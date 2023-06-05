AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:51 p.m. EDT

Miami Heat are on a comeback run like few others in this year’s NBA playoffs

MIAMI (AP) — The easiest way to explain what the Miami Heat are doing in the comeback department during these playoffs is simply to put up their numbers against the rest of the league. When facing a deficit of at least 12 points this postseason, the Heat are 7-6. The rest of the NBA is 6-59. Combined. The latest comeback came in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night against Denver when the Heat won 111-108 to even the title series. Miami rallied from 15 points down.

Heat dominate Nuggets in 4th quarter of NBA Finals again, and this time get the win

DENVER (AP) — It was a popular theme before the NBA Finals started — about how the Nuggets, an up-tempo team with fresh legs that could exploit the mile-high altitude in Denver, would have a good chance to wear down the Miami Heat. The combined fourth-quarter score of the first two games: Heat 66, Nuggets 45. In Game 2, the Heat outscored the Nuggets by 11 to turn an eight-point deficit into a 111-108 win and knot the series at 1. And any thought that Miami couldn’t handle all the supposed disadvantages they faced coming into Denver on short rest after a seven-game conference final against the Celtics — out the window, just like Denver’s home-court advantage in this best-of-7 series.

Racist abuse of Vinícius Júnior highlights entrenched problem in soccer

MADRID (AP) — The vicious, relentless and high-profile racist insults directed at Brazilian soccer player Vinícius Júnior underscore an entrenched and decades-old issue that refuses to go away in the world’s most popular sport. It is a deeper societal problem that is manifested in soccer matches predominantly in Europe, but also all around the world, and has been amplified by the reach of social media. Federations have been slow and, in some cases unwilling, to use powers to sanction teams for the racist behavior of their fans. Players past and present worry racism is just an accepted part of soccer. Experts say more education and stronger punishments are required to combat racism.

Golden Knights know from experience Game 1 victory doesn’t ensure win over Panthers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights were flying high after Game 1 in the 2018 Stanley Cup Final. They just beat Washington and believed they were en route to the championship. Then reality hit in a big way. The Capitals won the next four games. It’s a memory that has stuck with the six original Knights and Chandler Stephenson, who was on the Capitals at the time. That experience could be vital after the Knights opened this year’s Stanley Cup Final with a 5-2 Game 1 victory on Saturday over the Florida Panthers.

Golden Knights’ Alex Pietrangelo gives new meaning to sacrifice, on and off the ice

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo spoke of sacrifice Sunday, and what it takes for an NHL player to continue his journey this far into the season. With the Vegas Golden Knights up 1-0 in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, all the players’ personal lives are put on hold for the moment. Summer vacation can wait. For Pietrangelo, sacrifice is nothing new. In November, it was his career that came to a brief halt. During the Thanksgiving holiday, one of his triplets, 5-year-old daughter Evelyn, came down with the flu. It developed into encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain, and she lost control of her motor skills.

NCAA champ Rose Zhang arrives on LPGA Tour with big hopes and leaves with a trophy

Rose Zhang needed only one tournament to make good on high expectations. Two weeks after she won another NCAA title, Zhang made her professional debut by winning on the LPGA Tour. No one had done that in 72 years. What’s next for the 20-year-old Californian? Zhang heads back to Stanford for finals and to move out of her dorm. Then she goes to the second LPGA major of the year at Baltusrol for the KPMG Women’s PGA. Expectations are sure to follow. Zhang isn’t bothered. As Michelle Wie West says, Zhang makes the game look easy.

Coco Gauff reaches the French Open quarterfinals for the third consecutive year

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff has put aside a skinned knee and a bad stretch in the first set to reach the French Open quarterfinals for the third consecutive year. The 19-year-old American was a 7-5, 6-2 winner over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova on Monday at Court Philippe Chatrier. Next for Gauff could be a rematch against No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who beat her in last year’s final at Roland Garros. Swiatek was scheduled to face Lesia Tsurenko in the fourth round later Monday. Also advancing to the quarterfinals were Ons Jabeur, Beatriz Haddad Maia and Casper Ruud.

NBA says it won’t mind if Wembanyama’s debut comes in Sacramento, not Las Vegas

DENVER (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s next couple of weeks are now set. He’ll be playing in the French league finals starting this weekend, and then the San Antonio Spurs almost certainly will make him the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft on June 22. And if that means the French teenager’s summer league debut comes in Sacramento instead of Las Vegas in early July, the league is fine with that. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says the league doesn’t have a preference regarding the site of Wembanyama’s first game with the Spurs.

Column: Penske rolls into Le Mans on top of motor sports seeking evasive 1st win

LE MANS, France (AP) — Roger Penske accomplished a career first last week when his drivers swept the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend. Then he was off to Detroit as promoter for the city’s first downtown street race in 32 years. Now the 86-year-old is due in France on Tuesday to begin his three-car quest for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The endurance race 200 kilometers (125 miles) southwest of Paris is the last major motor sports race that Penske has yet to win.

Ducks hire former Leafs, Islanders assistant Greg Cronin as head coach

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have hired Greg Cronin to be their head coach. Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek announced the decision to hire the 60-year-old Cronin, who will be a first-time NHL head coach. Cronin has 12 years of experience as an NHL assistant with the Toronto Maple Leafs and in two stints with the New York Islanders. He has been the head coach of the AHL’s Colorado Eagles since 2018, and he spent six years as a collegiate head coach at Northeastern.

