AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:55 a.m. EDT

Butler scores 56, Heat stun Bucks 119-114 for 3-1 lead

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored a Miami playoff record 56 points, and the Heat roared back from 14 points down in the final quarter to stun the Milwaukee Bucks 119-114 on Monday night to put the NBA’s top overall seed on the brink of early elimination. The 56 points also became Butler’s career high. He was 19 for 28 from the field, 15 of 18 from the foul line and added nine rebounds for eighth-seeded Miami — which took a 3-1 lead over the Bucks in their Eastern Conference first-round series. Brook Lopez scored 36 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a two-game absence with a bruised back and had a triple-double.

AP source: Jets agree on deal to acquire Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is leaving behind his brilliant legacy in Green Bay and heading to the bright lights and massive expectations of the Big Apple. The New York Jets agreed on a deal to acquire the four-time NFL MVP from the Packers, according to a person with knowledge of the trade who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the teams have not officially announced the deal. The Jets will also receive the No. 15 overall pick and a fifth-rounder this year from the Packers, according to another person with knowledge of the trade. In exchange, Green Bay will get the 13th overall selection, a second-rounder, a sixth-rounder and a conditional 2024 second-round pick.

AP source: Rockets hire ex-Celtics coach Udoka as new coach

HOUSTON (AP) — Ime Udoka has been hired as the new coach of the Houston Rockets, a source familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press. Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season, then was suspended for this season after the disclosure of an inappropriate relationship with a female Celtics employee. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team had not officially announced the move.

Rays win modern record 14th straight at home to start season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Taj Bradley won his third consecutive start to begin his big league career and the Tampa Bay Rays set a modern era MLB record with their 14th consecutive home win to begin a season, 8-3 over the Houston Astros. Tampa Bay had shared the mark dating to 1901 with the 2009 Los Angeles Dodgers. The Rays are 20-3 overall. Only the 1911 Detroit Tigers and 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers had better starts at 21-2 since 1901. Bradley allowed three runs and four hits with six strikeouts and no walks in five innings. Alex Bregman and Jeremy Peña homered for the Astros.

Maple Leafs rally, top Lightning in OT for 3-1 series lead

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs wiped out a three-goal deficit in the third period, then beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-4 on Alexander Kerfoot’s power-play goal at 4:14 of overtime to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in their first-round NHL playoff matchup. Alex Killorn scored twice in helping the Lightning build a 4-1 lead that the Maple Leafs erased with three goals _ two of them by Auston Matthews _ in a span of 6 minutes, 20 seconds. Morgan Rielly’s second goal of the series tied it 4-all at 16:04 of the third period. Kerfoot redirected Mark Giordano’s shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy to win it.

Fox doubtful for Game 5 with broken index finger

Sacramento star guard De’Aaron Fox broke a finger on his shooting hand and is doubtful to play in Game 5 of the Kings’ first-round series against the Golden State Warriors. The Kings say X-rays revealed an avulsion fracture on Fox’s left index finger. Fox remained in the game after the injury and even made a key 3-pointer in the closing minute before Sacramento lost 126-125. Fox passed out of a double team on the final possession and the Kings lost when Harrison Barnes missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The series is tied at two games apiece.

Hawks G Murray suspended for Game 5 vs Celtics

ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks guard Dejounte Murray has been suspended for Game 5 of the playoff series against the Boston Celtics with Atlanta facing the end of its season. The NBA says Murray will have to sit out one game without pay for making inappropriate contact with an official, as well as verbal abuse. The incident occurred after the Hawks’ 129-121 loss in Game 4, which pushed Boston to a 3-1 lead in the series. Murray was captured on video bumping official Gediminas Petraitis as he walked off the court. The player then turned to yell something before he was pulled away.

Clippers’ Leonard expected to miss Game 5 vs. Suns

PHOENIX (AP) — Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss a third straight playoff game for the Los Angeles Clippers, who are facing elimination against the Phoenix Suns. Leonard has a sprained right knee, the same injury that has sidelined teammate Paul George since March 21. The Suns lead the best-of-seven series 3-1, with Game 5 on Tuesday in Phoenix. Leonard hurt his knee in Game 1 and played through it in Game 2, but his condition worsened. He missed Games 3 and 4 and the Clippers lost both contests.

NFL draft back to being all about QBs at the top

Quarterbacks are back on top in the NFL draft. A year after the first 19 picks were non-QBs and Kenny Pickett was the only signal-caller selected in the first round, this draft class is loaded with potential franchise players. Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud have been the center of attention since before last year’s draft even took place. They could become the ninth pair of QBs selected 1-2 in the Super Bowl era. Anthony Richardson and Will Levis should make it four QBs in the top 15, which has happened only five times previously. If they all go in the top 10, it’ll be the second time ever. Then there’s Hendon Hooker, who may end up being a late first-round pick despite his age and knee injury.

Strider takes no-hitter into 8th, Ks 13 as Braves snap skid

ATLANTA (AP) — Spencer Strider took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and struck out a season-high 13 as the Atlanta Braves snapped a four-game skid, hitting five home runs in an 11-0 victory over the Miami Marlins. Jean Segura singled to end Strider’s no-hit bid with one out in the eighth, but the right-hander gave up only two hits in eight innings. Strider had a perfect game going until Gold Glove first baseman Matt Olson made a fielding error on a leadoff grounder by Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the seventh. Sam Hilliard homered twice, and Sean Murphy, Eddie Rosario and Austin Riley also connected as the Braves avoided their first five-game losing streak since September 2017, when they ended the season with six straight defeats.

