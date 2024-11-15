AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:25 a.m. EST

Saquon Barkley runs for 2 TDs, Eagles beat Commanders 26-18 to stretch NFC East lead

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley rushed for 146 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, and the Philadelphia Eagles stretched their lead in the NFC East with a 26-18 win over Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. Jalen Hurts ran for the go-ahead touchdown for Philadelphia after he was evaluated for a concussion following a hard hit in the second quarter. He finished with 221 yards passing. The Eagles won their sixth straight since their bye to improve to 8-2. Washington fell to 7-4 with its second straight loss. Daniels was stopped on a fourth-down scramble when the Commanders were in range for a go-ahead field goal.

Hurricane-stricken Tampa Bay Rays to play 2025 season at Yankees’ spring training field in Tampa

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays will play their 2025 home games at the New York Yankees’ nearby spring training ballpark amid uncertainty about the future of hurricane-damaged Tropicana Field. Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg told The Associated Press that Steinbrenner Field in Tampa is the best fit for the team and its fanbase. At about 11,000 seats, it’s also the largest of the spring training sites in Florida. The Rays’ home since 1998, the domed Tropicana Field, was heavily damaged by Hurricane Milton on Oct. 9, with most of its fabric roof shredded. It likely cannot be repaired before the 2026 season.

Mike Tyson concedes the role of villain to young foe in 58-year-old’s fight with Jake Paul

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mike Tyson isn’t the villain anymore as the 58-year-old prepares to fight the much younger Jake Paul in a sanctioned pro bout in Texas. Paul says he’s the disputer as the 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer facing one of boxing’s most famous fighters. It’s the first sanctioned fight for Tyson since he retired almost 20 years ago. The bout is Friday night at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. A crowd of at least 60,000 is expected. The streaming platform Netflix is offering the bout at no additional cost to more than 280 million subscribers globally.

Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn is ending her retirement at age 40 to make a skiing comeback

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Lindsey Vonn says she is coming out of retirement to rejoin the U.S. Ski Team in an attempt to race again at age 40. Thursday’s announcement comes more than six years after Vonn’s last Olympics. She is a three-time Olympic medalist, including a downhill gold and super-G bronze at the 2010 Vancouver Games, and a bronze in the downhill at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. She is also a four-time overall World Cup champion and owns eight world championships medals. Her 82 World Cup race victories stood as the record for a woman until that total was eclipsed by Mikaela Shiffrin.

Connor McDavid scores to become the 4th-fastest NHL player to reach 1,000 points

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid became the fourth-fastest NHL player to reach 1,000 points, scoring early in the second period in the Edmonton Oilers’ 3-2 overtime victory over Nashville on Thursday night. The 27-year-old McDavid reached the milestone in his 659th game. Wayne Gretzky was the fastest at 424 games, followed by Mario Lemieux at 513 and Mike Bossy at 656. McDavid has 341 goals and 660 assists. He’s the 99th NHL player to reach 1,000 points. On the milestone goal, McDavid took a pass from Leon Draisaitl on a 2-on-1 break and beat goalie Scott Wedgewood with a shot to the near post to tie it at 1. McDavid added point No. 1,001 in overtime with an assist on Darnell Nurse’s second goal of the game.

Commanders fail on crucial fourth down vs. Eagles, and signature win under Daniels will have to wait

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders were stopped on a critical fourth down in the fourth quarter of their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Washington trailed 12-10 and could have tried a go-ahead field goal from about 43 yards, but instead, Daniels scrambled for no gain on fourth-and-2. The Eagles took over and Saquon Barkley scored the first of his two fourth-quarter touchdowns for a two-score lead. Coach Dan Quinn didn’t second-guess his decision to go for it but says he didn’t like the execution. Washington has lost two straight to fall to 7-4.

Sale, Crochet win Comeback Players of Year, Clase, Helsley top relievers and Ohtani best DH

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Left-handers Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves and Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox have been selected Major League Baseball’s Comeback Players of the Year. Cleveland right-hander Emmanuel Clase won his second AL Reliever of the Year Award and St. Louis righty Ryan Helsley won the NL honor. Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani joined David Ortiz as the only players to win four straight Outstanding Designated Hitter Awards. Ohtani and the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge won Hank Aaron Awards as the outstanding offensive performers in their leagues.

Pepi goal lifts US over Jamaica 1-0 in CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal first leg

Ricardo Pepi scored from Christian Pulisic’s pass in the fifth minute, Matt Turner saved a penalty kick and the United States won 1-0 at Jamaica in a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal first leg, the Americans’ first competitive match under coach Mauricio Pochettino. The second leg of the total-goals series is Monday in St. Louis. The winner advances to a March 20 semifinal at Inglewood, California. The United States won the first three editions of the tournament. Pepi scored his 12th goal in 32 international appearances, mis-hitting his shot but putting the ball in off goalkeeper Andre Blake’s far post.

The world’s tallest teenager, 7-foot-9 Olivier Rioux, plans to redshirt at Florida this season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The world’s tallest teenager might have to wait a year to become the world’s tallest college basketball player. Florida coach Todd Golden says Olivier Rioux, a 7-foot-9 freshman who owns a spot in the Guinness record book, is planning to redshirt. Had the popular Canadian played in even one game, he would have burned one of his four seasons of college eligibility. Instead, Rioux will spend the rest of the 2024-25 season practicing with teammates and honing his skills. He will still be a freshman next fall. Florida students chanted for “Oli” in the final minutes of a victory over Grambling State on Monday as Golden emptied the bench. But Rioux remained seated.

Chiefs putting kicker Harrison Butker on injured reserve ahead of knee procedure, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that the Kansas City Chiefs are putting kicker Harrison Butker on injured reserve with a knee injury. The Chiefs hope to have him back by the playoffs, but he will miss at least four weeks. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the injury had not been announced, said the club is expected to sign Spencer Shrader off the Jets’ practice squad to fill in beginning with Sunday’s game in Buffalo. Kansas City is 9-0 as it chases a third straight Super Bowl. The Bills are 8-2 heading into their showdown.

