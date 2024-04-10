AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:50 a.m. EDT

Tara VanDerveer retires as Stanford women’s hoops coach after setting NCAA wins record this year

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Tara VanDerveer, the winningest basketball coach in NCAA history, has announced her retirement after 38 seasons leading the Stanford women’s team and 45 years overall. The 70-year-old VanDerveer surpassed Mike Krzyzewski for the wins record earlier this year. The Hall of Famer departs with 1,216 victories at Idaho, Ohio State and Stanford. And as has been the plan for years, top Cardinal assistant Kate Paye is set to take over the program, and the school said negotiations with Paye are underway. Paye played for VanDerveer from 1991-95 and has coached on her staff for 17 years.

Women’s NCAA title game outdraws the men’s championship with an average of 18.9 million viewers

The women’s NCAA championship game drew a bigger television audience than the men’s title game for the first time, with an average of 18.9 million viewers watching undefeated South Carolina beat Iowa and superstar Caitlin Clark. The Sunday afternoon game on ABC and ESPN outdrew Monday’s men’s final between UConn and Purdue by four million. The Huskies’ 75-60 victory averaged 14.82 million on TBS and TNT. The women’s final was the second most-watched non-Olympic women’s sporting event on U.S. television, trailing only the 2015 Women’s World Cup final between the United States and Japan.

John Calipari departs Kentucky after 15 years, saying the program ‘needs to hear another voice’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — John Calipari says he is stepping down as Kentucky’s men’s basketball coach after 15 years. He say the “program probably needs to hear another voice” amid reports that he’s closing in on a deal with Arkansas. Calipari posted a video on X in which he said that after talking with his wife, Ellen, he decided a change was needed. He didn’t specifically mention the Arkansas opening. The Hall of Famer simply said, “There have been opportunities that have been presented to us, so we’re discussing them as a family.” Calipari leaves a Wildcats program he guided to the 2012 NCAA championship among four Final Four appearances.

Celtics become 1st NBA team to shoot no free throws. Boston, Bucks combine for record-low 2 attempts

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks and Celtics combined for a record-low two free throw attempts Tuesday night, when the Celtics became the first team in NBA history to not shoot one. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo shot the only two free throws of the game, making one, in the Bucks’ 104-91 victory. The Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks held the previous record of one attempted free throw in a game. The Bucks committed just four fouls Tuesday, the fewest in league history. The two combined attempts shattered the previous record of 11, set on Nov. 10, 2019, when Indiana shot five and Orlando had six.

Soon to be a 2-time Olympic host city, Salt Lake City’s zest for the Games is now an outlier

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Many other past Olympic hosts around the world have decided in recent years that bringing back the Games isn’t worth the money or hassle. But Salt Lake City remains one of the few places where Olympic fever still burns strong even more than two decades after it first hosted in 2002. The city’s enduring enthusiasm will be on full display Wednesday when members of the International Olympic Committee descend on northern Utah for their final site visits ahead of a formal announcement expected this July to name Salt Lake City the host for 2034. The state has spent millions to ensure its Olympic facilities didn’t fall into disrepair in anticipation of hosting again.

Antetokounmpo leaves Bucks’ game with Celtics after grabbing his left calf while running up court

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo was undergoing testing after leaving the Milwaukee Bucks’ game with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday due to an injury to his left calf. Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers said after the Bucks’ 104-91 victory that Antetokounmpo was undergoing an MRI exam on his calf and also would have his Achilles tendon tested. Antetokounmpo was heading up the court after a 3-point basket by Boston’s Derrick White late in the third quarter when the two-time MVP grabbed his left calf and took a seat on the floor before being helped off the court.

Tiger Woods has not given up hope of adding another Masters green jacket

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods is 48 and coping with injuries that limit his practice and how often he can play. What he hasn’t lost is hope. Woods says he still thinks he can win the Masters and match Jack Nicklaus with a sixth green jacket. The evidence is stacked against him, most notably that he has played only 24 holes in one tournament this year. Woods has a chance this week to set the Masters record by making his 24th consecutive cut. Fred Couples currently shares the record and he says Woods isn’t thinking about that. Couples says Woods is playing to win.

Orioles are calling up top prospect Jackson Holliday, AP source says

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles are calling up top prospect Jackson Holliday, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the move wasn’t official yet. Holliday was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 amateur draft out of high school in Oklahoma and breezed through the minor leagues. He narrowly missed out on a spot on the Orioles’ opening-day roster last month. The 20-year-old infielder hit .333 with two home runs and five doubles in 42 at-bats during a short stint with Triple-A Norfolk this season. Holliday is the game’s top-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

Shea Langeliers hits 3 home runs, leads Athletics over Rangers 4-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shea Langeliers hit three home runs, including a two-run drive in the ninth inning that lifted the Oakland Athletics over the Texas Rangers 4-3. Langeliers, a 26-year-old who entered with 29 career big league homers, hit solo drives in the second off Nathan Eovaldi and in the seventh against David Robertson. Texas led 3-2 in the ninth when Seth Brown walked with one out off José Leclerc (0-2) and Langeliers sent a first-pitch fastball to left-center for his fourth home run this season.

Domantas Sabonis’ double-double streak ends at 61 games as Kings lose to Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis’ double-double streak has ended at 61 games. Sabonis had eight points and 13 rebounds in Sacrament’s 112-105 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Sabonis owns the seventh-longest streak of double-doubles in NBA history. He had just moved past Elvin Hayes’ stretch of 60 straight from Oct. 30, 1968, to Feb. 22, 1969. His streak was the longest since the NBA and ABA merged for the 1976-77 season. He broke Kevin Love’s mark of 53 straight since the merger last month.

