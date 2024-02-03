AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:41 p.m. EST

The New America’s Team: How the Chiefs have become the new ‘it team’ in professional sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys like to call themselves “America’s Team,” but in truth, plenty of teams have claimed that title over the years. It was the Steelers in the 1970s, the 49ers in the ’80s and, for almost two decades, the Patriots with Tom Brady were the nation’s team. These days, it’s the Kansas City Chiefs, loved by some and loathed by others. They are playing the 49ers in their fourth Super Bowl in five years next weekend in Las Vegas. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the face of the NFL. Coach Andy Reid is an almost certain lock for the Hall of Fame. Tight end Travis Kelce is dating pop superstar Taylor Swift. And while all of that has contributed to a rapidly expanding fan base, in some parts, a certain amount of “Chiefs fatigue” is setting in.

Connor McDavid wins the NHL All-Star Skills competition he helped revive

TORONTO (AP) — Connor McDavid can add another individual honor to his resume after winning the NHL All-Star Skills competition. McDavid also takes home the $1 million prize. The three-time MVP showed why he’s widely considered the best hockey player in the world. He finished first in the fastest skater and stick-handling events, and he went 4 for 4 to win the accuracy shooting. The Edmonton Oilers captain is credited with playing a role in reviving the skills competition after it was confusing and disjointed last year.

NHL to wait for 2018 Canada world junior sexual assault case to finish before considering next moves

TORONTO (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league will wait for the judicial process to play out before making any decisions about four players charged in a 2018 sexual assault case in Canada. All four were members of Canada’s world junior team that year. Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils and Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames, are all on indefinite, paid leave from their teams. Bettman called the allegations horrific but says the league will see how the case turns out for now.

JuJu Watkins scores record 51 points for USC, helps No. 15 Trojans upset No. 4 Stanford 67-58

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Freshman JuJu Watkins scored a Southern California-record 51 points — the most in NCAA women’s basketball this season — and the 15th-ranked Trojans upset No. 4 Stanford 67-58 on Friday night. Watkins hit a key 3 with 3:10 remaining and four free throws over the final 18 seconds to break the previous USC scoring mark of 50 set by Cherie Nelson against California on March 11, 1989. Watkins hit six 3-pointers to help the Trojans (15-4, 5-4) send the Cardinal (19-3, 8-2) to their first home loss of the season. Watkins had 25 by halftime and finished 14 for 26 from the floor. Stanford star Cameron Brink had 19 points, 15 rebounds and eight blocked shots — swatting six shots in the first half.

Scheffler finishes strong for a 64. He shares Pebble Beach lead with Aberg, Detry

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler couldn’t miss from the fairway. And he made his share of putts at Pebble Beach. The result was a 64 that gives him a share of the lead with Ludvig Aberg and Thomas Detry going into a most unpredictable weekend at Pebble Beach. They were one shot ahead of Patrick Cantlay with Justin Thomas another shot behind. The weather cooperated again and blessed the Monterey Peninsula mostly with sunshine. But a storm system was headed this way. The fiercest of the weather was forecast to be Sunday. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am only has an 80-man field.

Joaquin Niemann opens LIV Golf season with 59 to lead in Mexico

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Joaquin Niemann began the third LIV Golf season by shooting a 59 at LIV Golf Mayakoba. It’s the second time in as many years a sub-60 round has been posted on the Saudi-funded league. Bryson DeChambeau shot 58 at the Greenbrier last year. Niemann was at 12 under two holes to play on the El Camaleon course at Mayakoba. He says he didn’t realize the course played as a par 71 until people started encouraging him to shoot 58. He still was happy with 59. Masters champion Jon Rahm made his debut in LIV Golf with a 66.

Jahmyl Telfort scores 26 points, Butler hangs on in wild finish to upset No. 13 Creighton 99-98

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jahmyl Telfort matched his season high with 26 points, DJ Davis added 22 and Butler held off No. 13 Creighton 99-98 in a wild finish Friday night. The Bulldogs (15-7, 6-5 Big East) won their fourth straight. They shot 62.5% in the second half and went 13 of 22 on 3-pointers for the game. Baylor Scheierman and Steven Ashworth scored 26 points apiece for the Bluejays (16-6, 7-4)., Trey Alexander had 22 and Ryan Kalkbrenner 20.

NHL players are headed back to the Olympics in 2026 and 2030, cleared to play for 1st time since ’14

TORONTO (AP) — NHL players are returning to the Olympics for the first time in more than a decade. The plan calls for the NHL to allow its players to participate in the 2026 Games in Milan and also in 2030. Commissioner Gary Bettman and players’ union executive director Marty Walsh announced the deal. NHL players have not been at an Olympics since 2014 in Sochi. The last two have been held in Asia and the pandemic was a factor in scuttling 2022 plans for Beijing. The international calendar also includes a four-nation tournament involving the U.S., Canada, Sweden and Finland next year.

Los Angeles Kings fire Todd McLellan, name Jim Hiller the interim coach for the rest of the season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have fired coach Todd McLellan and named Jim Hiller the interim coach for the rest of the season. Los Angeles went into the All-Star break with the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference, but it is only four points ahead from falling out of a playoff spot. The Kings had a 20-7-4 start to the season, with the 44 points tied for the most in team history after 31 games. Since Dec. 28 they have gone 3-8-6. The three wins are tied for fewest in the league since that span.

Hodgson pleads with ‘harsh’ fans after Palace loss. Newcastle rallies for 4-4 draw against Luton

LONDON (AP) — Roy Hodgson’s position at Crystal Palace is looking increasingly shaky after another poor result and the latest display of anger and frustration from the club’s fans. A 4-1 loss at rival Brighton was made even worse by seeing star player Michael Olise limp off just eight minutes after coming on as a substitute. In the early game, Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite headed home a stoppage-time equalizer to salvage a 2-2 draw with Tottenham after Richarlison had scored twice against his former team. Newcastle came from two goals down in the second half to rally for a wild 4-4 draw at home against Luton, and relegation struggler Burnley also erased a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 against visiting Fulham.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.