AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:37 p.m. EST

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich had a stroke earlier this month, is expected to make full recovery

Basketball Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich has been away from the team because he suffered a mild stroke earlier this month, the San Antonio Spurs announced Wednesday. Popovich is in his 29th season as coach of the Spurs and there is no timetable for his return to the sideline, the team said. The stroke happened on Nov. 2 at the team’s arena, and Popovich is expected to make a full recovery. The Spurs say “the organization is grateful to the extended community for providing privacy and space to the Popovich family.”

Atlanta Dream hire longtime Florida Gulf Coast coach Karl Smesko to lead team

The Atlanta Dream have hired longtime Florida Gulf Coast coach Karl Smesko to lead the team. Smesko built Florida Gulf Coast into a perennial NCAA Tournament team and has the third highest winning percentage in women’s college basketball. The Eagles have been one of the top 3-point shooting teams in the country. They knocked down 300 or more 3-pointers in 15 straight seasons, including setting the NCAA record with 431 in 2018. Atlanta went 15-25 this year and qualified for the playoffs. The team has a strong young nucleus with Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray leading the way along with veteran center Tina Charles.

Women’s baseball players could soon have a league of their own again

Seventy years since the last professional women’s baseball league, another one hopes to give women a chance to shine in baseball. The Women’s Professional Baseball League (WPBL) is set to launch in 2026, the first professional women’s baseball league since the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League dissolved in 1954. Heightened interest in women’s sports in recent years made this an ideal time to make it happen, and the hope is to establish a solid women’s baseball culture in the U.S. to create more playing opportunities for girls in the future.

Caitlin Clark draws a big crowd for an LPGA pro-am in Florida

BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Caitlin Clark drained a 20-footer, this time with a putter. The WNBA rookie of the year played in the pro-am at the LPGA Tour event in Florida called The Annika. Clark brought her golf game and a big buzz to the tour. Pelican Golf Club was packed with spectators to watch Clark play nine holes with world No. 1 Nelly Korda and then Annika Sorenstam. Clark has an endorsement deal with Indiana-based Gainbridge, which sponsors the tournament. Brittany Lincicome brought a basketball for Clark to sign for her daughters. Lincicome says an appearance by the popular Clark can only help the LPGA Tour.

Double-digit deficits are barely a speed bump for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

Falling behind by a double-digit deficit is typically a death knell for most NFL teams. For Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, that’s the situation that makes them thrive. Mahomes and the Chiefs rallied from 14-3 down to beat the Denver Broncos 16-14 on Sunday. Kansas City improved to 19-14 with Mahomes at quarterback after falling behind by double digits in the regular season or playoffs for a staggering .576 win percentage in those typically dire situations, compared with the .139 mark in NFL history and the .160 mark since Mahomes entered the NFL in 2017.

Perfect season has done the unthinkable — turned Indiana into the toast of college football

The signs of success can be found all around Indiana’s campus these days. Three straight home football sellouts. Fans are spinning towels inside Memorial Stadium as voices reach a crescendo. Candy-striped basketball pants are being replaced by the more suddenly preferred candy-striped overalls. Even the start of basketball season at one of the sport’s true blueblood programs cannot diminish the excitement of college football’s biggest surprise and best story. Yes, the FBS program with the most all-time losses, 713, suddenly finds itself in the Top 5 and perhaps on the cusp of earning a playoff spot.

The ACC began the season fighting for respect. The early CFP rankings show it is an uphill battle

The Atlantic Coast Conference finds itself fighting for respect from the College Football Playoff selection committee. Miami was the only ACC team inside the coveted top 12 during the latest CFP rankings even though SMU is in first place with three weeks to go in the regular season. Mustangs coach Rhett Lashlee says the rankings in general don’t make much sense. Lashlee believes there should be equal representation in the 12-team field from the four major power conferences. Only the winner of the ACC Championship is guaranteed a spot in the CFP field.

Broncos assistant head coach Mike Westhoff steps down because of vision problems

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos assistant head coach Mike Westhoff has resigned because of problems with his vision. The 76-year-old Westhoff is a former special teams coordinator with the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints who came out of retirement to join head coach Sean Payton’s staff in Denver in 2023. He was integral in the Broncos sporting some of the best special teams units in the NFL last year and again this season.

South Africa’s soccer president Danny Jordaan arrested on fraud and theft charges

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan, who helped bring the first-ever FIFA World Cup tournament to Africa in 2010, has been arrested on fraud and theft charges. Jordaan is accused of using about R1.3 million ($72,372) of SAFA funds to hire a PR firm and a private security company for his personal benefit. Police said the arrest follows a raid by the country’s Special Investigating Unit at the offices of SAFA in March. Jordaan led South Africa’s World Cup bid committee which secured the rights to host one of the country’s biggest sporting events in 2010.

Greg Maffei steps down as CEO of Liberty Media, the company that owns F1

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Greg Maffei is stepping down as president and chief executive of Formula 1 owner Liberty Media. The company says the 64-year-old Maffei will leave his role when his contract expires at the end of the year and become an advisor. Liberty Media’s 83-year-old chairman John Malone will be the interim CEO. Maffei was a leading figure in the takeover of F1 in 2017 from long-time rights holder Bernie Ecclestone.

