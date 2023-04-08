AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:41 p.m. EDT

Survival at Masters as Rahm stays close and Woods makes cut

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Brooks Koepka had the easiest time at the Masters on Saturday morning. He didn’t have to play in the cold and rain because he was already done with his second round. And he still has the lead. Jon Rahm did remarkably well to complete nine holes and get within two shots. Tiger Woods is fortunate to still be playing. Woods finished with two bogeys and still managed to tie the Masters record with his 23rd consecutive cut. The soggy course and sub-50 temperatures are making Augusta National play longer than ever. The third round is Saturday afternoon.

Column: How much longer will Tiger making cut be worth it?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — For Tiger Woods, it’s come to this. He’s no longer a factor at the top of the leaderboard. Instead, the golfer who provided some of the game’s most electrifying moments can be found plodding along at the cut line, his immediate goal simply moving on to the weekend. He backed into another bit of Masters history by making his 23rd consecutive cut on a cold, rainy Saturday morning. That ties the mark shared by Gary Player and Fred Couples. But he’s got no chance of winning a sixth green jacket, not with a 15-shot gap to leader Brooks Koepka .

Woods extends Masters cut streak to record-tying 23 straight

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods extended his streak of consecutive made cuts at the Masters to a record-tying 23 on Saturday when the second round resumed amid cold wind and rain. He was at 3 over for the championship, and he needed some help to slip through on the number from Justin Thomas. A bogey-bogey finish caused Thomas to miss the cut instead. Others who missed the cut included Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau. Fred Couples, at 63 years old, was at 1 over to become the oldest player to make the cut. Bernhard Langer set that mark during the 2020 tournament.

East play-in field set, Embiid poised to win scoring title

The Eastern Conference play-in tournament matchups are set. The NBA’s scoring race seems over as well. Brooklyn will be seeded sixth in the East and gets the chance to face Philadelphia in Round 1. That means the Nets will be taking on a soon-to-be two-time scoring champion in Joel Embiid. Dallas’ Luka Doncic was the only player left with any sort of realistic chance to catch Embiid. But Doncic played about one quarter of the Mavs’ game against Chicago on Friday and his average dropped to 32.4 points per game. Embiid is at 33.1 per game and will likely finish there.

Boston expected to be No. 1 pick in WNBA draft

NEW YORK (AP) — Aliyah Boston headlines the WNBA draft class and is expected to be taken first by Indiana. Boston had the chance to return to South Carolina for her COVID season, but opted to enter Monday night’s draft instead. She will be joined in New York by three of her South Carolina teammates, Zia Cooke, Brea Beal and Laeticia Amihere, who are all expected to be taken in the first two rounds of the draft. In all, 112 players have declared for the draft that is only three rounds and has 36 picks.

Biden sports plan angers transgender advocates, opponents

A Biden administration proposal to forbid outright bans on transgender athletes is sparking outrage not just from conservative leaders but from trans rights activists. They note schools could still prevent some athletes from participating on teams that align with their identity. The proposed rule would prohibit blanket bans, like those that have been approved in at least 20 states. But it would still allow schools to adopt policies that limit transgender students’ participation, particularly in more competitive high school and college sports. The proposal still faces a lengthy approval process. Some transgender athletes called the new rule an important first step. The U.S. Department of Education declined to comment Friday on criticisms from trans rights advocates.

Masters Live Updates | Koepka holds 2-shot lead over Rahm

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — LIV star Brooks Koepka holds a two-shot lead at the Masters over Jon Rahm at 12-under par following the conclusion of the weather-delayed second round. Despite a steady rain, the third round will get underway at 11:30 EDT with players teeing off in threesomes from both the front and back nine as tournament officials look to squeeze in as much golf as possible with more bad weather in the forecast. Amateur Sam Bennett is four shots behind at 8 under. First round co-leader Viktor Hovland is seven shots back after a shooting 73, leaving him in a tie for fifth place with Collin Morikawa. Tiger Woods made the cut for the 23rd straight year, tying a tournament record. He is 15 shots back of the lead, but largely out of contention.

Devils sign Jack Hughes’ brother Luke to 3-year contract

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have signed defenseman Luke Hughes — the younger brother of star center Jack Hughes — to a three-year, entry-level contract starting this season. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the deal two days after Luke Hughes’ Michigan team’s season ended in a Frozen Four loss to Quinnipiac. Luke Hughes was the fourth overall selection in the 2021 NHL draft. He has been assigned jersey No. 43, but Devils coach Lindy Ruff says he won’t be in the lineup Saturday night when New Jersey faces the Bruins in Boston.

Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith enters transfer portal

Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith has entered the transfer portal. The star guard who finished 12th all-time in scoring at the school will graduate in May, earning her degree in finance in three years. Van Lith’s final game was close to her home in Washington, where the Cardinals lost to Iowa in the Elite Eight. Van Lith scored 27 points in that 97-83 loss. She averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this season. She is the latest big name to enter the portal. Earlier this week, Aneesah Morrow of DePaul, who was a second-team All-American, announced her plans to transfer.

AP PHOTOS: Masters crews make quick work of fallen pines

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Augusta National crews made quick work disposing of the three towering pine trees that fell near the 17th tee late Friday during the second round of Masters, forcing the postponement of play. All that remained Saturday morning from the uprooted trees were three separate 10-by-10 foot roped off areas and some small wood chips from where workers cut up the trees before hauling them away filling the holes with dirt. Two of the areas were covered with green gravel and another with pine straw. After teeing off on 17, Sergio Garcia began walking toward his shot straining his head to see over the patrons to catch a glimpse of where the large trees once stood. Despite what happened, dozens of spectators walked past, paying little attention to the dozens of pines still standing in the area.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.