abused, an accusation the pitcher denied. Bauer was not charged with any crime.

