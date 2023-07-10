AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:50 p.m. EDT

Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison: AP sources

WASHINGTON (AP) — Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar has been stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another inmate at a federal prison in Florida. Nassar is serving decades in prison after admitting sexually assaulting athletes at Michigan State University and at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, including Olympic medalists. Two people familiar with Nassar’s stabbing tell The Associated Press the attack happened Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman. The people say Nassar is in stable condition Monday. One of the people says Nassar was stabbed in the back and the chest. The people were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the attack and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.

Georgia Tech’s Eubanks stuns Tsitsipas at Wimbledon to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Chris Eubanks has reached the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time by stunning two-time major runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets. Eubanks is a 27-year-old American making his Wimbledon debut. He is ranked 43rd and played college tennis at Georgia Tech. Eubanks complained about hating playing on grass courts just a month ago. But now he has a nine-match winning streak on the surface after earning his first career ATP title at a tune-up event in Mallorca, Spain, the week before Wimbledon. He will face No. 3 Daniil Medvedev for a berth in the semifinals.

Novak Djokovic shows his experience at Wimbledon. Russian teen Mirra Andreeva shows her inexperience

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s experience was on display at Wimbledon. And so was Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva’s inexperience. Djokovic is a seven-time champion at the All England Club who is looking for his 24th Grand Slam title overall. He reached the quarterfinals at the grass-court major for the 14th time by beating Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-4. Andreeva is only 16 and playing at the All England Club for the first time. She let a big lead over 25th-seeded Madison Keys slip away in a 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 loss. Chris Eubanks reached the quarterfinals in his first Wimbledon appearance. He beat fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Morocco’s historic Women’s World Cup debut inspires girls even if some in the Arab world ignore it

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s national women’s team will make its debut this month at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the first to qualify from an Arab world where many are crazy for the men’s game. After years of being largely in the margins, Moroccan women’s soccer is gaining new ground at home and beyond. It’s starting to capture the imagination of more girls, win the hearts and minds of more parents and chip away at a traditional view by many of soccer as a men’s game. Moroccan soccer officials and players say their country’s 2022 hosting of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations which led to its World Cup qualification marked a watershed moment in perceptions.

What is a strike in baseball? Robots, rule book and umpires view it differently

SEATTLE (AP) — The education of robot umpires has been complicated by an open secret in baseball for the past 150 years: The strike zone called on the field doesn’t match the one mapped out in the rule book. Before the Automated Ball-Strike System is ready for the major leagues, there has to be agreement on what a strike is. The rule book defines a three-dimensional rectangle. Human umpires call more of an oval. The robot umpires measure a two-dimensional zone at the exact midpoint of the plate, 17 inches wide and the top 51% of a batter’s height.

J-Rod Show gets All-Star stage at home despite challenging second season in majors

SEATTLE (AP) — This All-Star week in Seattle was supposed to be Julio Rodríguez’s party, and it still might be. But there’s no doubt this season hasn’t matched the lofty expecations he and the team had after his sensational rookie year. Already committed to competing in the Home Run Derby, Rodríguez was an injury replacement on the American League roster after injuries to outfielders Yordan Alvarez and Mike Trout created an opportunity for Rodríguez to be added. Rodríguez’s season has been much like the team he plays for: remarkably average.

Chris Paul, formally introduced by Warriors, reveals plenty about his motivation

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chris Paul worked out with new teammate Stephen Curry in Atlanta on Sunday morning before traveling to Las Vegas. His assessment of the session: They didn’t miss too many shots. Evidently, Paul’s time with the Golden State Warriors is off to a flying start. The veteran point guard revealed more than a few things in his first official interview session as a member of the Warriors: He isn’t ready to concede that he’s no longer a starter, he doesn’t expect this to be his final season as a player and he gleans the same joy from the game now as he did when he was a kid.

Aces enjoy state-of-the-art WNBA facility as they get set to host All-Star game

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — A’ja Wilson is all too happy to show off her coveted corner locker. in the Las Vegas’ new practice facility. The two-time league MVP isn’t the only Aces player receiving preferential treatment these days. Their locker room includes a TV and mini computer in each stall and is part of a $40 million, 64,000-square-foot facility the Aces opened before this season. Several NBA teams have inquired about using the facility during summer league play. It is the first practice facility built specifically for a WNBA team in the league’s 27-year history. But it won’t be the only one long, the Seattle Storm have a $64 million, 50,000-square-foot facility in the works.

Northwestern will gather more information on football hazing allegations amid Fitzgerald suspension

Uncertainty continues to swirl around the Northwestern football program after allegations of hazing led to the suspension of coach Pat Fitzgerald this week. One day after the suspension, The Daily Northwestern published a story that detailed some of the allegations while claiming that Fitzgerald “may have known that hazing took place.” That led university president Michael Schill to write an open letter to the community acknowledging he may have erred in the level of punishment handed down and that he planned to speak to university leaders to determine his next steps. Meanwhile, football practice begins in just a few weeks with the season opener Sept. 3 at Rutgers quickly approaching.

Hamilton happy his old team McLaren is competitive again despite losing out for 2nd at British GP

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is happy his old team McLaren is competitive in Formula One again. Even if it is at his expense. The seven-time champion lost an all-British tussle to McLaren’s Lando Norris for second place in the British GP on Sunday. Norris even overtook all-conquering Red Bull driver Max Verstappen at the start to lead the race briefly. Getting the better of Verstappen has been almost impossible this season. Norris says he’s excited at how well the McLaren car is performing but warns it may still struggle at slower circuits.

