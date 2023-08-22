AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:32 p.m. EDT

Rays’ Wander Franco moved to administrative leave while MLB, Dominican authorities investigate

NEW YORK. (AP) — Wander Franco was placed on administrative leave indefinitely by Major League Baseball while authorities in the Dominican Republic investigate the All-Star shortstop for an alleged relationship with a minor. The 22-year-old will be paid and receive service time while on administrative leave under an agreement with the players’ association that did not set a timetable for a decision on whether he will be disciplined. Franco was placed on the restricted list for a week on Aug. 14 while MLB launched an investigation following social media posts suggesting he was in a relationship with a minor. The AP has not been able to verify the reported posts.

US Open 2023: Coco Gauff’s improved play makes her a serious contender at Flushing Meadows

There is no doubt that Coco Gauff has to be considered one of the leading title contenders at the U.S. Open. The year’s last Grand Slam tournament starts next week in New York. Gauff is a 19-year-old American who is playing as well as anyone in women’s tennis right now. She has won 11 of her past 12 matches and the two biggest titles of her career. That run follows a disappointing first-round loss at Wimbledon. After that setback, Gauff stayed in her London hotel room for two days and thought about how that defeat made her feel. And then she got back to work.

Already breaking Usain Bolt’s youth records, teen sprinter Erriyon Knighton on fast track to success

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — American sprinter Erriyon Knighton has often drawn comparisons to retired Jamaican great Usain Bolt. The 19-year-old Knighton doesn’t run away from those comparisons. He embraces the idea of following in Bolt’s footsteps and already is ahead of pace. He’s eclipsed some of Bolt’s under-20 records. Knighton is convinced that someday he could surpass Bolt’s mark of 19.19 seconds in the 200 meters. Knighton is being pushed these days by American teammate Noah Lyles. Lyles is the two-time defending world champion in the 200. He also just won the 100-meter world title in Budapest.

In the basketball-crazed Philippines, the World Cup will be a shining moment

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Basketball’s World Cup starts on Friday, spread out over three nations. The Philippines, Japan and Indonesia all will be hosts. It’ll be centered in Manila. That’s where the medal rounds will be held in early September. That’s also where the favored U.S. team will play all its games in the event. Fans have been waiting for years for this chance at seeing some of the game’s biggest names competing in their city. The home nation has declared Friday a national holiday of sorts, closing schools and some businesses to mark the occasion of the tournament opening.

James Harden fined $100,000 for public comments about status with 76ers

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden $100,000 for public comments he made about his status with the team. Harden said last week he would not perform the services called for under his player contract unless he were traded. The league talked to Harden as part of its investigation and confirmed that his comments referenced Harden’s belief that the 76ers would not grant his request for a trade. Harden called 76ers president Daryl Morey a liar at a promotional event in China.

Conference realignment will mean longer trips and greater costs for traveling college football fans

POND GAP, W.Va. (AP) — College sports realignment will bring big challenges to fans who travel to see their teams on the road. Longer plane rides and potentially higher costs are two key challenges. Next year, Southern Cal, UCLA, Oregon and Washington are off to the Big Ten. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah will join the growing Big 12. And Oklahoma and Texas will debut in the Southeastern Conference. West Virginia fan Terry Keenan says the expanded Big 12 is “a bad deal” for traveling fans. Arizona State fan Marie Robbins says she’s excited about seeing places she’s never been to.

Column: The Ryder Cup is more about popularity than performance with its six captain’s picks

ATLANTA (AP) — Let the speculation begin. Six Americans have qualified for the Ryder Cup. Now it falls to Zach Johnson to make six captain’s picks. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says Johnson’s job would be a lot less complicated and far easier if the Americans would go back to two picks. If their depth is as great as they say it is, two picks is all they need. Having six only leads to speculation of favoritism. That’s unnecessary for a sport that prides itself on letting clubs do the talking. No matter how many picks, the Americans have not won a Ryder Cup in Europe in 30 years.

PGA Tour’s Monahan is confident on deal over Saudi-funded LIV Golf, uncertain about Maui tournament

ATLANTA (AP) — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan has the same level of confidence he did last year at the Tour Championship. The difference was the topic. Last year was all about a new PGA Tour model to combat Saudi-funded LIV Golf. Now it’s about finalizing a partnership with the Saudis. Monahan hasn’t revealed details on any progress in finalizing a shocking deal announced June 6. He says meetings have been frequent and intense. Monahan is less certain about the tour starting the season on Maui. He says it wants to be there to help with recovery from the devastating wildfires.

Manager Dave Martinez has agreed to an extension with the Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez has agreed to a new multiyear contract with the club he led to the 2019 World Series championship. The team announced the new deal Tuesday. It is for two years, according to a person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the terms were not announced. Martinez’s contract was due to expire at the close of this season, part of a lot of uncertainty around a team that is in the middle of a rebuilding effort on the field and has been for sale off it. A former major league player, Martinez took over as the manager of the Nationals in 2018.

Lightning sign Brandon Hagel to an 8-year extension worth $52 million

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Brandon Hagel to an eight-year extension worth $52 million. Hagel will count $6.5 million against the salary cap annually when the new contract kicks in for the 2024-25 NHL season. The soon-to-be 28-year-old had a career-best 64 points in 81 games last season. It was his first full season with the Lightning since they acquired him in a trade with Chicago. Hagel is earning a significant raise from the just over $2 million he’ll get this season. The Saskatoon native has 143 points in 240 regular-season and playoff games.

