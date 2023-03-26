AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:28 a.m. EDT

FAU holds off Nowell and K-State to reach 1st Final Four

NEW YORK (AP) — Alijah Martin, Vladislav Goldin and ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic became the first and lowest-seeded team to reach this year’s Final Four. The Owls withstood another huge game by Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell to beat the Wildcats 79-76. FAU, making just its second appearance in the NCAA Tournament, won the East Region at Madison Square Garden and will head to Houston to play the winner of Sunday’s South Region final between Creighton and San Diego State. The winningest team in Division I this season had never won an NCAA Tournament game before ripping off four straight, all by single digits.

UConn routs Gonzaga 82-54 for first Final Four in 9 years

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and UConn overwhelmed its fourth straight NCAA Tournament opponent, earning its first trip to the Final Four in nine years with an 82-54 blowout of Gonzaga. The Huskies have felt right at home in their first extended March Madness run since winning the 2014 national championship, playing their best basketball of what had been an up-and-down season. UConn controlled the usually efficient Bulldogs at both ends in the West Region final. These elite Huskies did what the UConn women couldn’t for once and are headed to Houston. Drew Timme had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Gonzaga in his final collegiate game.

UConn’s Final Four streak ends with 73-61 loss to Ohio State

SEATTLE (AP) — UConn’s record streak of reaching 14 straight Final Fours ended when third-seeded Ohio State beat the No. 2 seed Huskies 73-61 in the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Cotie McMahon scored 23 points and the Buckeyes forced UConn into 25 turnovers, ending the Huskies’ season before the national semifinals for the first time in 14 seasons. UConn hadn’t been eliminated this early since 2006. The Buckeyes stopped their own Elite Eight drought. Ohio State hadn’t made a regional final since 1993. The Buckeyes went on to lose in the title game that year. They’ll play Virginia Tech on Monday night in the Seattle 3 Region final.

Boston, South Carolina women overpower UCLA in March Madness

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 14 boards and two blocks while reigning national champion South Carolina turned in its latest overwhelming defense-and-rebounding-first performance to beat UCLA 59-43 on Saturday in the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Boston, a three-time All-American, had eight points for the Gamecocks, the top overall tournament seed. It marked South Carolina’s 41st consecutive victory, securing the program’s sixth trip to the Elite Eight under coach Dawn Staley. Charisma Osborne scored 14 points to lead the fourth-seeded Bruins, who shot 29%. South Carolina will play Maryland on Monday to earn a Final Four ticket.

Nuggets beat Bucks 129-106 in clash of conference leaders

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 31 points and 11 assists, Jamal Murray finished with 26 points and nine assists, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 129-106 in a matchup of the NBA’s conference leaders. Michael Porter Jr. added 19 points for West-leading Denver (50-24), which outscored East-leading Milwaukee 68-40 in the second half. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points — just seven in the second half — and grabbed nine rebounds for the Bucks (53-20). The battle of the top teams in each conference — and two strong MVP candidates — was more competitive than the first meeting. The Nuggets held out four starters — Jokic, Murray, Porter and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — when the teams met in Milwaukee on Jan. 25. Denver had played the night before in New Orleans and opted to rest its stars.

Miami coach Jim Larrañaga asks for transparency on NIL deals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Miami coach Jim Larrañaga wants to know how much money athletes at other schools are making through name, image and likeness deals. He said it’s only fair since no school has had the values of its athletes’ deals publicized more than Miami. Larrañaga said full disclosure is important for competitive reasons and also so the NCAA or Congress can have more information at their disposal when and if they bring clarity to NIL rules. Star guard Nijel Pack’s two-year, $800,000 contract with Miami booster John Ruiz is the most publicized NIL deal since the NCAA began allowing athletes to make money off their popularity.

Virginia Tech keeps rolling in March Madness, tops Tennessee

SEATTLE (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored a career-high 29 points and top-seeded Virginia Tech advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time in school history with a 73-64 win over No. 4 seed Tennessee. The Hokies won their 14th straight game overall and advanced to a matchup with No. 3 seed Ohio State in the Seattle 3 Regional final on Monday night. Ohio State topped UConn in the first semifinal, ending the Huskies’ streak of 14 straight Final Four appearances. Kayana Traylor added 14 points and Elizabeth Kitley scored 12 points. The ACC Tournament champions had reached the Sweet 16 only once previously in school history. Jordan Horston led Tennessee with 17 points.

Gonzaga’s Drew Timme ends storied career in loss to UConn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gonzaga’s Drew Timme gained fame for his masterful inside moves and world-class mustache, and he put together perhaps the finest college career in recent memory. He was a throwback for his crafty low-post game and for spending four years at the same school. Timme’s run with the Bulldogs ended on Saturday with an 82-54 loss to UConn in the West Region final of the NCAA Tournament. The 6-foot-10 forward picked up his fourth foul early in the second half and with him on the bench, the Zags were no match for the Huskies.

Scheffler, McIlroy at their best to reach Match Play semis

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy had to play some of their best golf just to reach the semifinals of the Dell Match Play. Scheffler was 2 down in the morning match and 3 down to Jason Day in the afternoon. He rallied to win both as he tries to join Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winners of Match Play. McIlroy made nine birdies in the morning and eight in the afternoon. He needed them all. His 12-footer on the 18th beat Xander Schauffele. Also advancing to Sunday were Sam Burns and Cameron Young.

Hawks star Young ejected after hard ball toss to referee

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has been ejected in the third quarter of a game against the Indiana Pacers after heaving the ball at referee Scott Wall. After Hawks coach Quin Snyder called a timeout, Young threw a two-handed hard pass at Wall, who caught the ball. Young was immediately called for a technical foul and ejected. Only seconds earlier, Young had an apparent 3-pointer disallowed when he was called for a technical foul for sticking out his leg and tripping Aaron Nesmith.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.