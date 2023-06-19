AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:52 a.m. EDT

Wyndham Clark plays big and becomes a major champion at the US Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wyndham Clark is the U.S. Open champion and certainly played the part. All he did was hold his nerve against a world-class collection of contenders. Clark held off Rory McIlroy to win by one shot at Los Angeles Country Club. And to think two months ago the 29-year-old from Denver was looking for his first PGA Tour title. Now he has two wins and is a major champion. And he likely will be part of the Ryder Cup team this fall. It was more disappointment for McIlroy. He birdied his first hole and that was his only birdie.

McIlroy gets big break at US Open but ice-cold putter costs him the title

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rory McIlroy got the sort of break most players need to win a U.S. Open. If only he could’ve made a putt or two to go with it. The golf gods, to say nothing of the golf rulebook, gave McIlroy a chance to save par after his approach shot on the 14th hole embedded in the deep grass above a greenside bunker. But McIlroy missed the putt — a common theme throughout the final round — and ended up with his only bogey of the day. That single shot cost him in a one-stroke loss to Wyndham Clark. McIlroy’s drought in the majors is now at 33, a dry spell that is nearing nine full years.

Rickie Fowler fades in final round after bounce-back US Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rickie Fowler showed off just about everything during the 123rd U.S. Open that once made him one of the most compelling figures in golf. Unfortunately for Fowler, that also includes another painful fade from title contention after he took a share of the lead into the final round. Fowler stumbled to a 75 Sunday, finishing in a three-way tie for fifth at Los Angeles Country Club with the worst final round among the top 19 finishers. Fowler still set a U.S. Open record with 23 birdies over his four rounds.

Bradley Beal being traded to Phoenix by Washington, AP source says

Bradley Beal is being traded to Phoenix, where he will form a new power trio alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. The Washington Wizards and the Suns agreed to the deal on Sunday, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. The person says Phoenix has agreed to send Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and a package of future second-round picks to Washington for Beal, a three-time All-Star. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade is pending league approval. Beal’s agent says he waived his no-trade clause to make the deal happen.

Red Sox, Nationals, A’s among MLB teams commemorating Juneteenth

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox are among the teams in major league baseball commemorating Juneteenth. The Red Sox honored Ben Haith before the second game of their doubleheader against the New York Yankees on Synday. He’s the designer of the red and blue Juneteenth flag with an exploding white star. Haith threw out a ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park and said he felt like he was “living a miracle.” The Red Sox were the last team in the majors to integrate. Ceremonies in Arizona and Oakland also marked Juneteenth, which was the day that slavery ended in Texas. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021.

Red Sox win 4-1, 6-2 to sweep Yankees in doubleheader and series

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo scored on a catcher’s interference to break a fourth-inning tie and then scored again in the fifth after reaching on a dropped popop and the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 4-1 to complete a doubleheader and series sweep of their AL East archrivals. Connor Wong and Verdugo hit consecutive RBI doubles off the Green Monster with two outs in a three-run sixth inning to lead the Red Sox to a 6-2 win in the opener. The Red Sox won the series opener 15-5 on Friday. It’s Boston’s first sweep of the Yankees in a doubleheader at Fenway since 1976.

Braves cut Charlie Culberson before infielder’s father was to throw 1st pitch

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have designated infielder Charlie Culberson for assignment before his father was set to throw out a ceremonial first pitch on Father’s Day. Culberson was cut before the team’s game against Colorado. The 34-year-old from Rome, Georgia, was brought up from Triple-A Gwinnett on May 19 but had not appeared in any games since his promotion. After Culberson was let go, the father of Braves outfielder Michael Harris II took care of the first pitch Sunday at Truist Park. Catcher Chadwick Tromp was recalled from Gwinnett.

Tommy Fleetwood shoots 63 in final round of US Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood has shot 63 in the final round of the U.S. Open for the second time in five years. Fleetwood missed a 7-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Sunday that would have given him a 62 and a share of this tournament’s new single-round record. Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele both shot 62 on Thursday at Los Angeles Country Club. Fleetwood became the fourth player with multiple rounds of 63 in major championships, joining Greg Norman, Vijay Singh and Brooks Koepka. The 32-year-old Englishman finished at 5-under 275.

Why Marty Walsh left the Biden administration to run the NHL players’ union

Marty Walsh was less than halfway through his term in the Biden administration as labor secretary when the phone rang with an interesting opportunity. The call was about a job running the NHL Players’ Association. The former mayor of Boston and longtime Bruins fan was intrigued, interviewed and earlier this year got the role as executive director. Now three months into the job, Walsh is trying to get to know players and what they care the most about. His most pressing issue is the Arizona Coyotes and their 5,000-seat arena after a referendum for a new building failed.

US beats Canada 2-0 to win CONCACAF Nations League on goals by Balogun, Richards

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Folarin Balogun and Chris Richards scored their first international goals, both off assists from Gio Reyna, and the United States beat Canada 2-0 for the Americans’ second straight CONCACAF Nations League title. Richards scored in the 12th minute from a corner kick and Balogun doubled the lead in the 34th, He debuted in Thursday’s 3-0 win over Mexico after choosing to play the U.S. over England. The Americans were again led by interim coach B.J. Callaghan, who took over May 30 and also will run the team in the CONCACAF Gold Cup starting next weekend.

