AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:54 p.m. EDT

Russians and Belarusians back at Wimbledon as war in Ukraine continues

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Players from Russia and Belarus are back competing at Wimbledon a year after they were barred by the All England Club because of the invasion of Ukraine. The war that began in February 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine with help from Belarus continues but the tennis event’s organizers announced in March they would lift their ban. So players such as Andrey Rublev and Veronika Kudermetova of Russia and Victoria Azarenka of Belarus were on court in first-round action on Monday as the tournament began. The No. 7-seeded Rublev was among the first winners. He beat Max Purcell of Australia 6-3, 7-5, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek win on Day 1 at Wimbledon, Venus Williams and Coco Gauff in action

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek advanced with straight-set victories despite a rain delay as Wimbledon got started. Venus Williams and Coco Gauff are among the other big names in action. It is the year’s third major tournament. Djokovic won the first two: the Australian Open in January and the French Open in June. That puts him halfway to the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969. He came close to the feat in 2021. He fell just one victory short that season when he lost in the final of the U.S. Open. He seeks a fifth consecutive title at the All England Club and eighth overall. Both would tie the records for a man. Djokovic’s title at Roland Garros was his 23rd at a Slam event. That set the men’s mark in that category.

Roger Federer will be celebrated at Wimbledon. A pregnant Serena Williams declined an invitation

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Roger Federer will be back on Centre Court at Wimbledon on Tuesday. Not to compete. He’ll be feted for his record-setting career at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. Federer announced his retirement last year. He won eight of his 20 Grand Slam singles championships at the All England Club. That is the most ever by a man and a mark that Novak Djokovic will try to equal this year. Martina Navratilova set the overall standard by claiming nine women’s singles titles at Wimbledon. The head of the All England Club says Serena Williams also was invited but will not attend because she is pregnant. Williams won seven Wimbledon singles trophies.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves agree on max contract extension

The Minnesota Timberwolves have made it clear. They’re going to build around Anthony Edwards. The Timberwolves and Edwards agreed on a max extension Monday. It’s for five years and worth $207 million with a chance of the deal reaching $260 million. Agent Bill Duffy confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press. Edwards’ new contract will begin in the 2024-25 season. He becomes the fourth player to get the max rookie-scale extension so far this summer, joining Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball and Memphis’ Desmond Bane.

Ohtani becomes 2-way All-Star for 3rd straight year; 8 Braves selected for July 11 game

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani became a two-way All-Star for the third straight year when he was picked for the American League pitching staff, and eight Atlanta Braves were chosen for the July 11 game in Seattle — the most of any team since 2012. Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., shortstop Orlando Arcia and catcher Sean Murphy were elected to the National League starting lineup by fans. They will be joined by five picks voted by fellow players: starting pitchers Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder, first baseman Matt Olson, second baseman Ozzie Albies and third baseman Austin Riley.

Shane van Gisbergen wins his NASCAR Cup Series debut in memorable finish to series’ 1st street race

CHICAGO (AP) — Shane van Gisbergen won his NASCAR Cup Series debut on a rainy Sunday in downtown Chicago, chasing down Justin Haley and Chase Elliott in a memorable finish to the series’ first street race. After passing Elliott, van Gisbergen dueled with Haley in the final laps before the three-time Supercars champion moved in front for good. Haley held on for second, and Elliott was third. The 34-year-old van Gisbergen, a New Zealand native, got a chance to drive the No. 91 Chevrolet in Chicago as part of Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91. The goal for the team is expanding its global reach.

Flyers sign defenseman Marc Staal to a 1-year deal while the Leafs add Max Domi

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed veteran defenseman Marc Staal to a $1.1 million contract for next season. Staal is coming off helping the Florida Panthers reach the Stanley Cup Final. He fills a void expected to open when Philadelphia trades Tony DeAngelo back to Carolina. Elsewhere around the NHL, the Toronto Maple Leafs signed Max Domi to a $3 million, one-year contract. Domi joins the organization his dad, Tie, played with for more than a decade.

Predators are winners and players seeking long contracts are among the losers in NHL free agency

The Nashville Predators, defensive defenseman Ryan Graves and some top goaltenders are among the winners in NHL free agency. Most players looking for long-term contracts and much of Western Canada factor among the losers. Nashville signed a top two-way center in hockey and 2019 playoff MVP Ryan O’Reilly, rugged Stanley Cup-winning defenseman Luke Schenn and a winger in Gustav Nyquist who has something to prove. The moves are the start of new general manager Barry Trotz’s chance to put his stamp on the Predators.

65-year-old Bernhard Langer wins the US Senior Open to break the Champions’ victory record

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) — Bernhard Langer won the U.S. Senior Open on Sunday at SentryWorld to break the PGA Tour Champions’ career victory record. Pushing his record as the oldest winner on the 50-and-over tour to 65 years, 10 months, 5 days, the German star broke a tie with Hale Irwin for the victory mark with No. 46. Seven strokes ahead on the back nine, Langer bogeyed the final three holes for 1-under 70 and a two-stroke victory over home-state favorite Steve Stricker. Langer finished at 7-under 277. Also the 2010 U.S. Senior Open winner at Sahalee, Langer extended his record for senior major victories to 12. Stricker — from Madison, 100 miles to the south — birdied three of the last five holes for a 69.

Rickie Fowler wins Rocket Mortgage Classic in playoff over Morikawa and Hadwin, ends 4-year drought

DETROIT (AP) — Rickie Fowler made a 12-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, outlasting Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin two weeks after squandering a chance to win his first major at the U.S. Open. The 34-year-old Fowler got his first PGA Tour victory since winning the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open. He had the 54-hole lead at last month’s U.S. Open and in one tournament in each of the previous two years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.