AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:58 p.m. EDT

Iga Swiatek’s US Open title defense and stay at No. 1 end with a loss to Jelena Ostapenko

NEW YORK (AP) — Iga Swiatek’s U.S. Open title defense has ended with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 loss to Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round. The loss Sunday night also means Swiatek’s stay at No. 1 in the WTA rankings will end next week. Current No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will rise to the top spot for the first time. Swiatek’s shots were off-target in Arthur Ashe Stadium and she had a difficult time handling the hard hitting from the 20th-seeded Ostapenko, who won the 2017 French Open. Ostapenko is now 4-0 against Swiatek over their careers. No other player owns four victories against the woman who has led the WTA rankings since April 2022. Ostapenko will face Coco Gauff next.

Grand Slam tournaments are getting hotter. US Open players and fans may feel that this week

NEW YORK (AP) — After a mild start to the U.S. Open, the forecast calls for much higher temperatures in the second week. That is not a surprise: An Associated Press analysis shows the average high temperatures during the U.S. Open and the three other Grand Slam tennis tournaments steadily have grown hotter and more dangerous in recent decades, reflecting the climate change that created record heat waves around the globe this June and July. The maximum temperatures at those tournaments keep climbing. That can keep athletes from playing their best and, worse, increases the likelihood of heat-related illness. And the U.S. Open often is the hottest of the four majors in any given year.

World Cup quarterfinals start Tuesday. They bring a 2nd chance for USA Basketball

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — If there was a silver lining to the U.S. World Cup team losing to Lithuania, it’s that the Americans now know how painful it is to watch another national team celebrate in its face. As one might guess, they didn’t enjoy that feeling. And if it happens again at this World Cup, it’ll be much, much worse. Monday was a back-to-reality day for the U.S., one day after its undefeated summer run ended with a 110-104 loss to Lithuania to end the second round of the World Cup. A quarterfinal game against Italy awaits on Tuesday.

Swedish rookie Ludvig Aberg caps rapid rise by getting captain’s pick for Europe’s Ryder Cup team

Ludvig Aberg’s rapid rise in just three months as a pro has been capped by getting selected as one of the European team’s captain’s picks for the Ryder Cup against the United States outside Rome this month. Luke Donald filled out his team by picking Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose along with rookies Aberg, Sepp Straka and Nicolai Hojgaard. Straka and Hojgaard got the call ahead of Adrian Meronk in what was widely seen as Donald’s toughest decision. But it’s the presence of the 23-year-old Aberg that will most excite European golf fans.

Coco Gauff is the 1st US teen since Serena Williams to reach consecutive US Open quarterfinals

NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff has become the first American teenager since Serena Williams more than two decades ago to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals in consecutive years. She got that far this time by beating Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 on Sunday. Gauff asked one of her coaches to stop talking to her as the second set slipped away. She wound up winning the last six games. Gauff is 19. Wozniacki is a 33-year-old mother of two and was playing in just her third tournament since coming out of retirement last month. Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton set up an all-American men’s quarterfinal with wins on the hottest day of the event so far.

Jordan Travis accounts for 5 TDs and No. 8 Florida State thumps No. 5 LSU 45-24 in marquee matchup

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Travis accounted for five touchdowns, including three to Michigan State transfer Keon Coleman, and No. 8 Florida State throttled fifth-ranked LSU 45-24 in the most anticipated matchup of college football’s opening weekend. The Seminoles extended their winning streak to seven and established themselves as an early season favorite to make the College Football Playoff. Travis completed 23 of 31 passes for 342 yards and the four TDs. He also ran for a score. Coleman finished with nine catches for 122 yards. LSU’s Jayden Daniels completed 22 of 37 passes for 347 yards, with an interception and a 75-yard score in the waning minutes.

Acuña and Betts battling back-and-forth as NL MVP favorites over the final weeks of the season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NL MVP race is going down to the wire. Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. and Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers are in a back-and-forth battle over the final month of the regular season. Acuña is having a career year playing for a 90-win Braves team with the best record in baseball. Betts is posting his best numbers since winning AL MVP with Boston in 2018. The two dynamic stars put on a head-to-head show during their weekend series at Dodger Stadium, with Acuña shining brightest as the Braves won three of four games. In the opener, Acuña launched a grand slam to become the first player in big league history with 30 homers and 60 steals in a season. Betts hit two homers in the same game.

Slumping since All-Star break, Marlins, D’backs, Giants and Reds keeping each other in playoff race

Arizona, Miami and San Francisco are tied for the National League’s last wild card at 70-67. Cincinnati is percentage points behind at 71-68. None of those four teams has a positive run differential. And none of them has a winning record since the All-Star break. In fact, that quartet has gone 77-109 since the break. Because none of those teams has played particularly well, none of them have fallen out of contention. This race is shaping up to be a tight one. What it hasn’t been lately is particularly good baseball.

Messi has 2 assists in front of star-studded crowd in Los Angeles as Inter Miami beats LAFC 3-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lionel Messi had two assists in front of a star-studded crowd as Inter Miami defeated Los Angeles Football Club 3-1. Facundo Farías, Jordi Alba and Leonardo Campana scored for Miami, which is unbeaten in 11 matches across all competitions since Messi joined the club in mid-July. Ryan Hollingshead scored for LAFC, which has dropped its last two. Sunday’s match will be Messi’s last with Miami for at least the next two weeks. The 36-year-old will be part of Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador on Thursday and Bolivia five days later. Messi has 11 goals and eight assists for Miami, which is eight points out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with eight regular-season matches remaining.

Hendrick, Larson shows strength at Darlington to start the NASCAR playoffs

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Hendrick Motorsports showed its strength to start the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs on Sunday night. 2021 series champion Kyle Larson took his first Southern 500 while top playoff seed William Byron finished fourth to keep his title chances strong. Even Chase Elliott, who missed out on the playoffs, ended eighth as his team competes for an owner’s title. Larson’s win gave owner Rick Hendrick his 299th career Cup victory and Larson said all four of the organization’s drivers are on high alert to achieve the milestone victory at Kansas next weekend.

