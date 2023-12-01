AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:58 p.m. EST

Oregon State, Washington State, Mountain West agree to 6-game football scheduling arrangement in ’24

Oregon State, Washington State and the Mountain West have aannounced a football scheduling agreement for the 2024 season. It gives the two schools six opponents each and keeps open the possibility that they will operate as a two-team conference for at least a year. All 12 Mountain West schools will be involved and Oregon State and Washington State will each play three homes games and three road games against members of the conference. The Mountain West will play a seven-game conference schedule and the games against Oregon State and Washington State will not count against the conference standings.

Could the mighty SEC possibly miss the College Football Playoff for the first time?

ATLANTA (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is the only league to claim a spot — sometimes two spots — in every College Football Playoff. And the SEC hasn’t just participated. It has dominated. But some are wondering if the conference that has captured six of nine national titles under the current four-team format might get shut out of the postseason if No. 8 Alabama knocks off No. 1 Georgia in the SEC championship game. The Bulldogs are the two-time defending national champions, but things could get dicey if the Tide snaps Georgia’s 29-game winning streak.

Rafael Nadal to return to playing at Brisbane International in January after being out for a year

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal says he will return to playing at the Brisbane International in Australia in January. Nadal says in a video posted on social media “it is time to come back. It will be in Brisbane in the first week of January. See you there.” The 37-year-old Spaniard has not played on tour since last January when he hurt his hip flexor during a loss in the second round of the Australian Open.

LSU’s Angel Reese returns, says she wants people to realize she is not just an athlete

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU forward Angel Reese helped the Tigers beat Virginia Tech in her return from a four-game absence. Reese rejoined her teammates at practice this week as the seventh-ranked Tigers prepared to host the ninth-ranked Hokies. Her departure from the team stemmed from unspecified “locker room issues” that coach Kim Mulkey has said should remain a private internal matter. But Reese made some general references to her mental health and not wanting her behavior to be detrimental to the team.

Shane Pinto’s half-season suspension from the NHL shines a light on gambling education in hockey

Ottawa Senators player Shane Pinto’s 41-game suspension for violating the NHL’s gambling policy led to plenty of conversation within the hockey community. No details were released other than an investigation showed no evidence Pinto bet on NHL games. Players around the league had questions that led to further tips about what is and isn’t allowed with sports betting. That education is continuing from the Players’ Association to the NHL Alumni Association as leagues grapple with optics of ever-present gambling ads and how to navigate the reality of it being legal in the U.S. and Canada.

European gymnastics federation rejects return of athletes from Russia and Belarus to competition

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — The governing body of gymnastics in Europe voted against allowing Russian and Belarusian gymnasts to return to international competitions, calling into question how they could qualify for next year’s Olympics. The International Gymnastics Federation is allowing Russians and Belarusians to return as “individual neutral athletes” without national symbols from Jan. 1, in line with the International Olympic Committee’s recommendations. However, European Gymnastics said its members voted Friday not to comply with that plan. The FIG told The Associated Press in an emailed statement that it “takes note of the decision” by European Gymnastics.

Column: Georgia already in rarified territory, with a shot to be the best ever

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Bulldogs are already in rarified territory. With three more victories, they’ll have every right to call themselves the greatest team in college football history. The top-ranked Bulldogs will go for their 30th win in a row against No. 8 Alabama in the Southeastern Conference championship game. Only eight other major programs have won that many in a row. It’s certainly never been tougher to put together such a run in this era of increased parity, longer seasons, expanded playoffs and supersized conferences, not to mention the added burdens of the transfer portal and NIL.

Bills linebacker Von Miller turns himself in on felony domestic violence charge

DALLAS (AP) — Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has turned himself in to police in a Dallas suburb after he was charged in a warrant with domestic violence against the mother of his children, who is pregnant. Dallas police confirmed that the 34-year-old Miller surrendered to police in the suburb of Glenn Heights to face a charge of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman. The offense is punishable by 2 to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Police wrote in an affidavit that Miller twice put his hands on the neck of the woman, pulled out a chunk of her hair and threw her onto a couch. Miller did not return a text message seeking comment. He is free after posting bond.

Memphis recruit Mikey Williams reaches plea deal in gun case; no jail time expected

EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) — Star Memphis basketball recruit Mikey Williams has pleaded guilty to one felony charge in a gun case, and one of his attorneys said he does not expect the 19-year-old to face jail time. Williams had faced nine felony counts and up to 30 years in prison stemming from a shooting at his home on March 17 in which no one was injured. Attorney Randy M. Grossman says Williams pleaded guilty to one felony count of making a criminal threat and to a special allegation of using a firearm during the threat. In exchange, the other eight counts were dismissed.

USC’s Bronny James cleared by doctors for return to basketball 4 months after cardiac arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James has been cleared by doctors for a full return to basketball four months after suffering a cardiac arrest. The Southern California freshman is expected to make his collegiate debut soon, with father LeBron James saying he wouldn’t miss it even if he has to skip a Lakers game. A James family spokesperson says the 19-year-old will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week and resume practice next week. He will be able to play in games “soon after.” The Trojans play No. 11 Gonzaga in Las Vegas on Saturday. Their next home game is Dec. 10 against Long Beach State. He suffered a cardiac arrest in July during a workout.

