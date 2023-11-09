AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:36 p.m. EST

Father of Liverpool striker Luis Díaz released after his kidnapping in Colombia by ELN guerrillas

BARRANCAS, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s government has announced that the father of Liverpool striker Luis Díaz has been released by members of a guerrilla group who kidnapped him in northern Colombia. The release ends a 12-day ordeal for the family. Luis Manuel Díaz’s kidnapping on Oct. 28 in the small town of Barrancas had quickly drawn international attention and appeals for his release. The guerrilla group National Liberation Army, or ELN, acknowledged some of its members carried out the kidnapping but have said it was a mistake. The release was announced by the government’s delegation that currently is in peace negotiations with the ELN.

Michigan is accused of stealing other team’s signs, but why is that a big deal?

The football program at the University of Michigan is among the favorites to play for the national championship. It has become embroiled in an alleged sign-stealing scheme that involved impermissible, in-person scouting of opponents going back as much as three seasons. Both the NCAA and the Big Ten Conference are investigating. Coach Jim Harbaugh has denied any knowledge of any kind of improper scouting scheme in his program. The second-ranked Wolverines are preparing for their biggest game of the season so far at No. 9 Penn State on Saturday.

The designated hitter hasn’t always lived up to its title after 2 full MLB seasons in both leagues

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The universal designated hitter has been part of Major League Baseball for two full seasons and, much to the chagrin of some National League traditionalists, the sport has survived and even thrived. In a somewhat surprising development, though, many teams are struggling to get much production from that spot. The next generation of big-bopping DHs like David Ortiz, Edgar Martinez and Frank Thomas hasn’t materialized, with just three players logging at least 110 games at designated hitter during the 2023 season. That trio includes Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna and the Nationals’ Joey Meneses.

QB Quinn Ewers to return from shoulder sprain for No. 7 Texas and start against TCU

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Quarterback Quinn Ewers will start for No. 7 Texas against TCU after missing two games with a sprained shoulder. Coach Steve Sarkisian announced the decision Thursday. Ewers has passed for 1,915 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Longhorns, who are tied for first in the Big 12. Ewers also has five rushing touchdowns. He left the field in the third quarter of Texas’ 31-24 win at Houston on Oct. 21. Second-year freshman Maalik Murphy has started the last two games in his place and led Texas to a pair of victories.

Kraken forward Jordan Eberle suffers cut on leg from skate blade, unlikely to play vs. Avalanche

DENVER (AP) — Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle suffered a cut to his leg from a skate blade during practice that is likely to keep him sidelined for Thursday’s game at Colorado. Eberle suffered the cut during practice on Wednesday ahead of the Kraken’s game against the Avalanche. Seattle general manager Ron Francis told The Seattle Times that Eberle suffered a cut near his quad muscle and was undergoing an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. The injury to Eberle comes with skate cuts in the spotlight after former NHL player Adam Johnson died last month after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England.

Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah to miss US Copa América qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago

NEW YORK (AP) — Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah will miss the United States’ Copa América qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago because of hamstring-related issues, joining captain Tyler Adams on the sidelines. Pulisic left AC Milan’s Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain after 89 minutes on Tuesday. Weah, a son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberia President George Weah, hasn’t played for Juventus since Oct. 28. Adams, who has played one match since March, had hamstring surgery last month and is not expected to play until 2024.

LeBron James’ rise to global basketball star to be displayed in museum in hometown of Akron, Ohio

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — LeBron James’ path from basketball prodigy to NBA scoring champion is being memorialized where it began. LeBron James’ Home Court, a museum dedicated to James and his many milestones, will open in Akron on Nov. 25. A multimedia exhibit, the museum will include a re-creation of the apartment where he and his mother, Gloria, lived along with items from his childhood, high school playing career and championship runs with Cleveland, Miami and the Los Angeles Lakers. The museum is at House Three Thirty, a facility started by James’ foundation to serve the community where he was raised.

No. 1 Georgia faces another tough test against high-scoring No. 10 Ole Miss

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — After breezing through much of the season, No. 1 Georgia is facing a much tougher November. Next up: No. 10 Ole Miss, which is looking to snap the Bulldogs’ 26-game winning streak. Georgia is in the midst of three straight games against ranked teams, having already passed the first test with a win over Missouri. Now they get the high-scoring Rebels, followed by a trip to Rocky Top to face Tennessee. Georgia is on the verge of clinching a spot in the SEC championship game, but has its sights on a much bigger prize. A third straight national title.

Wembanyama has a rough debut at Madison Square Garden as the Knicks rout the Spurs 126-105

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s first game at Madison Square Garden was one of the worst of his young career, as the No. 1 draft pick managed just one basket in the first three quarters of the New York Knicks’ 126-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. The 7-foot-3 Wembanyama missed his first seven shots and had more airballs than field goals through three quarters, when the Knicks led by as much as 30 points. He was in danger of failing to reach double figures for the first time before scoring eight points in the fourth to finish with 14 on 4-for-14 shooting.

Michigan responds to Big Ten, saying commissioner doesn’t have discipline authority, AP sources say

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan warned Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti about overstepping his authority and rushing to judgement about an alleged sign-stealing scheme, saying he can’t discipline coach Jim Harbaugh under the conference’s sportsmanship policy. Two people who have seen Michigan’s response to the Big Ten’s notification of potential discipline shared some of its contents with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share details from the letter. Michigan’s letter states that action can’t be taken by the Big Ten if a formal decision has not been made about whether rules were violated.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.