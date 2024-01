AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:53 p.m. EST

Sinner rallies from 2 sets down to beat Medvedev in Australia and clinch his first Grand Slam title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jannik Sinner has rallied from two sets down to win the Australian Open final against Daniil Medvedev and clinch his first Grand Slam title. The 22-year-old Sinner was playing in a major final for the first time and got there by ending Novak Djokovic’s long domination of the tournament. For 2021 U.S. Open champion Medvedev, the loss was his fifth in six major finals. The third-seeded Medvedev set a record with his fourth five-set match of the tournament and time on court at a major in the Open era. Sinner only dropped one set through six rounds — in a third-set tiebreaker against Djokovic — before going to five in the final.

USA Hockey will mandate neck laceration protection for players under 18 effective Aug. 1

USA Hockey is mandating neck laceration protection for all players under the age of 18. The new rule goes into effect Aug. 1. The decision comes three months after American Adam Johnson died after taking a skate blade to the neck during a game in the Elite Ice Hockey League in England. The International Ice Hockey Federation has since mandated neck guards for players at all levels at the tournaments it runs. USA Hockey’s decision announced Sunday comes after the sport’s governing body in the country’s congress approved the mandate at its annual meeting. The NHL currently does not have any such mandate for players.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are in Saudi Arabia to continue their around-the-world preseason tour

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Inter Miami played six preseason matches last season. Most were behind closed doors with few people watching, all took place in Florida and the biggest news probably came when some fans prematurely set off fireworks and got ejected from the exhibition-season opener. It’s wildly different this season. Such is life in Lionel Messi’s world. The soccer icon and Inter Miami have a two-game tour of Saudi Arabia this week, the first match on Monday against Al-Hilal and the second match coming Thursday against Al Nassr. Messi may share the pitch again with longtime rival and fellow great Cristiano Ronaldo in the second match.

James outduels Curry with a triple-double as Lakers take double-OT thriller vs. Warriors 145-144

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LeBron James made a pair of free throws with 1.2 seconds left in the second overtime to cap his triple-double of 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists, outdueling Stephen Curry as the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Golden State Warriors 145-144. Curry hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds left in the second OT and hit another over Anthony Davis with 1:22 to go on the way to 46 points with a season-high nine 3s.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Ravens in AFC championship: Channel, game time, livestream

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC championship on Sunday. The Ravens were the No. 1 seed in the AFC and cruised in their first postseason game, beating the Texans 34-10 last weekend. The Chiefs are playing in the AFC championship game for a sixth straight season. Kansas City had a tougher road to Sunday’s game, narrowly beating the Buffalo Bills 27-24 last weekend. The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions and gained some new fans over the past few months thanks to Taylor Swift’s budding romance with the team’s tight end Travis Kelce.

How to watch Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers in NFC championship: Channel, livestream, time

The Detroit Lions are just one win away from the first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. To get there, they’ll have to beat the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game on Sunday. The Niners also have some unfinished business after losing in the NFC title round the past two seasons. The Lions hired coach Dan Campbell in 2021, and he helped lead a turnaround that included Detroit hosting a playoff game for the first time in 30 years and winning one for the first time in 32 years.

Spurs mascot The Coyote captures bat with net – to the delight of Wembanyama

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A bat descended on the court and delayed play after Victor Wembanyama made a 3-pointer two minutes into the San Antonio Spurs’ 113-112 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. Dressed in a Batman costume, the Spurs’ mascot, The Coyote, captured the bat with a net after numerous failed attempts, much to the delight of Wembanyama and Spurs teammate Jeremy Sochan. The Coyote previously corralled two bats, while former Spurs star Manu Ginobili swatted another to the court with his bare hand in November 2009. Wembanyama went on to score nine points over the next two minutes. The French rookie finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Freshman Hannah Hidalgo scores 34, lifts No. 15 Notre Dame past No. 8 UConn 82-67 on the road

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Freshman sensation Hannah Hidalgo scored a season-high 34 points and No. 15 Notre Dame beat No. 8 UConn 82-67 on Saturday night. Hidalgo hit 14 of 24 shots and had 10 rebounds for Notre Dame, which shot 55% from the floor against the Huskies. Maddy Westbeld added 23 points and Sonia Citron had 15 as Notre Dame handed UConn its first home loss of the season. Aaliyah Edwards had 23 points and 11 rebounds for UConn, which came into the game on a 13-game winning streak. Paige Bueckers added 17 points. Notre Dame outscored UConn 22-7 over the last nine minutes of the game.

Oilers win 16th straight to move within one of tying NHL record, beating Predators 4-1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists and the Edmonton Oilers won their 16th straight game to move within one of tying the NHL record, beating the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Saturday. Edmonton will attempt to tie the record set by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins when it returns from the All-Star break to play at Vegas on Feb. 6. The Oilers matched the 2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets for the second-longest streak. Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and two assists, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman also scored and Stuart Skinner made 28 saves to help Edmonton improve to 29-15-1. The Oilers are 24-3-0 in their last 27 and have a franchise-record streak of 14 games without allowing more than two goals.

Roger Penske is closing in on his first Rolex 24 at Daytona victory since 1969

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Roger Penske was in position to win the Rolex 24 at Daytona for the first time since 1969 when one of his two Porsche entries — the one with Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden in the lineup — was leading with under four hours remaining. Penske last won the most prestigious endurance race in the United States 54 years ago with a lineup of Mark Donohue and Chuck Parsons, who was flown in the day before the race because regular driver Ronnie Bucknum fractured his finger in a motorcycle accident. Team Penske also won the GT class in 1966 but has been chasing the overall Rolex victory since ’69.

