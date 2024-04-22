AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:56 p.m. EDT

Scottie Scheffler finishes off another win at Hilton Head to extend dominant run

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler winning the RBC Heritage was inevitable. He returned to Harbour Town on Monday morning with a five-shot lead and three holes to play. Scheffler ended his streak of 68 holes at par or better with a meaningless bogey for a 68. That gives him a three-shot victory. He wins for the fourth time in his last five starts, which includes the Masters. Scheffler is the first player since Bernhard Langer in 1985 to win the Masters and the following week on the PGA Tour. There is no one close to him in the game at the moment.

NASCAR revels in an M.J. moment. His Airness gives a big boost to his posthoops passion

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Michael Jordan’s new life suddenly seems just as satisfying as his old one. This felt a whole lot like M.J. knocking down a buzzer beater, winning the big game, celebrating like a champion. Of course, his title-winning days in the NBA are long behind him. But Jordan’s current passion is filling that competitive void. For the first time since he became a NASCAR Cup team owner, Jordan was at the track to savor a victory by one of his drivers. Tyler Reddick stole a victory at Talladega Superspeedway when front-runner Michael McDowell wound up crashing with the finish line in sight.

Nets hire Jordi Fernandez as coach. Fernandez was Kings’ associate head coach for two years

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordi Fernandez was hired as coach of the Brooklyn Nets, who are looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs for the first time in six years. The Nets finished 32-50 and fired Jacque Vaughn at the All-Star break. Kevin Ollie finished out the season as the interim coach. Fernandez spent the last two seasons as associate head coach of the Sacramento Kings, helping them reach the playoffs last year for the first time since 2006. The native of Badalona, Spain, also coaches Canada’s men’s national team, leading the country to a bronze medal last year in the Basketball World Cup.

Caitlin Clark’s early play in WNBA will be her tryout for a roster spot on US Olympic women’s team

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Caitlin Clark will have the start of her WNBA career to show the U.S. women’s basketball selection committee whether she deserves a spot on the Paris Olympic roster. Clark couldn’t attend the U.S. training camp this month in Cleveland during the Final Four because she was still playing with Iowa. Attending the camp wasn’t mandatory to make the team, but it certainly would have helped the NCAA all-time scoring leader show the selection committee whether she can hold her own against some of the best players in the world. The U.S. isn’t expected to name its roster for the Paris Games before June 1.

WADA stands by decision to clear Chinese swimmers for Tokyo Olympics, citing contaminated samples

GENEVA (AP) — The world’s top anti-doping regulator says after reviewing a documentary and other media reports that it stands by its decision to clear 23 Chinese swimmers to compete at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics despite testing positive for a banned heart medication. The World Anti-Doping Agency issued a statement Sunday following the release of a German documentary on the cases. In an earlier statement WADA said it agreed with Chinese authorities and ruled that the swimmers’ samples had been contaminated. The New York Times reported that Chinese anti-doping authorities found the results of the tests were Adverse Analytical Findings, but cleared the swimmers without any penalties after finding that the samples were flagged as positive as a result of contamination.

The culinary game at MLB ballparks has exploded in the past 20 years. Eating healthy is a challenge

PHOENIX (AP) — Danielle LaFata’s been around major sports ballparks and arenas for most of her adult life, so the nutritionist has one word of advice for those who want to eat healthy when attending a sporting event. Don’t. LaFata says her advice is simply practical and based on her own appetite. Over the past 20 years, the culinary game across the baseball landscape has exploded, with offerings like The Renegade in Pittsburgh, The 4 Bagger in Atlanta or a Polish Sausage topped with smoked brisket and spicy BBQ sauce in Chicago. LaFata said she likes to use an 80/20 rule when it comes to a diet, eating healthy 80% of the time while indulguing in some comfort food for the other 20%.

The Mets’ bullpen with a healthy Edwin Díaz has helped New York rebound from a rough start

The New York Mets have won 12 of 16 after beginning the season with five straight losses. They have taken two of three on the road against both Atlanta and the Los Angeles Dodgers. They’re now only 2 1/2 games out of first place. Last year they lost all four series they played against the Braves. New York’s bullpen is 8-3 with a National League-best 2.95 ERA. Edwin Díaz has four saves in his return from a knee injury that kept him out all last season.

Panthers, Rangers, Jets and Canucks back home for Game 2s, all seeking 2-0 NHL playoff series leads

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — A slew of big NHL names will be heading back onto NHL playoff ice on Tuesday night with 1-0 series leads. Among them: Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk in Florida, Connor Hellebuyck in Winnipeg and Brock Boeser in Vancouver. Matt Rempe, too. He’s the New York Rangers’ rookie whose stock is soaring. Rempe scored a goal in his playoff debut Sunday. All the Tuesday games are rematches of series-openers from Sunday, where home teams all prevailed: The Rangers beat Washington 4-1, Florida topped Tampa Bay 3-2, Winnipeg won a wild one over Colorado 7-6 and Vancouver rallied with three goals in the third to down Nashville 4-2.

Supreme Court allows soccer promoter’s antitrust suit over FIFA policy on league matches to proceed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing a soccer promoter’s antitrust lawsuit to go forward against FIFA and the U.S. Soccer Federation over the world governing body’s policy of not permitting a country to host league matches involving teams from other countries. Monday’s order leaves in a place a federal appeals court ruling in favor of Relevent Sports, controlled by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. Relevent sued after FIFA disrupted its plan to host a Spanish league match between Barcelona and Girona in Florida and U.S. Soccer blocked a league match between teams from Ecuador. A district court dismissed the lawsuit. An appeals court reinstated it. The Biden administration weighed in on Relevent’s side.

Nelly Korda ties LPGA Tour record with 5th straight victory, wins Chevron Championship for 2nd major

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Nelly Korda etched her name in the LPGA Tour record books, winning her record-tying fifth straight tournament with a two-stroke victory in the Chevron Championship for her second major title. Korda joins Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam as the only players to win five consecutive LPGA events. Her previous major victory was in 2021 at the Women’s PGA Championship. The top-ranked Korda shot a 3-under 69 in the final to outlast Maja Stark of Sweden, who birdied her final two holes to shoot 69 and pull within one. Korda stayed aggressive on the par-5 18th, easily clearing the lake in front of the green and setting up an easy up-and-down birdie for a two-shot victory.

