AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:55 a.m. EST

Eagles will host NFL’s first regular-season game in Brazil on Friday, Sept. 6

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles will be the host team for the NFL’s first regular-season game in Brazil on Friday, Sept. 6. Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the game during his news conference at the Super Bowl site in Las Vegas on Monday. It will be the first Friday game on the NFL’s opening weekend in 54 years. The Eagles will play in Sao Paulo against an opponent to be named. The game will be played at Corinthians Arena, which was used in both the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympics. It will be one of five international games in 2024.

Patrick Mahomes tight-lipped about his dad’s arrest ahead of the Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says his father is “doing good” after his arrest for driving while intoxicated. Mahomes was otherwise tight-lipped about the situation while speaking at Super Bowl opening night on Monday, calling it “a family matter.” Mahomes will try to lead the Chiefs to their second straight title and third in five seasons when they play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. This Kansas City’s fourth Super Bowl appearance over that span. Mahomes has had to deal with periodic distractions involving his family members, including a recent sexual battery charge against his younger brother, Jackson Mahomes.

After Taylor Swift’s win at the Grammys, Travis Kelce says he needs to ‘bring home some hardware’

LAS VEGAS (AP) — One night after Taylor Swift earned her fourth career Grammy for album of the year, her boyfriend was feeling pressure to secure his own triumph in the Super Bowl. Travis Kelce said Monday night he told Swift he needs to “bring home some hardware.” Kelce spoke in glowing terms about Swift at Allegiant Stadium, where the Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He says he’s gotten to listen to parts of Swift’s upcoming album, “Tortured Poets Department,” which is due out April 19. Kelce calls Swift’s new music “unbelievable.”

Ready to disappoint Taylor Swift, Brock Purdy goes overtime on Super Bowl opening night

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brock Purdy went overtime on Super Bowl opening night. The San Francisco 49ers’ second-year quarterback began by saying he’s ready to spoil Taylor Swift’s trip to Las Vegas and finished by remaining at the microphone to answer questions for several minutes after Monday’s media extravaganza concluded. Purdy gave thoughtful answers, posed for pictures and even signed an autograph while taking questions for about 65 minutes. He said “yes” when asked if he was willing to disappoint Swift, the pop superstar and the girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Purdy also said he couldn’t name the 16 quarterbacks picked ahead of him in the 2022 draft.

Police apologize to woman at center of 2018 sexual assault case that has rocked Canadian hockey

LONDON, Ontario (AP) — The police chief in London, Ontario, has issued a public apology to a woman who says she was sexually assaulted by members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team. Five of them have been charged with sexual assault, including four who are currently on NHL rosters. Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames and former NHL player Alex Formenton are facing charges. All are on leave from their teams. Defense attorneys say their clients are not guilty. The next scheduled court appearance is April 30.

New coach Dan Quinn’s work with the Commanders is well underway with much more still to do

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Dan Quinn’s work as Washington Commanders coach is already well underway. He and new general manager Adam Peters have hired Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator and Joe Whitt Jr. as defensive coordinator. The team announced the moves Monday after reaching agreements with Kingsbury and Whitt over the weekend. There’s plenty more to do quickly to fill out the coaching staff that will not include Eric Bieniemy. Then the fun part begins with tons of cap space to spend in free agency, the second pick in the draft and, of course, the pursuit of a new quarterback.

Messi says he “feels much better” and hopeful of playing in Tokyo after PR disaster in Hong Kong

TOKYO (AP) — Look for Lionel Messi to play in Tokyo when Inter Miami faces Japanese club Vissel Kobe. The friendly is set for Wednesday. Don’t look for another public-relations disaster as happened on Sunday when Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain sat on the bench for the entire match against a selection of players from the Hong Kong league, angering thousands of fans who demanded refunds. Messi told media in Tokyo “that I feel very good compared to a few days ago” and suggested it was likely he would play. He says “I still don’t know if I will be able to or not. But I feel much better and I really want to be able to do it.”

US labor official says Dartmouth basketball players are school employees, sets stage for union vote

A National Labor Relations Board regional official has decided that Dartmouth basketball players are employees of the school, clearing the way for an election that would create the first-ever labor union for NCAA athletes. All 15 members of the Dartmouth men’s basketball team signed a petition in September asking to join a union, which already includes other employees at the Ivy League school in Hanover, New Hampshire. The school can appeal the decision to the national board. Unionizing would allow the players to negotiate not only over salary but working conditions, including practice hours and travel.

Kansas State knocks off No. 4 Kansas 75-70 in overtime to snap 4-game slide

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Tylor Perry scored eight of his 26 points in overtime and Kansas State beat No. 4 Kansas 75-70 in the 300th matchup of their heated rivalry. Perry’s 3-pointer with 1:54 left gave the Wildcats a 70-66 lead. Hunter Dickinson’s basket trimmed it to 70-68, but Perry’s two free throws extended the margin back to four. Dajuan Harris Jr. cut it to 72-70 with two free throws before Kevin McCullar Jr. missed the front end of a 1-and-1 for Kansas with 22 seconds remaining. Arthur Kaluma sank a pair of foul shots and Perry added another one to seal it, ending Kansas State’s four-game losing streak. Cam Carter had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Kansas State. Dickinson had 21 points and 12 rebounds to pace Kansas.

Geno Auriemma is in his 39th season at UConn and near 1,200 wins. He ponders the end of his career

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma is nearing 1,200 career wins. He already has 11 national championships with the school that hired him in 1985. Auriemma turns 70 next month and has kept any retirement plans close to the vest. But 1,200 wins is the next milestone. Former Duke and Army coach men’s Mike Krzyzewski is next with 1,203 wins. Stanford women’s coach Tara VanDerveer set the mark last month when she passed Krzyzewski and currently has 1,206 wins. Auriemma is among the last of his breed of valued, empowered championship coaches still recruiting, still grinding out the work in hope of that next championship run.

