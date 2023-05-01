AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:39 p.m. EDT

NBA Playoffs: A star-studded Round 2 of the playoffs is here

Steph vs. LeBron. Celtics vs. 76ers. Knicks vs. Heat. Jokic vs. Durant. Big names. Big rivalries. The NBA has gotten a starry second-round slate, with Stephen Curry and Golden State set to meet LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, along with Philadelphia taking on Boston in the renewal of a rivalry between two of the best sports cities in the country. Already underway in Round 2: Miami vs. New York, another matchup with tons of past playoff history, and a Denver-Phoenix series pitting two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets against past MVP Kevin Durant of the Suns.

The race to the Stanley Cup filled with first-round chaos

The first round of the NHL playoffs is usually chaotic. This year is no exception. The Stanley Cup favorite, the defending NHL champion and the team that made three consecutive trips to the final are all out. After winning a playoff series for the first time since 2004, the Toronto Maple Leafs are now favored to win its first championship since 1967. Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers also have a chance to come out of the West in another bid to end Canada’s 30-year Cup drought.

Game 7 of Rangers vs Devils is the last of NHL’s first round

The New York Rangers visit the New Jersey Devils in one final Game 7 to finish off the first round of the NHL playoffs. It’s the third series to go to a Game 7. It’s also the fourth-most games in a round in league history with 50. The Rangers staved off elimination by winning Game 6 at home 5-2 on Saturday night. This is the third time they’ve gone to a Game 7 in their past four series. A majority of Devils players are facing elimination at this level for the first time. The winner faces the Metropolitan Division champion Carolina Hurricanes in the second round.

AP Interview: Owner Vincent Viola talks Panthers, Forte

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Vincent Viola has a problem. It’s a good problem. Viola is one of the owners of Forte, the presumed favorite for Saturday’s Kentucky Derby. He also owns the Florida Panthers, who just knocked off the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. And this weekend, Viola might need to be in two places at once. For the first time, the Panthers have reached the NHL’s second round in back-to-back years. Viola feels like the team is getting closer on making good on its promise to bring a Stanley Cup to South Florida.

Flames fire head coach Sutter after disappointing season

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames fired head coach Darryl Sutter on Monday, the latest major change at the NHL club after a disappointing season. The Flames missed the playoffs this season after posting a 38-27-17 record. Sutter’s departure comes two weeks after former Flames general manager Brad Treliving turned down a contract extension and parted ways with the team.

AP Report Cards: Texans, Eagles get highest NFL draft grades

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Texans got two of the best players in the NFL draft in the first three picks. The Eagles added three more defensive standouts from Georgia. While it takes two or three years to judge whether players panned out, it’s easy to identify the potential winners of the 2023 NFL draft. Houston selected quarterback C.J. Stroud at No. 2 and traded up to get Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. with the third pick. In a 10-minute span, the Texans added two players who could dramatically change the future of the franchise. Defending NFC champion Philadelphia needed to replenish the defense so it looked toward the two-time national champion Bulldogs.

Williams, Harrison, Maye are top prospects in 2024 NFL draft

The 2024 NFL draft class could quickly transform losers into winners. With a full season of college football still to be played, two future franchise quarterbacks are already being penciled into the top of draft boards: Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of Southern California and North Carolina’s Drake Maye. Things can change, of course, but barring injuries the top prospects in 2024 should include the two QBs, a wider receiver with Hall of Fame bloodlines, a couple of foundational left tackles and several Alabama defensive players.

Daughter of Buccaneers LB Shaq Barrett drowns in family pool

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police say the 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett drowned in a swimming pool at the family’s home. Officers responding to a call that a child had fallen into a pool were sent to Barrett’s home Sunday morning. The football player’s youngest child, Arrayah, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. Police said an investigation is ongoing but the drowning “is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time.” Barrett and his wife, Jordanna, have three other children.

Liverpool’s Klopp risks ban over feud with match referee

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp risks getting a touchline ban over a feud with a referee who has been strongly defended by the Premier League match officials group. Klopp was shown a yellow card by referee Paul Tierney after the German manager ran over to the fourth official to celebrate Liverpoo’ls late winning goal. Klopp then accused Tierney of saying something that was “not OK” and suggested that the referee had some kind of agenda against his club. The Professional Game Match Officials Limited says it reviewed audio of the incident and defended Tierney’s conduct with Klopp.

Strikeouts not enough for slumping White Sox pitchers

The Chicago White Sox are showing so far that strikeouts aren’t everything. Chicago’s pitching staff leads the major leagues with 10.17 strikeouts per nine innings. The White Sox also have a team ERA of 5.96. Only Oakland is worse at the moment. Those pitching woes are a big reason Chicago has been perhaps baseball’s most disappointing team to this point. The White Sox pulled off a dramatic 12-9 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday, but they’d lost 10 in a row prior to that. Even after the victory they are 8-21.

