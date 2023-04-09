AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:25 a.m. EDT

Koepka leading Rahm by 4 on a short Saturday at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Moving day at the Masters was all about spectators leaving Augusta National. The rain was cold, miserable and relentless. And it finally filled the greens with enough water that the third round was halted early. Brooks Koepka has a four-shot lead over Jon Rahm. They were on the seventh green when the third round was suspended. That leads to a marathon finish on Sunday. Tiger Woods is part of the weekend for the 23rd consecutive time. He looks like he’d rather be elsewhere. Woods was 22 shots behind Koepka and in last place. The forecast was better for Sunday.

Woods makes cut, last among those still playing at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods made the cut at the Masters and then it all went downhill from there. Slogging through a rain-drenched, 49-degree day at Augusta National proved too much for the aching five-time champion to overcome. The 47-year-old Woods, who is still recovering from a 2021 car accident that nearly cost him his right leg, looked miserable as he limped through a long, exhausting day in obvious discomfort. By the time the horn blew ending play at 3:15 p.m. EDT because of the weather, Woods was last among those still playing at 9-over, 22 shots behind third-round leader Brooks Koepka.

Quinnipiac beats Minnesota 3-2 in OT, wins NCAA hockey title

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jacob Quillan scored 10 seconds into overtime to give Quinnipiac a 3-2 victory over Minnesota for its first NCAA hockey title. Quinnipiac trailed for more than 50 minutes and took its first lead of the game when Quillan moments into the extra period. The Bobcats won the faceoff to open OT and Zach Metsa flipped a pass to a streaking Sam Lipkin, who fed Quillan for the winning goal. It was the first Frozen Four championship game to go to OT since 2011. John Mittelstadt scored from point-blank range in the first period and Jaxon Nelson gave Minnesota a 2-0 about five minutes into the second. Quinnipiac outshot the Gophers 30-15 and had a 34-23 advantage in faceoffs won.

Bruins beat Devils 2-1, match NHL record with 62nd win

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins tied an NHL record with their 62nd win of the season. Boston got two goals from Pavel Zacha in the first five minutes and held on to beat the New Jersey Devils 2-1. The Bruins have three games left to try to top the record for regular-season wins set by the 1995-96 Red Wings and matched by the 2018-19 Lightning. Linus Ullmark stopped 29 shots for Boston, which won its fifth straight game and its 12th in 13 tries. The Bruins are also on pace to surpass the NHL record of 132 points set by the 1976-77 Canadiens. Jesper Bratt scored and Mackenzie Blackwood made 38 saves for the Devils. New Jersey is one point behind Carolina and two ahead of the Rangers in the race for the Metropolitan Division title.

NBA set for final day, and West race will go to the wire

The NBA will get what it wanted. There will be drama to end the regular season. All 30 teams will play their 82nd game of the season on Sunday. The New Orleans at Minnesota, Utah at the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State at Portland and the Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix games will decide how the Western Conference playoff and play-in bracket will look. There are 16 possible seeding scenarios, based on the outcomes of those four games. And they’ll all be starting at 3:30 p.m. Eastern, with no games scheduled to play later. So it’s possible that the final shot of the regular season might be the one that fills out the bracket.

NBA opens investigation into Dallas’ move to sit players

The NBA has opened an investigation into Dallas’ decision to rest several players while the team still had a mathematical chance of making the play-in tournament. The league made the announcement a day after the Mavericks held out Kyrie Irving for the full game, Luka Doncic for most of the game and many other rotation players in what became a loss to the Chicago Bulls. The loss knocked Dallas out of postseason consideration. That outcome could help ensure Dallas has a top-10 draft pick this summer and potentially a chance of winning the draft lottery and selecting French phenom Victor Wembanyama.

Israel Adesanya knocks out Alex Pereira in UFC title rematch

MIAMI (AP) — Israel Adesanya won his middleweight championship rematch against Alex Pereira with a knockout at 4:21 in the second round of UFC 287 in Miami. Pereira (7-2) landed a knee that pushed Adesanya (24-2) into the cage in the second round. Adesanya came off the cage with two right hands and a right hammer fist, followed by ground and pound to end the fight. Pereira previously defeated Adesanya in November for the middleweight title.

New Colorado coach Deion Sanders already making an impact

BOULDER, Colorado (AP) — New Colorado coach Deion Sanders can’t yet point to any on-field wins in Boulder, but signs of a massive shift in mood and expectation abound at this school and in this city around what has been a forlorn football program in recent years. Hired in December after a highly successful run as Jackson State’s head coach, the NFL Hall of Fame cornerback known for his playmaking and pizzazz, is in the midst of running practices with his new team. It’s all in preparation for Colorado’s annual intrasquad spring football game on April 22 at Folsom Field.

Browns’ Watson scheduled to give deposition in civil lawsuit

As Deshaun Watson prepares for his second season with Cleveland, his legal troubles in Houston linger. The Browns quarterback is scheduled to give a deposition on Monday in one of the two remaining civil lawsuits filed against him for sexual misconduct. Watson previously settled lawsuits with two dozen women who accused him of being sexually inappropriate during massage therapy sessions while he played for the Texans. Two separate grand juries in Texas declined to indict Watson on criminal charges last year. The NFL suspended Watson for 11 games last season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Swanson’s injury a concern as US downs Ireland 2-0

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Emily Fox and Lindsey Horan both scored for the United States in a 2-0 victory Saturday over Ireland that was marred by what appeared to be a serious left knee injury to Mallory Swanson. Swanson was carted off the field at Q2 Stadium and was taken to a local hospital. She was the team’s leading scorer this year with seven goals as the United States prepares for the Women’s World Cup this summer. The match also marked the return of midfielder Julie Ertz, who had not played for the United States since the Tokyo Olympics.

