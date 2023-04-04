AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:48 p.m. EDT

UConn March Madness steamroller could be start of a new era

HOUSTON (AP) — There was a short list of believers in the potential of a rebuilt UConn roster before the season started. It was made up mostly of the UConn players and coaches themselves. The team that was among “others receiving votes” in the first AP poll of the season ended up “cutting down nets” after the last game. It was as sure a sign as any that in the new college landscape reconstituted by the transfer portal and name, image and likeness deals, anything is possible. For anyone. The Huskies not only won the title but won it in one of history’s most dominating runs through the NCAA Tournament. They won their six games by an average of 20 points, closing it out with a 76-59 pasting of San Diego State.

UConn emerges victorious after March Madness full of upsets

The Cinderellas certainly had their moments in this March Madness. More than a few, actually. In the end, it was a familiar face that won the NCAA Tournament. No. 4 seed UConn beat No. 5 seed San Diego State 76-59 in Houston for its fifth title in the past 24 years. The Huskies and coach Dan Hurley cruised through the tournament in impressive fashion, winning all six games by at least 10 points. Before Monday night, college basketball fans enjoyed three weeks of great moments.

Report: UK panel sides with European tour in fight with LIV

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Times of London is reporting that the European tour has won a court case against LIV Golf. The newspaper says the European tour will be allowed to fine members for competing on the Saudi-funded rival circuit. The Sport Resolutions decision is not expected to be announced until Thursday. The three-member arbitration panel heard five days of private hearings in February. European tour players had been allowed to compete in events until the appeal. The PGA Tour has suspended its players. LIV Golf is suing the tour in an antitrust case. That’s not likely to go to trial until next January at the earliest.

Rory McIlroy returns to Masters in search of green jacket

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlory is back at Augusta National, where one of the coolest moments of his career happened last year on the 18th hole on Sunday, when he and Collin Morikawa had back-to-back hole-outs to finish the Masters. What might top that moment this Sunday? Finally slipping on the green jacket to complete the career Grand Slam. McIlory has learned much about himself over the years and believes some of the scar tissue that built up with each disappointment was shed with that bunker shot a year ago. When you add that confidence and positive mindset to a string of brilliant performances, there’s a reason why McIlroy is among the favorites to win the Masters this week.

Biden to host NCAA champs UConn, LSU; doesn’t mention Iowa

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he’s looking forward to hosting the NCAA men’s and women’s championship basketball teams, the University of Connecticut and Louisiana State University, at the White House. But he did not mention whether Iowa, the defeated women’s team, would also be celebrated after his wife, Jill, said she’d ask him to invite Iowa, too. The first lady had watched the women’s championship game from the stands in Dallas on Sunday. Her suggestion about Iowa was widely panned as disrespectful to Louisiana State. Her spokesperson said Tuesday that the first lady was excited about women’s sports generally and meant no disrespect.

NHL’s Pride nights collide with LGBTQ+ political climate

After six NHL players recently opted out of wearing rainbow-colored jerseys on their teams’ Pride nights for the first time, the league’s commissioner says it is weighing the future of the events. Some NHL fans and LGBTQ+ supporters say it’s a sign that a political climate that has led to restrictions on LGTBQ+ people and transgender sports participation both in the U.S. and internationally is now threatening events that are meant to be fun and affirming. One advocate says that because the NHL has been such a leader in how to do Pride nights well, it’s conspicuous to see players roll back their support.

Handful of NHL contenders thrive following major injuries

A handful of NHL teams have not only survived but thrived after losing a star player to injury. The Vegas Golden Knights have risen to the top of the Western Conference without captain Mark Stone. The Minnesota Wild are rolling in the Central Division without Kirill Kaprizov. The New York Islanders have pushed into a playoff spot without Mathew Barzal. And the Carolina Hurricanes have maintained their Metropolitan Division lead without Andrei Svechnikov. A combination of savvy trade deadline acquisitions, good coaching and players taking advantage of bigger opportunities have combined to help those contenders fill a major void.

Sanogo snags ball, MOP honors for UConn in NCAA title win

HOUSTON (AP) — Adama Sanogo led the way for Connecticut as it claimed its fifth NCAA championship. The big man from Mali was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four after Monday night’s 76-59 win against San Diego State. He had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies. It marked his fourth double-double in six tournament games. Sanogo had been the constant for the team all season as its leading scorer and rebounder. He also thrived while managing a strict fast from dawn until sunset to observe Ramadan.

Cousins Hawkins, Reese claim titles on consecutive days

HOUSTON (AP) — UConn’s Jordan Hawkins made this year’s NCAA championships a family affair Monday night when he picked up a title a day after his cousin Angel Reese led LSU to the women’s crown. And he had a message for those who’ve criticized Reese for waving her hand in front of her face while staring down Iowa star Caitlin Clark before pointing toward her finger where a championship ring might be. He noted the cousins are national champions and the naysayers aren’t.

Long drought seals SDSU’s fate in title game against UConn

HOUSTON (AP) — San Diego State was done in by a terrible shooting drought in the first half of Monday night’s national title game against UConn. It was a hole the Aztecs couldn’t dig out of and it led to a 76-59 loss. But there were no tears in San Diego State’s locker room after the loss that snapped a nine-game winning streak. The players were proud of how far they got, even if they came up short.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.