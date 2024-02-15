AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:30 a.m. EST

Gunfire at Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration kills 1 and wounds nearly two-dozen, including children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration has become the latest backdrop for a mass shooting as gunfire sent fans scrambling for cover and left 21 people wounded and one woman dead. At least eight children are among those who were shot. Wednesday’s shooting outside the city’s historic Union Station happened despite the presence of more than 800 police officers on hand for the parade. Police say three people were taken into custody and firearms were recovered. But no details have been given about those who were detained or possible motive.

Chiefs say all players, coaches and staffers are safe and accounted for after parade shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs say their players, coaches and staffers and their families “are safe and accounted for” after a deadly shooting occurred Wednesday at the end of the Super Bowl championship parade. Police say one person was killed and more than 20 were injured in a shooting at the end of the parade to celebrate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory. Authorities say eight children were among those shot. Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said he was with coach Andy Reid and other coaches and staff members at the time of the shooting. Burkholder said the team was on buses returning to Arrowhead Stadium.

The 49ers fire defensive coordinator Steve Wilks after their Super Bowl loss

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks three days after losing the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs. Coach Kyle Shanahan announced the decision to move on after one season with Wilks in charge of the defense. Shanahan called it a “really tough decision” but says he wants to find a coordinator who was a better scheme fit for the talent on San Francisco’s defense. The Niners struggled on defense in the playoffs and allowed four straight scoring drives to end their Super Bowl loss against Kansas City.

Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart arrested for assault for punching Suns’ Eubanks during pregame altercation

PHOENIX (AP) — Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart was arrested for assault Wednesday for punching Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks at the arena hours before the teams played. Phoenix police said Stewart was issued a citation and released. Stewart was already listed as out for the game because of a sprained left ankle. Eubanks had six points and eight rebounds in 18 minutes in the Suns’ 116-100 victory. Eubanks said before the game that the altercation happened as he was coming into the arena. He said an argument started and they were chest-to-chest before Stewart threw the punch. Security intervened and Eubanks said he was fine for the game, though police say he sustained a minor injury.

The women’s scoring record belongs to Pearl Moore. Caitlin Clark is unlikely to reach it this year

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Long before Iowa star Caitlin Clark hit her first long-range three, Pearl Moore set a scoring standard for women’s basketball that has stood for 45 years. At tiny Francis Marion college, Moore piled up 4,061 points from 1975 to 1979. It remains the overall record in women’s college basketball. It is unlikely to fall this season even if Clark and the Hawkeyes make a deep postseason run. Moore says she enjoys watching Clark and is happy she is about to become the all-time scorer in records kept by the NCAA. Moore’s record came before the NCAA took over women’s basketball.

Caitlin Clark fans can expect to pay hundreds to get in door for her run at record Thursday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Fans who want to be able to say they were in the arena when Caitlin Clark set the NCAA women’s career scoring record will be paying an unprecedented premium at this point. No. 4 Iowa’s game against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday night is trending toward being the most expensive women’s basketball ticket of all time, pro or college. That’s according to secondary market seller TickPick. The average ticket price was $394 on Wednesday. Clark needs eight more points to pass Kelsey Plum as the NCAA women’s career scoring leader.

Travis Kelce says he shouldn’t have bumped Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce says he went too far when he bumped into coach Andy Reid and screamed at him during the Super Bowl. Kelce addressed the situation on New Heights, his podcast with his brother, longtime Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. During the second quarter of the game on Sunday, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed a long pass to Mecole Hardman and Reid took Kelce out of the game for the next play. The play resulted in a fumble by Isiah Pacheco that San Francisco recovered, setting Travis Kelce off. Jason Kelce says his brother “crossed a line.”

Joey Logano, Michael McDowell lead Ford sweep of Daytona 500 front row. Hendrick is locked out

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ford has swept the front row in qualifying for the Daytona 500 with former race winners Joey Logano and Michael McDowell shocking powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports. Hendrick drivers had won the Daytona 500 pole in eight last nine year years, but the team’s highest qualifier Wednesday night was Kyle Larson in third. Logano turned a lap of 181.947 mph as the 2015 Daytona 500 winner earned his first pole since Atlanta last year. It’s the first Daytona 500 pole for Team Penske and Logano’s first pole on a superspeedway.

Ohio State fires basketball coach Chris Holtmann after several disappointing seasons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State has fired seventh-year basketball coach Chris Holtmann with the Buckeyes in the middle of another subpar season. Associate head coach Jake Diebler will run the program for the rest of the season and a search for a new head coach will commence then, the school said in a statement. Ohio State is 14-11, 4-10 in the Big Ten, and has lost nine of the last 11. In 2022-23, the Buckeyes suffered their first losing season in nearly two decades, finishing 16-19 and 5-15 in the Big Ten.

Former pitcher Don Gullett, a World Series champion with the Reds and Yankees, dies at 73

Don Gullett, a standout major league pitcher who played for four consecutive World Series champions in the 1970s, has died. He was 73. The Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees and Baseball Hall of Fame all paid tribute to Gullett in social media posts. There was no information provided on his death, but the Cincinnati Enquirer reported he had recent health issues. Gullett went 109-50 with a 3.11 ERA in nine seasons with the Reds and Yankees. The left-hander had 44 complete games, 14 shutouts and 11 saves in 266 career games. He was inducted into the Reds’ Hall of Fame in 2002.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.