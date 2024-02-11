AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:34 p.m. EST

NFL legacies on the line in 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch for coaches and quarterbacks

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kyle Shanahan can finally get past the Super Bowl hurdle and shed the label of a big-game coaching dud. Brock Purdy can go from being Mr. Irrelevant to Super Bowl champion. For Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, a win in the Super Bowl on Sunday against San Francisco will elevate them to a level reached only by the most accomplished quarterbacks and coaches. When the Super Bowl ends, either the Chiefs or 49ers will hoist the Lombardi Trophy and the reputations of their quarterbacks and coaches could be transformed.

Super Bowl Live Updates | Chiefs, 49ers, Taylor Swift and more

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Super Bowl kickoff is set for shortly after 6:30 p.m. ET, but pregame shows begin at 11:30 a.m. CBS and Nickelodeon will broadcast the game. Paramount+ will livestream the game. It can also be viewed on services such as YouTube TV, FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV if you have a subscription.

Caitlin Clark needs 39 points at Nebraska to set NCAA women’s scoring record. Don’t bet against her

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Caitlin Clark will have to post one of her highest point totals of the season in second-ranked Iowa’s game at Nebraska if she is going to become the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women’s basketball history. She has 3,489 points and needs 39 to pass Kelsey Plum’s total of 3,527 for Washington from 2013-17. Clark is averaging 32.2 points per game. She would likely set the record Thursday at home against Michigan if she doesn’t do it Sunday. The game at Nebraska is nationally broadcast at noon Central/1 p.m. Eastern on Fox.

Pros push 49ers betting lines up in the Super Bowl, but most of the bets still on the Chiefs

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The early Super Bowl money went on the Chiefs, causing betting lines to drop from 2 or 2 1/2 points to 1 or 1 1/2 points depending on the sportsbook. Then the professional bettors came in big on the 49ers. They pushed the lines back to where they opened. Westgate dropped all the way to a point before the number rebounded to make San Francisco a 2 1/2-point favorite over Kansas City in Sunday’s championship game. The Niners also are 2 1/2-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Taylor Swift planning to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play 49ers in the Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Taylor Swift was planning to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday. The 14-time Grammy-winning singer made a quick dash from Tokyo, where she performed the last of her Japan shows on Saturday night, back to the U.S. so that she would be on hand for kickoff at Allegiant Stadium. Swift is expected to fly back across the Pacific Ocean in a few days. The international leg of her Eras Tour resumes Friday night with the first of three shows in Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

Super Bowl 2024: Time, channel, halftime show, how to watch Chiefs vs. 49ers livestream

Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas on Sunday is shaping up to be quite a doozy. The Kansas City Chiefs will try to become back-to-back champion when they face the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. The 49ers haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1995 but have been among the NFL’s best teams the past several years, losing to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 54. R&B/pop icon Usher is the headliner of the halftime show while country music star Reba McEntire wil sing the national anthem. Here’s a guide on how to watch the big game.

Stephen Curry hits 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left, Warriors beat Suns 113-112

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry made a 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left and the Golden State Warriors beat the Phoenix Suns 113-112 on Saturday night for their sixth victory in seven games. With the Warriors down 112-110 and 3.3 seconds to play, Curry caught the inbounds pass from Brandin Podziemski, turned and hit a 33-footer for his ninth 3-pointer of the night. He had 30 points. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 32 points, and Kevin Durant had 24. The Suns had two chances after Curry’s 3-pointer, but Booker was fouled under the basket and the first and Durant couldn’t get a shot off on the second.

Nick Taylor takes 1-shot lead into Sunday at raucous, waterlogged Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Taylor had a one-shot lead at 13 under with 12 holes left in the third round of the waterlogged Phoenix Open when play was suspended Saturday because of darkness. The Canadian continued to ride his fast start after matching the TPC Scottsdale record with an 11-under 60 to finish his first round Friday. Taylor completed just six holes Saturday, with one birdie and five pars. Sahith Theegala used five birdies on the back nine of the second round early Saturday to shoot a 64 and take a one-shot lead into the third. He bogeyed his first two holes of the third, but made a birdie on No. 4 to pull within a stroke. The 35-year-old Taylor is going for his fourth PGA Tour victory.

Dustin Johnson wins LIV Golf Las Vegas in windy and chilly conditions

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dustin Johnson won LIV Golf Las Vegas on Saturday in windy and chilly conditions for his third victory on the Saudi-funded tour, pulling ahead with a birdie on No. 17 and closing with a par to edge Peter Uihlein and Talor Gooch by a stroke. Johnson shot a 1-under 69 to finish at 12-under 198 at Las Vegas Country Club, breaking out of a late six-way tie on another day with the temperature barely climbing into the 50s in the shadow of the Super Bowl. Johnson holed a 12-footer on the par-4 17th — and made the par save on the par-4 18th for the victory, hitting to 12 feet from the rough and two-putting. Gooch shot a 67, and Uihlein finished with a 68.

After labor victory, Dartmouth players return to the basketball court

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The two Dartmouth players working to unionize their basketball team say other athletes have been reaching out to see if they can join the effort. Romeo Myrthil and Cade Haskins say they were bombarded with messages on social media since a National Labor Relations Board official ruled this week that the Big Green players are employees of the school with the right to form a union. The players say they have heard from other Dartmouth teams and others around the Ivy League. Dartmouth lost to Harvard on Saturday in its first game since the ruling.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.