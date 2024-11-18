AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:25 p.m. EST

Giants bench QB Daniel Jones and will start Tommy DeVito vs. the Bucs, AP source says

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are benching struggling quarterback Daniel Jones and will start fan favorite Tommy DeVito against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week in an attempt to break a five-game losing streak, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the Giants hadn’t announced the switch. Coach Brian Daboll was expected to announce it later in the day. Daboll had hinted there might be a change after the Giants headed into their bye week following an overtime loss to the Panthers in Germany on Nov. 10.

Suzuki and Sabathia among 14 newcomers on baseball Hall of Fame ballot. Wagner tops holdovers

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Outfielder Ichiro Suzuki and pitcher CC Sabathia are among 14 new candidates on the Hall of Fame ballot, joining 14 holdovers led by reliever Billy Wagner. Pitcher Félix Hernández, outfielder Carlos González and infielders Dustin Pedroia and Hanley Ramírez also are among the newcomers joined by reliever Fernando Rodney, second baseman Ian Kinsler, second baseman/outfielder Ben Zobrist, shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, catchers Russell Martin and Brian McCann, and outfielders Curtis Granderson and Adam Jones. Wagner was five votes shy of the 75% needed last year and will be on the ballot for the 10th and final time.

Rafael Nadal and Spain’s captain won’t say whether he’ll play at the Davis Cup

FUENGIROLA, Spain (AP) — Neither Rafael Nadal nor Spanish captain David Ferrer is ready to say whether the 22-time Grand Slam champion will play singles or doubles at the Davis Cup Final 8. It is Nadal’s last event before retirement. Spain is scheduled to face the Netherlands on Tuesday in the quarterfinals on an indoor hard court in Malaga. The winner will play in the semifinals on Friday. The championship will be decided on Sunday. Asked at a news conference how he has been feeling in practice in recent days and whether he is ready to play, Nadal says: “That’s a question for the captain.” Ferrer also declined to offer an answer.

Josh Allen seals Bills’ 30-21 win over Chiefs with TD run, ending bid for perfect season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen ran for a 26-yard touchdown on fourth down with 2:17 left, sealing the Buffalo Bills’ 30-21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs and handing the two-time defending Super Bowl champions their first loss of the season. James Cook rushed for two touchdowns and Allen threw a 12-yard TD pass to Curtis Samuel for Buffalo. The Bills moved to 9-2 and closed the gap on the 9-1 Chiefs in the race for the AFC’s top seed. Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs were the NFL’s last undefeated team. They had won 15 straight, including playoffs, since last December. The Bills have won six straight.

Kansas remains No. 1 in AP poll, top 10 shuffled with losses by 3 teams; Wisconsin joins rankings

Kansas strengthened its grip on No. 1 in the AP Top 25. The rest of the top 10 turned into a jumble of teams swapping places. The Jayhawks picked up five first-place votes in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, receiving 49 from a 61-person media panel. No. 2 UConn, No. 3 Gonzaga and No. 4 Auburn all received votes. The shuffling started with No. 8 Alabama’s loss to No. 6 Purdue, a game that dropped the Crimson Tide six spots and bumped the Boilermakers up seven. Losses by Duke and Arizona shook up the top 10.

AP Top 25: TCU earns best ranking in 16 years in women’s basketball poll as top 12 remain unchanged

TCU has entered The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll at No. 19, the school’s best ranking in 16 years. The first 12 teams in the Top 25 remained unchanged with South Carolina once again a unanimous choice at No. 1. The Gamecocks were followed by UConn, USC, Texas and UCLA. The Gamecocks and Bruins will play on Sunday a day after No. 6 Notre Dame visits the Trojans. LSU, Iowa State, Oklahoma and Kansas State round out the top 10.

Chargers beat Bengals 34-27 on Dobbins’ late TD after squandering 21-point lead

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — J.K. Dobbins rushed for a 29-yard touchdown with 18 seconds remaining, and the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 34-27 after squandering a 21-point third-quarter lead. Justin Herbert passed for 297 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 65 yards as the Chargers won their fourth straight. Dobbins ran for two TDs. Joe Burrow passed for 356 yards and three touchdowns, but the Bengals suffered another excruciating loss. They have five defeats by seven points or fewer. After its offense stalled for most of the second half, Los Angeles went 84 yards on four plays in 26 seconds on the decisive drive.

Trump thinks he can fix golf’s mess. He starts by playing golf with PGA Tour commissioner

President-elect Donald Trump has said it would take about 15 minutes to sort out golf’s mess. That started with four hours on the golf course with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. The PGA Tour confirmed a Washington Post report that Monahan accepted Trump’s invitation to play golf last Friday. The tour did not share what was discussed at Trump International Golf Club in South Florida. The tour has been negotiating with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia about becoming an investor. PIF is the financial muscle of LIV Golf, which has taken away key players from the PGA Tour.

Boswell kicks 6 field goals and the Steelers bottle up Lamar Jackson in 18-16 win over the Ravens

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chris Boswell tied a franchise record with six field goals and the Pittsburgh Steelers limited Lamar Jackson and the NFL’s top-ranked offense in an 18-16 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers (8-2) won their fifth straight behind Boswell and a defense that never let Jackson, Derrick Henry or the rest of the offense get into a rhythm, opening up a little breathing room atop the AFC North. The Ravens were held to season lows in points and yards and while turning it over three times to fall to 7-4.

Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight draws record betting for a combat sports event

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake Paul’s unanimous victory over former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson might have been disappointing from a competitive standpoint, but it drew record betting. BetMGM says the fight between the YouTube star and the 58-year-old Tyson was its most-bet boxing or mixed-martial arts fight. The sportsbook took three times the number of bets and four times the money of any combat sport in BetMGM’s history. A Caesars Entertainment spokesperson compared the amount of betting to that on an NFL game.

