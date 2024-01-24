AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:56 p.m. EST

Zverev ousts Alcaraz to move into Australian Open semis against Medvedev; Zheng into 1st semifinal

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Alexander Zverev took his second chance to close out a win over No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz and moved into an Australian Open semifinal against two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev. Wimbledon champion Alcaraz was the only player to beat 10-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic in a Grand Slam match last year. He won’t get the chance in Australia. It was Zverev’s first win over a top-5 player at a Grand Slam. He’s into the semis for the seventh time. Twelfth-seeded Zheng Qinwen will meet Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska for a spot in the women’s final. They’re both into the semifinals for the first time at a major.

Doc Rivers is finalizing a deal to take over as the Bucks coach, AP source says

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Doc Rivers is finalizing a deal to take over as the Milwaukee Bucks coach a day after the firing of Adrian Griffin. Rivers and the Bucks were still negotiating on Wednesday, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no contract had been completed. ESPN reported that Rivers has agreed to a deal in principle. Rivers has worked for ESPN as an analyst this season. The Bucks fired Griffin on Tuesday despite owning a 30-13 record. Milwaukee is 3 1/2 games behind the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings.

Adrian Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (AP) — Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer have been elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame while Billy Wagner and Gary Sheffield fell short. Beltré was picked on 366 of 385 ballots in his first appearance for 95.1%. Helton, making his sixth ballot appearance, got 307 votes for 79.7%, 18 more than the needed 289 for 75% after falling 11 votes short last year. Mauer also was elected on his first try, receiving 293 votes for 76.1%. The three players will be inducted at Cooperstown on July 21 along with manager Jim Leyland, elected last month.

Ichiro Suzuki arrives on next year’s Hall of Fame ballot; Sabathia and Hernandez eligible too

Ichiro Suzuki headlines the group of players who are eligible for voting a year from now for baseball’s Hall of Fame. That ballot is also expected to include Cy Young Award winners CC Sabathia and Félix Hernández. And it will be the final chance for reliever Billy Wagner. He fell five votes short this time. Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer were voted in this year by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Suzuki appears to be a lock for induction. He surpassed 3,000 hits in the major leagues after arriving from Japan.

Pro Picks: Chiefs and 49ers will win to set up a Super Bowl rematch

The underdog role has worked out for the Kansas City Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes. The San Francisco 49ers have odds in their favor. Two of the four teams facing off Sunday are quite familiar with these stakes. The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are in the AFC championship game for the sixth straight season, but going on the road for the first time in that span. They’ll take on the No. 1 seed Ravens, who are here for the first time in 11 years. The No. 1 seed 49ers are making their third consecutive appearance in the NFC championship game. They host the Detroit Lions, who haven’t reached this point in 32 years.

British billionaire Joe Lewis pleads guilty in insider trading case

NEW YORK (AP) — British billionaire Joe Lewis has pleaded guilty to insider trading and conspiracy charges in New York. Lewis’ family trust owns the Tottenham Hotspur soccer team. The 86-year-old businessman appeared Wednesday in Manhattan federal court, six months after he was charged. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said the plea deal includes the largest financial penalty for insider trading in a decade. He says Broad Bay Limited, which Lewis owns, will pay over $50 million in financial penalties. Federal sentencing guidelines call for a prison sentence of between 18 and 24 months, though Lewis can seek less than that. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 28.

Conference title games are old hat for Chiefs and 49ers and new stage for Baltimore and Lions

For the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, getting to the conference title game is becoming old hat. For the city of Baltimore and the Detroit Lions, being on this stage is a bit of a rarity. When the Chiefs visit the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game, it will be their sixth straight trip. This will be the first conference title game played in Baltimore in 53 years. San Francisco has made it this far in three straight seasons, while Detroit did it for the second time in the Super Bowl era.

TCU women go from school-record 14-0 start and AP ranking to forfeits and open tryouts

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU was on quite a roll in coach Mark Campbell’s first season, off to a school-record 14-0 start and in the AP Top 25 poll. Only a couple of weeks later, the Horned Frogs were having to forfeit two games and hold open tryouts on campus just to fill some roster spots after injuries sidelined three starters. The 15-4 Horned Frogs played and won their first game in 10 days on Tuesday night. There were four new walk-on players on the roster from the more than 40 who attended tryouts last week. Only only TCU volleyball player Sarah Sylvester appeared briefly in the 66-60 win over UCF.

Joe Barry is out as Packers defensive coordinator after three seasons

Joe Barry is out as the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator after a turbulent third season on the job that ended with a loss in the NFC divisional round of the playoffs. Green Bay ranked 10th in points allowed per game (20.6), 17th in yards allowed per game (335.1) and 23rd in yards allowed per play (5.4) during the regular season with a defense featuring eight former first-round draft picks. That included a brutal three-game stretch late in the season as the Packers allowed 29.3 points per game while going 1-2 against the New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers.

Titans hire Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their head coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have hired Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their head coach, tasked with trying to turn them back into winners and groom Will Levis into their franchise quarterback. The Titans announced Wednesday their hiring of the first of 10 candidates interviewed. They moved quickly when the NFL window opened for second in-person interviews of current coaches after the divisional playoff round. Callahan will be introduced Thursday. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk also made two promotions, with GM Ran Carthon given control of both the roster and coaching staff. Strunk says the changes reflect that this isn’t the NFL of her late father, who founded this team.

