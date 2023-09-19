AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:42 p.m. EDT

Browns star Nick Chubb to undergo surgery on season-ending knee injury sustained against Steelers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb will undergo surgery on his left knee after suffering a gruesome season-ending injury in Monday night’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. A four-time Pro Bowler in six seasons, Chubb got hurt when Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick tackled him low on a carry in the second quarter. The impact buckled the same knee that Chubb injured in 2015 at Georgia and had reconstructed. Coach Kevin Stefanski did not have any specifics on Chubb’s injury or when he’ll have the operation. The 27-year-old Chubb has rushed for 6,511 yards and scored 48 touchdowns since being drafted in 2018.

Spain players arrive at camp after Hermoso accuses federation of threatening World Cup winners

MADRID (AP) — Some of Spain’s World Cup-winning players have started reporting to training camp despite not wanting to be called up for the national team while fighting for changes in the soccer federation. Local media showed some of the players arriving at the hotel where they gathered before heading to Valencia to meet other teammates. They arrived a day after new coach Montse Tomé ignored their decision not to play until their demands for reform at the federation were met. Players who don’t show up risk breaking a Spanish sports law that requires athletes to answer the call of national teams unless there are circumstances that impede them from playing.

Victor Wembanyama will be aiming for the gold medal with France at Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama will be aiming for the gold medal at the Paris Olympics. The San Antonio Spurs rookie has reaffirmed his commitment to the national squad for the Summer Games next year in his home country. He spoke in the wake of France’s poor showing at the World Cup last month. He says: “I’ll be present at the Olympics, and there’s no other goal than gold.” The No. 1 draft pick had decided not to play at the World Cup in order to prepare for his rookie season. France came to the World Cup as the reigning Olympic silver medalists but failed to qualify for the second round.

Column: Duane Bock thought he would have the summer off. Now the caddie is going to the Ryder Cup

Duane Bock finally gets to caddie in a Ryder Cup and it’s not anything like he expected. For one thing, he’ll be working for Sepp Straka, not Kevin Kisner. And he’ll be part of Team Europe, not Team USA. Bock is still trying to get his head around how this all came about in three months. Kisner needed a break from poor play and wanting to be home with his young children. Straka had changed caddies and was looking for a fill-in. Straka won the John Deere Classic and was runner-up at the British Open, and the Austrian was picked for the Ryder Cup.

Transfers are fueling some of college football’s biggest success stories as teams embrace the portal

From Florida State’s re-emergence as a national power to Colorado’s extreme makeover under Deion Sanders and the Pac-12’s resurgence fueled by transfer quarterbacks, reasons to embrace college football free agency are everywhere this season. No. 4 Florida State faces a Clemson team that has mostly ignored the emerging transfer market. The production being done by transfers has increased compared to last season in every category from games started to yards gained passing, rushing and receiving to tackles, sacks and interceptions.

NFL’s two 70-something coaches proving they still have what it takes to compete in this league

The NFL’s two oldest coaches are Pete Carroll who’s 72 and Bill Belichick who’s 71 and both of them showed in Week 2 that still have what it takes to compete in this league increasingly dominated by young coaches. Carroll led his Seahawks into Detroit and took a bit of the luster off the Lions with a 37-31 win in overtime. Belichick fell to 0-2 for the first time since 2001, but his Patriots pulled off an unorthodox block of a field goal that had never been attempted in the NFL.

Beyond Bedard, the NHL’s rookie class is stacked with talented newcomers to watch

Connor Bedard is the most-hyped hockey player since Connor McDavid. But the Chicago Blackhawks top pick is far from the only rookie to watch in the NHL this season. Second and third picks Leo Carlsson of Anaheim and Adam Fantilli of Columbus are also new on the scene. And a few top players from the draft in 2021 and ‘22 also make up this rookie class from Arizona’s Logan Cooley to Toronto’s Matthew Knies and New Jersey’s Luke Hughes. Knies and Hughes already got a taste of pro hockey late last season and in the playoffs to give them a head start on the Calder Trophy race.

Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson expected to miss remainder of season with broken right leg

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson has a broken right leg and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, according to coach Frank Reich. Thompson underwent surgery on Tuesday to fix a fractured fibula he sustained in the first quarter of Carolina’s 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. The news is a crushing blow for the Panthers defense, which lost starting cornerback Jaycee Horn to a hamstring injury last week. Horn is expected to miss at least six weeks. Reich would not say who’ll start in Thompson’s spot Sunday against Seattle.

Tampa Bay Rays finalizing new ballpark in St. Petersburg as part of a larger urban project

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays put the finishing touches on plans for a new 30,000-seat ballpark in St. Petersburg. It’s part of a $6.5 billion development project announced Tuesday that includes affordable housing, retail, bars and restaurants and a Black history museum. The site is on the same 86-acre tract of downtown land where Tropicana Field now sits. An official with the Rays says that domed, oddly-tilted ballpark will be demolished once the new one is built, in time for opening day in 2028. The plan would keep the Rays in St. Petersburg for the foreseeable future. But, it still has to clear some political hurdles on funding and approvals.

Grievance filed by NFL says players’ union leaders advised running backs to fake injuries

The NFL says leaders of the players’ union have advised running backs to fake injuries. The league made the allegation in a grievance it filed last week against the NFL Players Association. The grievance says President JC Tretter and other union leaders suggested that running backs “consider feigning or exaggerating injuries” to increase their leverage in contract negotiations. The grievance was detailed in a league memo obtained by The Associated Press. The league said the union made the suggestion to running backs during a Zoom meeting before the season. The league argues that anyone who fakes an injury would be violating the collective bargaining agreement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.