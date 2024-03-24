AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:35 a.m. EDT

Dusty May will take over at Michigan, leaving Florida Atlantic after 6 seasons and a Final Four run

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Dusty May is going to Michigan, returning to his Big Ten roots and leaving Florida Atlantic after six seasons highlighted by a Final Four run that thrust him into the national spotlight a year ago. Michigan President Santa Ono, in a social media post, announced the hiring. May and the Wolverines were in the process of finalizing details of what was expected to be a five-year contract, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Michigan had yet to announce the terms of the deal. ESPN first reported the agreement. May will replace Juwan Howard, who was fired after five seasons with the Wolverines.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey lashes out at Washington Post, threatens legal action

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Kim Mulkey is sharply criticizing and threatening legal action against The Washington Post. Mulkey says the newspaper has spent two years pursuing a “hit piece” about her and gave her a deadline to answer questions this past week while the defending national champion Tigers were preparing for the women’s NCAA Tournament. Award-winning Post reporter Kent Babb confirmed he’s working on a profile of Mulkey but declined further comment. The Post also declined to comment. Mulkey says she’s hired a defamation law firm and will sue if the Post publishes a false story about her.

Powered by big man DJ Burns Jr., N.C. State muscles past Oakland in overtime to reach Sweet 16

PITTSBURGH (AP) — DJ Burns Jr. scored 24 points, including a go-ahead putback that ignited a 9-0 run in overtime, and 11th-seeded North Carolina State beat 14th-seeded Oakland 79-73 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Powered by their versatile 6-foot-9, 275-pound forward, the Wolfpack advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2015 by finally pulling away from 3-point specialist Jack Gohlke and the Golden Grizzlies in the extra period. N.C. State will face either second-seeded Marquette and 10th-seeded Colorado in Dallas on Friday in the South Region semifinals. Trey Townsend had 30 points and 13 rebounds for Oakland, and Gohlke made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points.

Creighton outlasts Oregon 86-73 in double OT thriller to earn spot in Sweet 16 of March Madness

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Steven Ashworth and Ryan Kalkbrenner made 3-pointers in the second overtime and Creighton edged past its former coach — Oregon’s Dana Altman — to move into the Sweet 16 with an 86-73 win in the Midwest Region. The 3s by the 6-foot-1 Ashworth and a rare one by the 7-foot-1 Kalkbrenner helped the third-seeded Bluejays Score the first 15 points of the second OT to finally put away the 11th-seeded Ducks. Ashworth scored 21 points, Trey Alexander added 20 and Kalkbrenner 19 for Creighton, which will make its third Sweet 16 appearance in four years when it faces Tennessee next week in Detroit. Oregon’s Jermaine Couisnard, who had 40 points in the first round against South Carolina, had 32 and Dante added 28 and 20 rebounds.

Carlos Sainz wins F1 Australian GP after Verstappen retires early with engine fire

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz had ended Red Bull’s Formula 1 winning streak when the Spaniard took advantage of Max Verstappen’s early retirement to win the Australian Grand Prix just two weeks after missing the previous race in Saudi Arabia due to an emergency appendectomy. Sainz, who started on the front row alongside Verstappen, kept his place into turn one, but passed the Dutchman on lap two at turn nine for the lead and took control once his rival retired two laps later with a fiery mechanical failure. Verstappen had won the first two F1 races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Sainz led home teammate Charles Leclerc for Ferrari’s first 1-2 finish since the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix, with McLaren’s Lando Norris finishing in third for his first podium at Albert Park.

Verstappen an early retirement from Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton also out

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An angry Max Verstappen was an early retirement from the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, with the Red Bull driver sustaining a fiery mechanical failure on the fourth lap of the race, experiencing his first race retirement since Albert Park in 2022. Minutes after his retirement, he was seen on TV coverage of the race in a heated discussion with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. Verstappen had won the first two F1 races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and was on a nine-race winning streak. The three-time F1 world champion began the race from pole, but was passed by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz on lap two at turn nine. Verstappen kept on the Spaniard’s tail, but just two laps later was spewing smoke from the back of his car.

North Carolina beats Tom Izzo, Michigan State in March Madness again to reach Sweet 16

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis scored 20 points to help North Carolina beat Michigan State 85-69 in the NCAA Tournament, pushing the Tar Heels to the Sweet 16 while keeping them unbeaten in March Madness against Spartans Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo. Harrison Ingram made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for the West Region’s top seed. The Tar Heels improved to 5-0 in the tournament against Izzo, including victories in the 2005 Final Four and 2009 title game. And they move on to the regional semifinals in Los Angeles, where they will face either Grand Canyon or Alabama. Tyson Walker scored 24 points for ninth-seeded Michigan State.

In March Madness, Gonzaga plays near-perfect 2nd half to dispatch Kansas 89-68

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gonzaga played a nearly perfect second half, busting open a back-and-forth game with a 15-0 run to pull away from Kansas for an 89-68 win and extend its nation-best streak of trips to the Sweet 16 to nine. Anton Watson shot 8 for 11 for 21 points on an afternoon when basically everyone in a navy jersey was a star, especially after halftime. The fifth-seeded Zags made their first five 3-pointers of the second half, not missing from long range until less than two minutes remained, and the game had long been in extended garbage time.

Longtime Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos dies at 94

BALTIMORE (AP) — Longtime Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos has died at the age of 94. His family announced in a statement that Angelos, who had been ill for several years, died Saturday. Angelos was owner of an Orioles team that endured long losing stretches and shrewd proprietor of a law firm that won high-profile cases against industry titans such as tobacco giant Philip Morris. Angelos’ death comes as his son, John, is in the process of selling the Orioles to a group headed by Carlyle Group Inc. co-founder David Rubenstein. Peter Angelos purchased the team for $173 million in 1993, at the time the highest for a sports franchise. His public role diminished significantly in his final years.

Ilia Malinin takes men’s world figure skating crown in record performance

MONTREAL (AP) — American figure skating star Ilia Malinin is a world champion — and a world-record holder. Malinin put on a dominant display that included a jaw-dropping six quad jumps to snag the men’s singles crown Saturday night at the world championships. After placing third in Thursday’s short program, the 19-year-old scored a world record 227.79 in the free program to bring his total to 333.76. Earlier Saturday, 2022 Olympic champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States defended their ice dance world title with a season-best total score of 222.20.

