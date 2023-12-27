AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:58 a.m. EST

Analysis: Christmas was rough on Super Bowl contenders except for the Ravens

The Chiefs lost again. The Eagles struggled against the lowly Giants. The 49ers were embarrassed at home. Christmas Day was rough on Super Bowl contenders except for the Ravens. Lamar Jackson boosted his MVP chances and Baltimore made a major statement with a convincing 33-19 victory over San Francisco in a prime-time matchup that featured the NFL’s two No. 1 seeds. Monday’s results along with the rest of Week 16 left more questions open across the NFL. There’s two weeks remaining to answer those before the playoffs.

Odds for more sports betting expansion could fade after rapid growth to 38 states

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sports betting has spread rapidly across U.S. states in the past five years. But the odds for further expansion may be fading as state legislatures prepare to return to work in 2024. A 2018 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court opened the way for states to legalize sports betting. Since then, a total of 38 have done so. But proposals in some other states have become bogged down by political resistance and competing financial interests from casinos, tribal gaming groups, horse tracks and other gambling operations. California and Texas — the two most populous states — are among the dozen where sports betting still is illegal.

Pistons lose NBA single-season record 27 straight games, falling to Nets 118-112

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have made NBA history. Detroit became the league’s first team to lose 27 straight games in a season, falling 118-112 to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. The Nets beat the Pistons on Saturday in Brooklyn, handing them their 26th consecutive defeat to match the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers for the most losses in a row within one season. Next up is the overall record of 28 straight losses, set by the Philadelphia 76ers from late in the 2014-15 season through early 2015-16. Detroit’s next game is Thursday night against Boston on the road.

Houston Texans claim safety Kareem Jackson off waivers from Broncos, who had hoped to re-sign him

The Houston Texans have claimed hard-hitting but oft-suspended safety Kareem Jackson off waivers from the Denver Broncos. Jackson began his 14-year career with the Texans as the 20th overall pick in the 2010 draft out of Alabama. After nine seasons with Houston, he moved to safety when he joined the Broncos in 2019. This year, he’s repeatedly run afoul of the league’s safety rules with several illegal hits. Those have cost him nearly $1 million in salary and fines. He met with Commissioner Roger Goodell last month to see what he could do to avoid future fines.

USC’s JuJu Watkins is poised to step in as the next big star of women’s college basketball

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins is poised to step in as the next big star of women’s college basketball. The Southern California freshman guard is the nation’s second-leading scorer at 26.8 points per game, just behind Iowa’s Caitlin Clark with 30.5. Watkins broke Lisa Leslie’s school record for most 30-point games by a freshman with five. She’s led the Trojans to a No. 6 ranking and a 10-0 start. Watkins was already a prep sensation when she chose USC as the nation’s top recruit in the class of 2023. Her outstanding play is attracting celebrities and men, women and children of all ages and races who want a moment with her after games.

Washington WR Rome Odunze looks for a final starring chapter in the College Football Playoff

SEATTLE (AP) — Rome Odunze will leave Washington in the discussion as the best wide receiver ever to wear the purple and the gold. He’s made all the big catches asked of him, had one very important and memorable run, played the middle portion of the year with a broken rib and finished the year as a first-team All-American on seemingly every list. All that’s left for is the big stage of the College Football Playoff, where Odunze and the No. 2 Huskies will face No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl. On their way to the first 13-0 season in school history, the last Pac-12 championship in the current form of the conference and a spot in the playoff, Odunze became a star.

Bean throws for 6 TDs, Kansas overcomes flags to beat UNLV 49-36 in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

PHOENIX (AP) — Jason Bean threw for 449 yards and all six of his touchdown passes to two receivers, and penalty-plagued Kansas outlasted UNLV 49-36 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. The Jayhawks were flagged 18 times for 210 yards, including four personal fouls. They made up for it with an explosive offense that produced 591 total yards at Chase Field, home of baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Luke Grimm had four catches for 16 yards and three touchdowns. Lawrence Arnold added six catches for 132 yards and three more scores. UNLV’s Jayden Maiava threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions.

Despair then delight at Old Trafford as United beats Villa in 1st game after deal. Liverpool top

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Old Trafford witnessed the best and worst of Erik ten Hag’s team in the space of 90 minutes and in front of soon-to-be director Dave Brailsford. It is two days since confirmation that British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe will buy a stake of up to 25% in the club. But a new era did not start well as United trailed by two goals inside 26 minutes against Aston Villa and was booed by the home crowd. Ten Hag’s players then produced a spectacular comeback to win 3-2 and spark celebrations rarely seen at its famed stadium during a troubled season so far. Liverpool is back on top of the league and Darwin Nunez is again among the goals after a 2-0 win against Burnley.

Column: Tales from the PGA Tour in a year mostly about money and surprises

The PGA Tour has its own version of D-Day. It was on June 6 that it announced a proposed partnership with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. No one was sure what that meant six months ago and no one is sure where it will lead. But golf marched on. There were two new major champions, rising stars and plenty of memories along the way. Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele got a new appreciation for Olympic stardom. Justin Thomas ended the year with a nice gesture to his caddie. All are part of this year’s tales from the tour.

Steelers will turn to Mason Rudolph once again if Kenny Pickett’s right ankle can’t go vs. Seattle

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph’s dynamic play against Cincinnati helped keep the Pittsburgh Steelers’ season alive. The longtime backup quarterback could get a chance to do it again when the Steelers visit Seattle on New Year’s Eve. Coach Mike Tomlin says Rudolph will “have the ball” to begin the week and will get the nod against the Seahawks if starter Kenny Pickett’s surgically repaired right ankle is not ready in time. Rudolph threw for 290 yards and two long touchdowns to George Pickens in a win over the Bengals that moved Pittsburgh to 8-7 and kept its faint playoff hopes afloat.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.