AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:29 p.m. EDT

Damar Hamlin cleared to play, 4 months after cardiac arrest

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume playing and is attending voluntary workouts four months after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati. Hamlin was present and participating in the team’s voluntary workout program on Tuesday. Bills general manager Brandon Beane says the clearance came after Hamlin met with a third and final specialist on Friday. Beane said all three agreed that Hamlin can resume playing without any fear of setbacks or complications. The 24-year-old from the Pittsburgh area collapsed on the field after making what appeared to be a routine tackle in a Jan. 2 game against the Bengals.

NBA Playoffs: Warriors, Nets heading home with 2-0 deficits

The last time Golden State faced a 2-0 series deficit, Stephen Curry was finishing his freshman year at Davidson and Steve Kerr was still in broadcasting. It’s been a while. It was 2007, to be precise. But that’s where the Warriors are again now, having dropped the first two games to the Sacramento Kings. Also in a 2-0 hole: The Brooklyn Nets, who fell again to the Philadelphia 76ers. Philadelphia simply held serve at home, as did Sacramento, but the pressure is now quite high on both the Warriors and Nets. Atlanta, Cleveland and Phoenix will look to avoid falling into 0-2 holes on Tuesday.

Draymond Green ejected from playoff game for flagrant foul

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected from a playoff game after stomping on the chest of Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis. The play happened in the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the first-round series after Stephen Curry grabbed a defensive rebound. With the Warriors pushing the ball up court and Sabonis on the ground, Green took a hard step right on Sabonis’ chest. Sabonis stayed down for a a few minutes as officials reviewed the play. Sabonis was called for a technical foul for grabbing Green’s leg and Green was given a flagrant-2 foul that led to an automatic ejection.

Purdy’s success could open door for other QBs in NFL draft

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy’s presence hovers over this year’s NFL draft class. The overlooked quarterback who got stuck with the “Mr. Irrelevant” moniker after being drafted with the final pick last year developed into a gem who won his first seven starts and helped the San Francisco 49ers make it to the NFC championship game. Purdy’s surprising performance as a rookie could open the door for more teams to be willing to take a late-round chance in next week’s draft on other successful college quarterbacks who might lack the elite size or arm strength.

Man City aims to finish off Bayern in Champions League

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Manchester City has a job to finish in the Champions League quarterfinals. City beat Bayern Munich 3-0 in the first leg and is heading to Germany for the second leg on Wednesday. Both teams are having seasons defined by one signing. Erling Haaland has redefined the role of a modern striker and broken records since joining City. Sadio Mané has been a disappointment for Bayern and was suspended from the squad for a game last week for what the club called “misconduct” after confronting teammate Leroy Sané in the locker room following the loss to City.

Rivalry between Barcelona and Madrid takes turn for worse

MADRID (AP) — The days of a healthy rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid are over. What used to be a cordial relationship between the Spanish powerhouses has turned ugly following the latest scandal involving Barcelona over payments to a former refereeing official. Neither club is holding back and there is no hiding the relationship has been strained. Barcelona president Joan Laporta says the institutional relationship between the clubs has been “damaged.” Barcelona has been formally accused by prosecutors of alleged corruption in sports, fraudulent management and falsification of mercantile documentation. Madrid was among the clubs that decided to take part in the legal proceedings.

Stars uncertain about Joe Pavelski after hard hit by Wild

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas center Joe Pavelski left Game 1 of the Stars’ playoff series after taking a massive hit from Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba, who was not assessed a major penalty for that after a lengthy replay review by officials. Dumba did get a two-minute minor for roughing, though officials had initially said they were reviewing a five-minute major penalty after the play midway through the second period Monday night. A play involving Pavelski in the 2019 playoffs helped lead the NHL to expand its video review process to allow officials to review major penalties to determine whether the call was accurate.

Column: IndyCar decries online abuse directed at drivers

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — IndyCar has issued a statement decrying online abuse directed toward several drivers following the Grand Prix of Long Beach. Callum Ilott has received death threats for his role in an incident that ended the California race for his Argentine rookie teammate Agustín Canapino. Although the uptick in engagement shows that fans are paying attention to IndyCar as it’s trying to grow its fanbase, the abuse is not the attention the series is seeking.

Russia excluded from men’s basketball at 2024 Olympics

MIES, Switzerland (AP) — Basketball’s international governing body FIBA says Russia has been excluded from qualification for the men’s Olympic basketball tournament in Paris next year. The decision was widely expected since FIBA has suspended Russia’s teams from international play since shortly after the invasion of Ukraine last year. The International Olympic Committee favors allowing individual athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus to compete as neutrals. The IOC does not support Russians and Belarusians competing in sports as national teams. FIBA says Russia’s place at the Olympic pre-qualifying tournaments this year will be given to Bulgaria based on world rankings.

Behind scenes, Schwartz-Morini guiding force for Coach Prime

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — One of Deion Sanders’ most trusted business associates and friends is Constance Schwartz-Morini. Working behind the scenes, she is the guiding force in his evolution from “Prime Time” to “Coach Prime.” She played a big part in persuading Sanders to coach at the college level. She also helped broker the deal that brought him to Colorado. Schwartz-Morini also works with some of the most recognizable names in the world of sports and entertainment, including “Good Morning America” host and former NFL star Michael Strahan and rapper Wiz Khalifa.

