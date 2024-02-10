AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:59 p.m. EST

It’s not just Purdy. Several late picks and undrafted players make an impact for Chiefs and 49ers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brock Purdy’s journey from Mr. Irrelevant to Super Bowl starting quarterback is one of the main subplots of this year’s Super Bowl. But a handful of other late draft picks and players who weren’t drafted at all have made contributions to the 49ers and Chiefs. All of them are reminders that you can build a memorable NFL career no matter how long it takes someone to choose you. Kansas City’s Nick Allegretti and Isiah Pacheco were taken in the seventh round. San Francisco’s Jake Brendel and Tashaun Gipson went undrafted.

49ers Pregame Routine: Nick Bosa makes big impact on San Francisco with weekly speeches

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Nick Bosa has been making a high-profile impact for the San Francisco 49ers on Sundays ever since entering the league as the No. 2 overall pick in 2019. Bosa also has been making more hidden contributions every Saturday the past two seasons by breaking down the team with a speech at the end of the final walkthrough before each game. The soft-spoken Bosa was given the assignment for the first time during the 2022 season as coach Kyle Shanahan liked to randomly call on players to keep them all on their toes. General manager John Lynch called the speeches “special.”

With the Super Bowl on deck, the Chiefs also are preparing for big changes on the horizon

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Super Bowl is the end point to a season for which every franchise strives. Yet for the Kansas City Chiefs, their game Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers could be the stopping point for an entire era, or at least the beginning of the end. The team could look much different next season with players such as Chris Jones and L’Jarius Sneed due to hit free agency. Many more critical pieces to their championship last season will do the same the following year. And that’s to say nothing of Chiefs coach Andy Reid and tight end Travis Kelce, who insist they want to continue and have spent the past week clapping back against talk of retirement.

Former Mets GM Billy Eppler suspended through World Series for fabricating injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler was suspended through the 2024 World Series by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, who concluded he and other team employees fabricated injuries to create open roster spots. No Mets medical or athletic training personnel were mentioned in the announcement by Major League Baseball. Manfred said in a statement that Eppler directed “the deliberate fabrication of injuries; and the associated submission of documentation for the purposes of securing multiple improper injured list placements during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.”

For Native American activists, the Kansas City Chiefs have it all wrong

Dozens of Indigenous activists have traveled to Las Vegas to gather outside the Super Bowl and demand the Kansas City Chiefs change the team name and ditch its logo and gametime rituals. Rhonda LeValdo founded and leads a group called Not In Our Honor that is calling for the changes. The Acoma Pueblo journalist has been in the Kansas City area for more than two decades. The Chiefs have been the focus of her decadeslong activism against the use of Native American imagery and references in sports. She says the pain fueling her activism is rooted in her ancestors’ oppression and the lingering effects on her community.

Spencer Dinwiddie to sign with Los Angeles Lakers, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the details says Spencer Dinwiddie plans to sign with his hometown Los Angeles Lakers. The point guard was traded by the Brooklyn Nets to Toronto on Thursday and then was waived. He will become a free agent and is eligible to sign a new contract once he clears waivers. He made up his mind before then, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because no contract can be signed yet. Dinwiddie’s plans were first reported by The Athletic. Dinwiddie started 48 games this season for the Nets, averaging 12.6 points and 6.0 assists.

Kaprizov scores, Wild beat Penguins 3-2 as Fleury makes 32 saves on night he’s honored

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and Marc-Andre Fleury made 32 saves as the Minnesota Wild beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2. Matt Boldy and Jonas Brodin also scored for Minnesota, which has won five of seven. Fleury, who earned his 553rd career win, was honored in a pregame ceremony nearly a month after passing Patrick Roy (551) for second place in NHL history. He trails only Martin Brodeur, who has 691 wins. Reilly Smith and Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 27 saves.

Ohio State hires Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator after he steps down as head coach at UCLA

UCLA coach Chip Kelly stepped down after six seasons leading the Bruins to become offensive coordinator for Ohio State. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day hired former Texans coach Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator last month, but O’Brien is now heading to Boston College to become the Eagles’ head coach. Day played quarterback in college for Kelly when he was offensive coordinator at New Hampshire. Kelly had a 35-34 record in six years with the Bruins, who are moving to the Big Ten next season.

Nick Taylor shoots 60 to match course record, shares Phoenix Open lead with Andrew Novak

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Taylor matched the course record with an 11-under 60 to finish his first round Friday and shot 70 in the second to match Andrew Novak for the Phoenix Open lead at 12 under. With weather delays pushing the first round into Friday, Taylor returned to complete a record round shared with four others at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium course. Taylor got his second round off to a shaky start before two birdies on the back nine moved him back into a tie for the lead with more than half the field still needing to finish Saturday. Novak closed out a 65 in the morning and shot 4-under 31 on the front nine for another 65 in the second round.

Post-World Cup, Qatar is pressing ahead with labor reforms but concerns for migrant workers remain

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The enduring image of the 2022 World Cup was Lionel Messi holding aloft soccer’s biggest prize in Qatar’s spectacular Lusail Stadium. Messi had realized his ultimate ambition by leading Argentina to glory in perhaps the most thrilling final in the tournament’s history. The drama was played out in front of around 90,000 fans inside the stadium and millions watching around the globe. Despite concern over the treatment of migrant workers, it could hardly have turned out better for Qatar and soccer’s world governing body FIFA after so much criticism over the decision to stage a first World Cup in the Middle East. To some it could have been viewed as an example of the effectiveness of so-called sportswashing.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.