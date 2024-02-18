AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:57 p.m. EST

Rain pushes Daytona 500 to Monday in first outright postponement since 2012

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR has postponed the season-opening Daytona 500 until Monday because of two days of rain at Daytona International Speedway. The race had been scheduled for Sunday afternoon, although the weather forecast put that in doubt all week. The final practice for drivers was canceled Saturday, as was the Xfinity Series race. The Xfinity Series race is now scheduled to be held Monday morning, hours ahead of the 4 p.m. start for the Daytona 500. Joey Logano is set to start from the pole for Team Penske.

Stephen Curry tops Sabrina Ionescu in 3-point shootout at All-Star weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry was on a roll — and it was barely enough to beat Sabrina Ionescu. And fittingly, he won by three. The Golden State star and NBA’s all-time 3-point king beat Ionescu 29-26 in the Steph vs. Sabrina competition at All-Star Saturday night, the first such him-vs.-her event of its kind at the league’s weekend showcase.

Mac McClung earns perfect score to take 2nd straight NBA Slam Dunk Contest title over Jaylen Brown

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mac McClung has won his second straight NBA Slam Dunk Contest by grabbing the ball out of Shaquille O’Neal’s hands and leaping over him to draw five perfect scores on his final attempt. McClung finished with 98.8 points on his final two dunks, one point ahead of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown. McClung became the sixth player to win the contest twice and the first to do it in back-to-back seasons since Zach LaVine in 2015 and 2016. Earlier on All-Star Saturday night in Indianapolis, Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard became the eighth player to win a second 3-point contest and the first to do it in consecutive years since Jason Kapono in 2007 and 2008. Team Pacers won the skills challenge in a tiebreaker.

Bryce Harper wants longer deal with Phillies to go into his 40s, accepting of move to first base

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Bryce Harper wants to finish his career with the Philadelphia Phillies, playing into his 40s and perhaps gloving a throw at first base for the final out of a World Series. Harper arrived at spring training on Sunday. The two-time NL MVP said he accepts his move to first from the outfield, a makeshift decision last year that got him back on the field following Tommy John surgery. He has seven years and $196 million left on his $330 million, 13-year contract, a relative bargain with a $25.4 million average salary that ranks 19th among current players.

Ilia Topuria stops Alexander Volkanovski in 2nd round, claims featherweight title at UFC 298

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Unbeaten Ilia Topuria stopped Alexander Volkanovski in the second round to claim the UFC featherweight title. The Georgian who lives and trains in Spain ended the Australian champion’s four-year reign at UFC 298. Topuria controlled the first round of his first UFC title fight with sharp striking before sensationally finishing off Volkanovski with more of the same. Topuria staggered the 35-year-old Volkanovski to the cage with a left-right combination and then put him on the canvas with a perfect right hand followed by a big left. Topuria finished the stunned champion on the ground with 1:28 left.

Maryland reflects on Driesell’s impact on elevating Terrapins to national elite

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Before Gary Williams led Maryland to the 2002 NCAA championship, Lefty Driesell made the Terrapins relevant. Driesell, who died Saturday at 92, was remembered during Maryland’s game against Illinois as the coach who elevated the program from one with a single NCAA Tournament appearance to a postseason regular capable of competing with Atlantic Coast Conference powers Duke, North Carolina and North Carolina State. Maryland wore throwback uniforms Saturday that echoed Driesell’s 1970s heyday at the school. Driesell went 348-159 in 17 seasons from 1969-86, reaching eight NCAA Tournaments.

Patrick Cantlay leads by 2 at Riviera as he goes for a hometown win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Patrick Cantlay still has the lead in the Genesis Invitational. It’s just not as large as he might have hoped. Cantlay made a soft bogey on the second-easiest hole at Riviera. He shot a 70 and his lead is down to two shots over Xander Schauffele and Will Zalatoris. He’ll play the final round with Schauffele, his best friend in golf. They have been partners 23 times in various team events. They have been paired together 20 times on the PGA Tour. And they have played close to 100 practice rounds. At stake is $4 million to the winner.

The NBA is hoping for a little more competitiveness in this year’s All-Star Game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Last season’s All-Star Game played out in a way that the NBA hopes to never experience again. Nobody was interested in defense and almost nobody was watching the game, at least according to the abysmal television ratings. So, the league sent a message: Make the All-Star Game better. How that’ll work is anyone’s guess. But they’ll give it a shot on Sunday night, when the NBA’s midseason showcase game returns to Indianapolis for the first time in nearly four decades — with a return to the old no-draft, Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference, 48-minute game format that the league had gotten away from in recent years.

Nico Hischier scores twice as Devils beat Flyers 6-3 before 70,328 at MetLife Stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Devils captain Nico Hischier had two goals and an assist, including the second-fastest goal to start an outdoor game, and New Jersey never looked back in beating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 before 70,328 fans at MetLife Stadium. Nathan Bastian also scored twice and Tyler Toffoli and Brendan Smith each had a goal as the Devils won for the third time in four games. Nico Daws made 43 saves in the event that kicked off two consecutive days of hockey at the home of the NFL’s Jets and Giants. Owen Tippett scored twice and Nick Seeler added another for the Flyers. Samuel Ersson made 33 saves in the contest that featured a Stadium Series-record 85 shots.

Austrian skier Venier wins women’s World Cup super-G. Overall leader Gut-Behrami finishes 6th

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Austrian downhill specialist Stephanie Venier has won a women’s World Cup super-G for the first time. Venier beat Italians Federica Brignone by 0.04 seconds and Marta Bassino by 0.15 for her third career win overall. Bassino and Brignone went 1-2 in a downhill on the same course Saturday. American star Mikaela Shiffrin sat out the race with a knee injury. Shiffrin lost her lead in the overall standings to Lara Gut-Behrami last week. The Swiss star finished nearly half a second off the lead in sixth and extended her lead over the American to 205 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.