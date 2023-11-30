AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:42 p.m. EST

Bills linebacker Von Miller facing arrest for assaulting a pregnant person, Dallas police say

DALLAS (AP) — Police in Dallas have issued an arrest warrant for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller for allegedly assaulting a pregnant person. According to police, they were called to a home because of a “major disturbance” and a preliminary investigation determined that the 34-year-old Miller and the victim got into a verbal argument and the suspect assaulted the victim. They said Miller left the scene before they arrived. The victim was treated for minor injuries and an arrest warrant was issued for Miller. The Bills have issued a statement acknowledging that they are aware of the incident and “are in the process of gathering more information.”

Cristiano Ronaldo faces $1B class-action lawsuit after promoting for Binance NFTs

NEW YORK (AP) — Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a billion dollar class-action lawsuit over his role in promoting cryptocurrency-related “non-fungible tokens,” or NFTs, issued by the beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange Binance. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in the Southern District of Florida Monday, accuses Ronaldo’s promotions of Binance of being “deceptive and unlawful.” Binance’s partnership with high-profile figures like Ronaldo, the plaintiffs claim, caused them to make costly and unsafe investments. Ronaldo launched his inaugural NFT “CR7” collection with Binance back in November 2022. Representatives for Ronaldo and Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, did not immediately return The Associated Press’ requests for comment.

Adelson adding NBA team to resume of casino mogul, GOP power broker, US and Israel newspaper owner

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The prospective new owner of the Dallas Mavericks is one of the richest women in the world, a Las Vegas casino mogul, and a U.S. and Israel power broker and newspaper publisher. A federal regulatory filing says that after selling $2 billion in stock to buy the NBA franchise, Miriam Adelson still will be the controlling shareholder of Las Vegas Sands — the international casino company her late husband built. The $3.5 billion purchase by the Adelson and Dumont families from team owner Mark Cuban would make Adelson one of a few female sports team owners. A family statement Wednesday confirms the deal and says it could be complete by the end of the year.

Following Adam Johnson’s death, the UK hockey league and its ‘import’ players play on

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — “Import” hockey players in the United Kingdom don’t earn big salaries but the lifestyle and perks are pretty good. They get free use of a car and rent-free housing. These mostly Canadian and American imports are mini-celebrities around the Elite Ice Hockey League. They can also earn a master’s degree tuition-free. Adam Johnson of the Nottingham Panthers was living with his fiancée and studying at a business school. The 29-year-old American died after an opponent’s skate cut his throat during a game on Oct. 28 in Sheffield.

Former Colorado players were told they weren’t ready for Prime Time. They moved on but won’t forget

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Luke Eckardt and Xavier Smith were excited about the prospect of playing for Deion Sanders. Neither got a chance after they and some 50 other Colorado players were cut after spring practice to make room for a flood of transfers. Eckardt landed at Iowa Western Community College in Iowa. He was a starting offensive lineman for the junior college power and is considering a number of FBS offers for 2024. Smith was a standout defensive back at Austin Peay of the Championship Subdivision. Sanders is unapologetic about his roster management. CU finished 4-8 after a 3-0 start.

It’s a circus atmosphere when Caitlin Clark plays. The Iowa star is savoring every bit of it

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — No. 4 Iowa is off to a 7-1 start this season and it has been a circus atmosphere around star player Caitlin Clark. With 2,954 points entering Saturday’s game with Bowling Green, Clark is probably two games away from reaching 3,000. At her current average of around 30 points per game, she’s on pace to catch Kelsey Plum for the all-time Division I women’s mark by the end of February. Clark started the year No. 37 on the all-time list; she’s up to No. 16 after just eight games.

No. 1 Georgia is top dog and looking to stay there as it faces No. 8 Alabama for SEC title

ATLANTA (AP) — When Kirby Smart returned to his alma mater as head coach, Alabama was the top dog in college football. Now, the roles are reversed. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are the two-time defending national champions and haven’t lost a game in nearly two years. Everyone is chasing them — including Alabama. The Bulldogs will be going for their 30th straight victory and a likely top playoff seed when they face the No. 8 Crimson Tide in the Southeastern Conference championship game. Georgia is attempting to become the first team in the poll era to win three straight national titles.

Bubba Wallace hit by depression following best friend Ryan Blaney’s NASCAR championship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bubba Wallace acknowledged it was difficult for him to find joy in best friend Ryan Blaney’s first NASCAR championship. Wallace himself had the best season of his career, but the jealousy he felt over Blaney’s triumph was overwhelming. He has long spoken out about his struggles with mental health. Now in Nashville to celebrate the end of the NASCAR season, Wallace is able to appreciate his own accomplishments and also feel happiness for Blaney’s coronation.

University of Minnesota Duluth senior defensive lineman dies of genetic heart condition

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — University of Minnesota Duluth senior defensive lineman Reed Ryan has died of a genetic heart condition. Ryan died Tuesday at a Duluth hospital. His obituary said the 22-year-old went into cardiac arrest one week earlier following a football team workout in the weight room. Until then, no one knew about the heart condition. His obituary said he was “doing what he loved” and had “lived life to the fullest in his short years.” Ryan started out at North Dakota State University, before coming to the University of Minnesota Duluth this year. During the season, he recorded seven tackles and assisted with an eighth.

NASCAR to include streaming in new 7-year media rights deal that welcomes Amazon, TNT and Max

NASHVILLE, Tenn, (AP) — NASCAR has added two new partners and streaming elements to a seven-year media rights deal that will run from 2025 through the 2031 season. The Cup Series will include existing partners Fox Sports and NBC while Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon have joined the package. Fox will get 14 Cup Series races annually in the first portion of the season, including the Daytona 500. From there, the next five Cup races will be on Amazon Prime Video, marking the first time in NASCAR history its top series will be exclusively streamed. Warner Bros. Discovery will take over after Amazon’s races and carry the next five races. Those will be simulcast on TNT and streamed on the Max service. NBC Sports will complete the season with the final 14 races.

