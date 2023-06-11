AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:34 p.m. EDT

Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title by beating Casper Ruud in the French Open final

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has won his men’s-record 23rd Grand Slam title with a 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 victory over Casper Ruud in the French Open final. Djokovic broke a tie with Rafael Nadal for the most major singles trophies in the history of men’s tennis. Nadal is a 14-time champion at Roland Garros who missed the tournament because he is injured. This adds to the French Open titles earned by Djokovic in 2016 and 2021 and makes him the only man with at least three from each major. He also won 10 trophies at the Australian Open, seven at Wimbledon and three at the U.S. Open.

Vegas Golden Knights hold off Florida Panthers 3-2, move win from Stanley Cup title

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights are on the verge of winning their first Stanley Cup title after holding on to beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 in Game 4 of the final. Vegas leads the series 3-1 and can win the NHL championship on home ice Tuesday. Chandler Stephenson scored twice for the Golden Knights and William Karlsson ended his series-long goal drought to build a three-goal lead. The Panthers scored twice to cut their deficit to one. But they’re now on the brink of elimination after the comeback bid fell short.

NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports celebrate finishing 24 Hours of Le Mans

LE MANS, France (AP) — NASCAR celebrated at the 24 Hours of Le Mans when its Garage 56 entry fielded by Hendrick Motorsports completed the iconic endurance race. The entry wasn’t eligible to beat any other cars in the race in France, but the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro was such a stellar entry that it actually had a chance to beat the entire 21-car GTE AM class. Two late mechanical problems took it out of contention for that. The car driven by seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, 2009 Formula One champion Jenson Button and two-time Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller finished 39th overall. It was 10th in the GT class.

Hill saves Vegas in Game 4’s closing seconds, has team one win away from Stanley Cup title

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — With a couple of clutch saves in the closing minutes of Game 4, 27-year-old Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill has his team one win away from hoisting the Stanley Cup. Hill’s play this series has been a key in the Golden Knights’ success and helped Vegas to a 3-2 win Saturday night. The Golden Knights head back to Vegas up 3-1 with a chance to close out the series on their home ice.

Panthers need another 3-1 series comeback, this one in the Cup final

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — It can be done. Such will be the thinking for the Florida Panthers for the next couple days, as they now try to dig their way out of a 3-1 deficit in the Stanley Cup Final. And they’ll think that for good reason — because they’ve already done it once. Here they go again. The Panthers rallied from a 3-1 series hole in Round 1 against the Boston Bruins, and now they’ll have to do it again in this matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights. Game 5 is Tuesday in Las Vegas, with the hosts just win away from hoisting the Cup for the first time.

Nuggets showing plenty of poise in these NBA Finals against Heat

MIAMI (AP) — The Denver Nuggets have shown a lot of poise in their first NBA Finals. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have led the way as the Nuggets have taken a 3-1 series lead over the Miami Heat. The Nuggets could win the title as early as Monday night when the series resumes in Denver. Jokic is in position to become the first player ever to finish as the NBA’s leader in postseason points, rebounds and assists. But he’s had a lot of help. And the Nuggets don’t care who gets the credit.

Analysis: Iga Swiatek doesn’t want to say what she thinks she is capable of, but it’s a lot

PARIS (AP) — A popular question posed to tennis players after they begin accumulating Grand Slam titles is some form of: What’s next? What are your aims now? What do want to accomplish? How many of these major championships can you collect? When it comes to Iga Swiatek, there’s not much point in asking, although there were attempts Saturday night after she beat Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in the French Open final. That victory made Swiatek the owner of four Slam trophies, including three at Roland Garros. Just making it to the last match of the tournament assured her of maintaining her grip on the No. 1 ranking, where she’s been since April 2022.

Amanda Nunes beats Irene Aldana to retain bantamweight title at UFC 289, announces her retirement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Amanda Nunes beat Irene Aldana by unanimous decision at UFC 289 on Saturday night to hold on to her bantamweight title before announcing her retirement. Nunes dominated the fight, landing far more hits than her opponent, while Aldana’s corner repeatedly encouraged their fighter to go on the offensive. Nunes entered the postfight news conference on crutches, revealing she has suffered nerve damage in one leg for some time. Nunes said she’d like to stay involved in mixed martial arts and would like to train a female champion but will first take time to spend time with her wife and family in Brazil. Charles Oliveira won by TKO in the co-main event against Beneil Dariush in a lightweight bout.

Arcangelo wins Belmont Stakes to make Jena Antonucci 1st female trainer to win a Triple Crown race

NEW YORK (AP) — Arcangelo took the lead at the top of the stretch and won the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, making Jena Antonucci the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown race. Arcangelo finished the 1 1/2 mile race in 2:29.23 and as 1 1/2 lengths in front of favored Forte, with Tapit Trice third. After the horse crossed the finish line, the 47-year-old Antonucci doubled over and rested her arm and head on the back of a chair. She kissed the horse on the nose when it returned to the area in front of the winner’s circle.

Conor McGregor knocks out Heat mascot in bizarre promotion at NBA Finals

MIAMI (AP) — Former UFC champion Conor McGregor knocked out the Miami Heat mascot in a midgame bit that went wrong. Burnie — more specifically, the man who occupies Burnie’s costume — briefly sought medical attention Friday night after taking two punches from McGregor during a third-quarter stoppage of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Heat and the Denver Nuggets. The Heat said Saturday that the employee wearing the flame costume, who was not identified, received pain medication and was resting at home.

