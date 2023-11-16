AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:48 a.m. EST

Gerrit Cole a unanimous winner of his 1st AL Cy Young Award. Blake Snell takes the NL prize

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole was a unanimous winner of his first American League Cy Young Award, and Blake Snell took the NL honor in becoming the seventh hurler to earn baseball’s top pitching prize in both leagues. After coming close several times before, Cole finally finished on top following an outstanding season for the New York Yankees. The ace right-hander received all 30 first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. He became the sixth Yankees winner and first since Roger Clemens in 2001. Snell was the National League winner after leading the majors with a 2.25 ERA for the San Diego Padres. The free-agent lefty was picked first on 28 of 30 ballots.

Analysis: Giving Deshaun Watson $230 million guaranteed has become a disaster for the Browns

Giving Deshaun Watson a fully guaranteed $230 million contract has turned into another disaster for the Cleveland Browns. It’s the biggest one yet for a franchise known for its failures. Watson will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury that requires surgery, a devastating blow for a 6-3 team with a stingy defense and playoff hopes. The ramifications of the injury extend far beyond this season, too. Watson is owed $46 million each of the next three years with a cap hit of almost $64 million per season.

Warriors’ Draymond Green suspended 5 games for grabbing Rudy Gobert; 3 players fined

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has suspended Golden State’s Draymond Green for five games for grabbing Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert around the neck “in an unsportsmanlike and dangerous manner.” Also penalized by the league for their roles in the incident, which happened early in Tuesday’s game between the Timberwolves and Warriors, were Gobert, his Minnesota teammate Jaden McDaniels and Golden State guard Klay Thompson — all fined $25,000 by the league. McDaniels and Thompson were both ejected from the game, as was Green. But Green will pay the biggest price, both in terms of games missed and money lost. The suspension will cause him to forfeit $769,704 in salary.

Analysis: Draymond Green didn’t hurt Rudy Gobert. He hurt the Warriors, again

Golden State’s Draymond Green is probably going to be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame one day, even with career averages of around 9 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists per game. He’ll have, at minimum, four NBA championships and two Olympic gold medals when he’s all done. He’ll also have baggage. Maybe too much baggage. The latest addition to that pile came Wednesday when the NBA handed Green a five-game suspension, one that’ll cost him almost $770,000 in missed salary and won’t help a Warriors team that is already without an injured Stephen Curry and not off to the hottest of starts with six wins in 12 games.

Saleh says it’ll be Rodgers’ call to play again with Jets if he’s cleared by doctors to return

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers will have the final call on whether he plays again this season for the New York Jets if and when he gets medical clearance. Coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday the team will defer to the four-time NFL MVP, who’s rehabilitating from a torn left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with the Jets on Sept. 11. Rodgers turns 40 on Dec. 2 and has repeatedly said his goal is to return late this season. But Rodgers has also said the Jets would need to be in the playoff hunt at that point for him to come back.

MLB team owners set to vote Thursday on proposed relocation of Athletics to Las Vegas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Major League Baseball owners are set to vote on the proposed relocation of the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas at the end of their league-wide meeting Thursday. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is presenting his recommendation to the 30 owners during the three-day meeting. It comes about six months after the A’s reached a tentative agreement for a new stadium in Las Vegas after being unable to reach a deal for one in Oakland. Any recommendation for a move would require a vote from at least 23 owners for approval. MLB hasn’t had a team relocate since the Montreal Expos became the Washington Nationals in 2005.

Terry Taylor, trailblazing Associated Press sports editor, dies at age 71

NEW YORK (AP) — Terry R. Taylor, who in two trailblazing decades as the first female sports editor of The Associated Press transformed the news agency’s emphasis into multilayered coverage of rigorous reporting, entertaining enterprise and edgy analysis, has died. She was 71. Taylor died Tuesday at her home in Paoli, Pennsylvania, according to her husband, Tony Rentschler. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013 that metastasized three years later, and she stopped chemotherapy treatment last December when the side effects became intolerable. Taylor ran the AP sports department from 1992 until 2013, leading AP’s coverage of 14 Olympics.

Police say no video found of alleged hit-and run accident involving 76ers’ Oubre; coach backs player

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police said Wednesday they have yet to find any videotape evidence of an alleged hit-and-run accident involving 76ers guard Kelly Oubre, and coach Nick Nurse is standing by his player. In an email to The Associated Press, Officer Miguel Torres said there was no update and an investigation is ongoing into the report that the 27-year-old Oubre was struck by a car while crossing a street on Saturday night in downtown Philadelphia, leaving the player with a broken rib, cuts and lacerations. Asked about the report and the validity of Oubre’s story before Wednesday night’s game against the Boston Celtics, Nurse said that Oubre was at the team’s practice facility in Camden, New Jersey, both Tuesday and Wednesday and he backed his player.

Israel and Switzerland draw 1-1 in Euro 2024 qualifying game in Hungary

FELCSUT, Hungary (AP) — A European Championship qualifying game between Switzerland and Israel ended with a 1-1 draw on Wednesday. It was a match that brought the Israeli team to Hungary after all scheduled games in Tel Aviv were postponed due to the Israel-Hamas war. The match was one of two “home games” Israel is hosting in Felcsut, a Hungarian village of around 1,900 people, as it chases a qualifying place in the Euro 2024 continental championship. If the team qualifies, it will be its first time since joining the European soccer federation in 1994. Israel’s next match against Romania will be held in Felcsut on Saturday.

F1 roars into Las Vegas with parties, concerts, celebrities and, eventually, an actual race

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Formula One has arrived in Las Vegas for a week of parties, concerts, celebrity-packed events and eventually Saturday night’s race. F1’s first trip to Las Vegas in 41 years promises to be nothing like any other race on the 24-event calendar. The casinos, clubs and restaurants have packaged fan experiences catered toward F1 for fans looking for something to do while waiting for the cars to hit the track late each night beginning Thursday. There’s no shortage of F1-centric events and the drivers have been impressed by the opulence of the week.

