AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:55 p.m. EST

Fire at home of Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill started by child playing with cigarette lighter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Fire officials say a child playing with a cigarette lighter started a fire at the $6.9 million home owned by Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill. Davie Fire Marshal Robert Taylor tells The Associated Press that the fire was accidental. He did not provide the age of the child, or the amount of damage caused by the fire. Hill was at Dolphins practice when the fire broke out. He left practice when he got word about the blaze. Miami television station WSVN showed a large amount of black smoke coming from the roof as firefighters doused the house with water. No one was injured in the fire.

NCAA agrees to $920 million, 8-year deal with ESPN for women’s March Madness, 39 other championships

The NCAA and ESPN have agreed to a $920 million, eight-year deal that will give the network exclusive rights to 40 championships, including the Division I women’s basketball tournament. The women’s side of March Madness has been growing in popularity and the association has been accused of undervaluing it in the past. NCAA President Charlie Baker told The Associated Press the deal has an average annual value of $115 million. That’s an increase of more than 300% per year on what the previous 14-year deal with ESPN was paying the association. The deal covers 21 women’s and 19 men’s sports.

NBA fines Nets $100,000 for violating player participation policy by resting players

The NBA fined the Brooklyn Nets $100,000 on Thursday, marking the first time a team was sanctioned for violating the league’s player participation policy that went into effect this season. The Nets held four rotation players — starters Spencer Dinwiddie, Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson, along with key reserve Dorian Finney-Smith — out of what became a 144-122 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 27. And three of the players that Brooklyn did start that night logged 12 minutes or less.

Michigan QB McCarthy says sign-stealing saga masked work of players who ‘did things the right way’

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy says the sign-stealing scandal has overshadowed the work the team has put in to go unbeaten and reach the College Football Playoff championship game. Michigan plays Washington for the national title in Houston on Monday as the NCAA continues to investigate allegations the Wolverines had a staff member use video equipment to pick off future opponents’ play-call signs from the sideline. McCarthy said it would be unfortunate if wins were vacated because it would take recognition away from players who did things the right way.

In AP poll’s earliest days, some Black schools weren’t on the radar and many teams missed out

The teams at Tennessee State in a three-season span from 1956 through 1959 were nearly unbeatable. They had a coach in John McLendon who would be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame as a coach and contributor. They had five players who would play in the NBA, one of them a future All-Star. They won three consecutive NAIA national titles. They won 94 of 102 games. And they never spent a day in The Associated Press men’s basketball poll. The AP poll has had a simple mandate over its 75 years of existence: pick the best teams in the country each week. But in the poll’s earliest days, some great teams might have missed out.

MetLife Stadium to remove 1,740 seats for 2026 World Cup, officials hoping to host final

NEW YORK (AP) — MetLife Stadium officials plan to remove 1,740 seats to widen the field for World Cup matches as they hope to host the 2026 final. The stadium will retain a narrower surface for this year’s Copa América. The stadium in suburban East Rutherford, New Jersey, is among the contenders for the final of the expanded 48-nation, 104-game World Cup on July 19, 2026 along with AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. FIFA has not set a date for announcing the sites of specific games and could not provide details on renovations at other stadiums.

Braves rework Sale’s contract, agree to $38 million, 2-year deal with ’26 club option

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have reworked the contract for newcomer Chris Sale, announcing a new $38 million, two-year deal with the left-handed pitcher who was acquired last weekend from the Boston Red Sox. The contract also includes an $18 million club option for 2026. It supersedes his previous deal which called for a $27.5 million salary in 2024, with $10 million of that figure deferred until 2039. In essence, the seven-time All Star gets an additional $10.5 million in guaranteed money without having to wait for a deferred payment, in exchange for committing to at least two seasons with the Braves rather than one.

PGA Tour starts a new year that feels like the old one. There’s more to golf than just the golf

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — The new year on the PGA Tour feels a lot like the old one. There are questions about a fractured landscape and more money than ever. LIV Golf is gearing up for another season while fans wonder who will be the next player to get an offer he can’t refuse. All that led Mackenzie Hughes and Patrick Cantlay to long for the old days when the focus was strictly on golf. Hughes believes the fans are confused and golf needs to be made whole again. Cantlay feels the same way. Finding a solution is not going to be easy.

The Oakland A’s blocked plans for the minor league B’s to play a game at the Coliseum

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The minor league Oakland B’s planned to take over the Oakland A’s venue at the Coliseum for a night of nostalgia in late June until the big league club blocked their agreement. The Oakland A’s are exclusive rights holder to the building for professional baseball. Oakland Ballers co-founders Paul Freedman and Bryan Carmel had a signed contract in place for the game and deposit paid through communication with ASM Global, which operates the building for the Coliseum Authority. The latter holds the lease agreement with the A’s for the ballpark through 2024. The B’s found out last week the A’s were blocking their plans.

Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa were selected to their 1st Pro Bowl as the starting quarterbacks

Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa were selected to their first Pro Bowl as the starting quarterbacks for their respective conferences. It’s the first time the two starting QBs are first-time picks since the 1999 season when Pro Football Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Kurt Warner were chosen. Purdy was one of nine players picked from the San Francisco 49ers, who clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed. The 49ers had the most players selected. Baltimore and Dallas each have seven Pro Bowl players.

