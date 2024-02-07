AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:39 p.m. EST

Las Vegas, where the party never ends, prepares for its biggest yet: Super Bowl 58

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas is about to throw its biggest party yet. Doors open Sunday at Allegiant Stadium for the city’s first Super Bowl. Las Vegas is primed for an estimated 330,000 visitors this week leading up to the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs. Even the Las Vegas Strip looks different, with Roman numeral installations springing up and a towering Vince Lombardi Trophy outside the Bellagio. One county official says the city’s transformation for the big game proves Las Vegas has arrived as a sports entertainment hub.

Pro Picks: Purdy will lead the 49ers to another comeback win, ruining Chiefs’ repeat bid

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The underdog Kansas City Chiefs are playing for history against the San Francisco 49ers. No team has been the underdog in consecutive Super Bowls and won both games. The two previous defending champions to return as an underdog both lost. But the Chiefs have been defying the odds throughout the postseason. They were underdogs in victories at Buffalo and Baltimore. Now, they’ve got to do it again to become the first repeat champions in 19 years. The 49ers are 2 1/2-point favorites on Sunday, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. They’re quite familiar with that role having been favored to win each game this season.

The Chiefs are Super Bowl underdogs against the 49ers. Turns out they kind of like it

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Chiefs are underdogs heading into the Super Bowl against San Francisco, a situation they have rarely experienced in the six years that Patrick Mahomes has been their starting quarterback. But it turns out they kind of like it. They no longer have to manufacture a chip on their shoulder, instead relishing the opportunity to prove naysayers wrong. That was the case when they beat Buffalo in the divisional round, and again when they beat Baltimore in the AFC title game. On Sunday in Las Vegas, they will try to become the sixth team since 2000 to win the Super Bowl as underdogs in their last three games.

Brock Purdy remains unfazed by rise from last pick in the draft to Super Bowl QB

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Minutes after the San Francisco 49ers finished off a stunning comeback to win the NFC championship, star defender Nick Bosa pulled aside quarterback Brock Purdy and marveled at his journey. Purdy has undergone a meteoric rise from “Mr. Irrelevant” as the final pick of the 2022 draft to MVP finalist and starting quarterback in the Super Bowl in a span of less than 22 months. It’s been one of the most improbable draft success stories in recent memories and seems to shock just about everyone other than Purdy, who had the steadfast confidence that he could make it as long as someone gave him a chance.

Kyrie Irving ready to leave turbulent times in Brooklyn behind and focus on future in Dallas

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving is ready to leave the turbulent times in Brooklyn behind and focus on his future in Dallas. A year after he was traded by the Nets, Irving returned for the first time Tuesday night and said he doesn’t worry about people’s opinions of his 3 1/2 seasons in Brooklyn. Nor does he think there’s any point dwelling about the bad breaks on the court and all the drama that came off it. Irving scored 36 points in front of a crowd that included a number of family and friends of the point guard who grew up in New York and New Jersey.

Messi plays and has chances but Vissel Kobe beats Inter Miami 4-3 on penalties in a friendly

TOKYO (AP) — After leaving fans disappointed in Hong Kong, Lionel Messi put in a 30-minute appearance in Tokyo in Inter Miami’s latest exhibition match in Asia. However, he still left some supporters wanting more. Messi came off the bench for the final half hour, energized his teammates and probably had the best chance of the match in the 80th with two point-blank shots that were both stopped by the Vissel Kobe defense. After a 0-0 draw in regulation, the match went to penalty kicks and Vissel won the shootout 4-3. Messi did not take a penalty, however, which brought jeers from the crowd of 28,614 in Tokyo’s National Stadium.

Italian Olympic champion Jacobs reconnects with US family by moving to Florida ahead of Paris Games

ROME (AP) — Italian sprinter Marcell Jacobs still feels like he has something to prove as he prepares to defend gold in the 100 meters at this year’s Paris Olympics. That’s why he’s “changed everything” by moving from Italy to Florida to train with a new coach. Jacobs was born in Texas but raised in Italy and is now rediscovering his American roots. He acknowledges in an Associated Press interview that everyone wants to beat him in Paris and it will be completely different from when he stunned the field at the Tokyo Olympics. He says he “can’t wait to win again.”

José Altuve and Houston Astros agree to new contract adding $125 million for 2025-29

José Altuve and the Houston Astros have agreed to a $125 million, five-year contract that covers 2025-29. Houston announced a new multiyear deal for Altuve on Tuesday without disclosing financial details. Altuve has a $26 million salary for 2024 in the final season of a $163.5 million, seven-year deal. The eight-time All-Star second baseman would have been eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series. His new agreement includes a $15 million signing bonus, payable upon the contract’s approval by Major League Baseball, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because those details were not announced.

Auriemma says players and winning championships are more important to him than reaching 1,200 wins

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Geno Auriemma says he’s less excited than his staff about the prospect of becoming the third coach in Division I college basketball history to reach 1,200 wins. It’s a milestone the Hall of Famer could get on Wednesday night when UConn faces Seton Hall in Hartford. Auriemma would join former Duke men’s coach Mike Krzyzewski and Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer, who received widespread acclaim last month when she became the winningest coach in college basketball history. But Auriemma will reach the win plateau in his 39th season. Krzyzewski coached for 47 years and VanDerveer is in her 45th season as a head coach.

Jordy Bahl’s move to Nebraska creates overwhelming softball ticket demand and national title hopes

Nebraska softball is enjoying a surge in popularity with the addition of pitching phenom Jordy Bahl. She shocked the college softball world last June when she announced her transfer to the Cornhuskers a week after she led Oklahoma to its third straight national title and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Women’s College World Series. The Huskers are in the preseason Top 25 for the first time since 2015. High ticket demand has led Nebraska to expand the capacity of its stadium. The team talks of winning a national championship. The Huskers open Thursday against Washington.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.