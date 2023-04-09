AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:49 p.m. EDT

Koepka holds on for 2-shot lead over Rahm at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Brooks Koepka is one round away from his fifth major championship. Koepka held his own Sunday morning at the Masters to complete the rain-delayed third round with a 73. He still has a two-shot lead over Jon Rahm. Neither player made a birdie on the back nine in cold air and on wet turf. Koepka has won all three previous majors when he had at least a share of the 54-hole lead. Viktor Hovland was 10 shots behind at the turn and made five birdies in a row. He was only three shots behind after a 70.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The final round of the Masters is underway, with twosomes going off both the first and 10th tees to ensure the weather-plagued tournament finishes on schedule. Brooks Koepka is 11 under and maintaining a two-shot lead over Jon Rahm. Both players finished up the third round with matching 1-over 73s. Koepka will tee off with Rahm in the final group at 2:33 p.m. Norway’s Viktor Hovland is three shots back. There is no threat of more rain. In fact, the sun is out at Augusta National. But the wind is whipping and the temperature has yet to reach 60 degrees.

Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods withdrew from the Masters before the resumption of the third round Sunday, ending his streak of completing all 72 holes of every tournament he has played at Augusta National as a professional. The tournament announced about 90 minutes before play was to begin that Woods had withdrawn with an injury. The five-time champion said on Twitter he had reaggravated his plantar fasciitis. Woods finished his second round in cold, driving rain on Saturday to make the cut on the number at 3 over, extending his Masters streak to 23 straight and tying Fred Couples and Gary Player for the longest in history.

NBA set for final day, and West race will go to the wire

The NBA will get what it wanted. There will be drama to end the regular season. All 30 teams will play their 82nd game of the season on Sunday. The New Orleans at Minnesota, Utah at the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State at Portland and the Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix games will decide how the Western Conference playoff and play-in bracket will look. There are 16 possible seeding scenarios, based on the outcomes of those four games. And they’ll all be starting at 3:30 p.m. Eastern, with no games scheduled to play later. So it’s possible that the final shot of the regular season might be the one that fills out the bracket.

Swanson’s injury a concern as US downs Ireland 2-0

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Emily Fox and Lindsey Horan both scored for the United States in a 2-0 victory Saturday over Ireland that was marred by what appeared to be a serious left knee injury to Mallory Swanson. Swanson was carted off the field at Q2 Stadium and was taken to a local hospital. She was the team’s leading scorer this year with seven goals as the United States prepares for the Women’s World Cup this summer. The match also marked the return of midfielder Julie Ertz, who had not played for the United States since the Tokyo Olympics.

Quinnipiac beats Minnesota 3-2 in OT, wins NCAA hockey title

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jacob Quillan scored 10 seconds into overtime to give Quinnipiac a 3-2 victory over Minnesota for its first NCAA hockey title. Quinnipiac trailed for more than 50 minutes and took its first lead of the game when Quillan moments into the extra period. The Bobcats won the faceoff to open OT and Zach Metsa flipped a pass to a streaking Sam Lipkin, who fed Quillan for the winning goal. It was the first Frozen Four championship game to go to OT since 2011. John Mittelstadt scored from point-blank range in the first period and Jaxon Nelson gave Minnesota a 2-0 about five minutes into the second. Quinnipiac outshot the Gophers 30-15 and had a 34-23 advantage in faceoffs won.

New Colorado coach Deion Sanders already making an impact

BOULDER, Colorado (AP) — New Colorado coach Deion Sanders can’t yet point to any on-field wins in Boulder, but signs of a massive shift in mood and expectation abound at this school and in this city around what has been a forlorn football program in recent years. Hired in December after a highly successful run as Jackson State’s head coach, the NFL Hall of Fame cornerback known for his playmaking and pizzazz, is in the midst of running practices with his new team. It’s all in preparation for Colorado’s annual intrasquad spring football game on April 22 at Folsom Field.

Browns’ Watson scheduled to give deposition in civil lawsuit

As Deshaun Watson prepares for his second season with Cleveland, his legal troubles in Houston linger. The Browns quarterback is scheduled to give a deposition on Monday in one of the two remaining civil lawsuits filed against him for sexual misconduct. Watson previously settled lawsuits with two dozen women who accused him of being sexually inappropriate during massage therapy sessions while he played for the Texans. Two separate grand juries in Texas declined to indict Watson on criminal charges last year. The NFL suspended Watson for 11 games last season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Israel Adesanya knocks out Alex Pereira in UFC title rematch

MIAMI (AP) — Israel Adesanya won his middleweight championship rematch against Alex Pereira with a knockout at 4:21 in the second round of UFC 287 in Miami. Pereira (7-2) landed a knee that pushed Adesanya (24-2) into the cage in the second round. Adesanya came off the cage with two right hands and a right hammer fist, followed by ground and pound to end the fight. Pereira previously defeated Adesanya in November for the middleweight title.

Sinead Farrelly back in soccer in time for shot at World Cup

AUSTIN, Texas. (AP) — Sinead Farrelly has returned to soccer after retiring more than six years ago. Allegations from Farrelly and Mana Shim in 2021 touched off a misconduct scandal that rocked the National Women’s Soccer League. The two accused former National Women’s Soccer League coach Paul Riley of misconduct and sexual coercion in an article published by The Athletic. Riley denied the allegations, which sparked a pair of investigations by both U.S. Soccer and the NWSL. Farrelly started for Ireland this weekend in a match against the U.S. national team.

